-Shanna Reigh Sherrer and Jacob Tyrel Blair, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
-Lorianne Hope Ressler and Cory Michael Hart, both of Albany, Oregon.
-Mitzi Lea Martin of Grangeville, Idaho and Jeremy Lynn Badertscher of Walla Walla, Washington.
-Emily Talor James and Seth Preston Guyer, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
-Pamela Renee Falzon and Troy William Walker, both of Ferdinand, Idaho.
-Brooke Frances Meisner and Keven Reigh Hedden, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
