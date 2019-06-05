RECORDS-MARRIAGES-ISSUE 23
Marriages:
-Tara Lynn Kuhnhenn and Genevieve Lenore Brown, both of Woodinville, Washington.
-Samantha Ann Shamion and Dylon Emmett Jameson, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Jeannie Jean Straugh and Alexander Timothy Gallatin, both of Dixie, Idaho.
-Katelyn Carolyn Mosman and Christopher Scott Blaschka-Wilson, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Anastasia Marie Bearden and Tyler Richard Stephens, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Jennifer Marie Smith and Jacob Eloy Oscar Pineda, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Karie Noel Geis and Michael Raymond Kehler, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
