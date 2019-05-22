RECORDS-MARRIAGES-ISSUE 21
Marriages:
Sara Lynn Brack of Post Falls, Idaho, and Matthew David Marques, of White Bird, Idaho.
Patricia Louise Soetaert and Kent Lowell Tedrow, both of Pollock, Idaho.
Allycia Janice Sonnen of Greencreek, Idaho, and Timothy Patrick McMahon, of Helena, Montana.
Nancy Ann Leighton and William Karl Phillips, both of Nez Perce, Idaho.
Gina Rochelle Kennedy and Archibardo Tirado, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Sarah Lynn Jones of Pomeroy, Washington, and Wyatt Gary Sewell, of Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
Hollie Elizabeth Swenson of Kooskia, Idaho, and John Ernest Lagomarsino, of Kamiah, Idaho.
Kimberly Ann Schaeffer of Cottonwood, Idaho, and Devon Thomas Eller, of Kamiah, Idaho.
