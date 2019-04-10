In last week’s listing of district court dispositions, four individuals were mistakenly listed as being sentenced for various misdemeanor offenses, due to a Free Press error. Cases against these individuals have been dismissed by the court.
The following individuals were mistakenly listed in the records section, April 3 issue. Cases regarding these four have been dismissed by the court, and to clarify, they are not charged with new cases:
Helena M.K. Dore, Wade Casey Sickels, Jacqueline T. Simpson and Zayne Austin Starr.
The Free Press apologizes for these mistakes, and procedure has been changed in handling the records to ensure individuals who have satisfied the terms of the court and have dismissed cases do not end up listed within court dispositions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.