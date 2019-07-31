-Rachael Lynn Riggle and Jeremy Daniel Davenport, both of Spokane, Washington.
-Ryan Kate Simonson and Jared Marcus McIivain, both of Riggins, Idaho.
-Kaleigh Marie Gehring and Brandon M. Poxleitner, both of Keuterville, Idaho.
-Kayla Ashley Shaw and David Thomas Dopp, both of Prineville, Oregon.
-Crystal Ann Harris and Robert Lee Giesick, both of Elk City, Idaho.
-Michelle LeRae Kehler and Brett Edgar Hausladen, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
-Samantha Lee Spencer and Jeffrey Micheal North, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Jo Lynn Kiewiz and John Frederick Hampe, both of Newcastle, Wyoming.
