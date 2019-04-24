Court Records:District/Magistrate

RECORDS-DISTRICT COURT-ISSUE 17
Brett A. Adams, 54, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Katherine V. Barragar, 59, Telephone-False Report to “911”, $657.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Quentin C. Bednar, 21, False Information Provided to an Officer, Government Agencies or Specified Professionals, $200;
Yoandry Castineira, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
George L. Chaplin, 74, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Scott Allen Chaplin, 52, Driving without Privileges, $822.50;
Michael Kenneth Damon, 23, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50, 5 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Tyson Leighton Davis, 35, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Roy L. Day, 65, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Jason Q. Dusten, 42, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jason Q. Dusten, 42, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Gail L. Fogleman, 45, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Gail L. Fogleman, 45, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Michael Bennett Gage, 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Michael Bennett Gage, 27, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Lindsay Wayne Green, 40, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $70;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jesse Curtis Haller, 21, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Cody L. Harrigan, 36, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Michael D. Lamberton, 48, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Julia Stefanie Ligmann, 29, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $403;
Sheila C. Mccoy, 57, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Sheila C. Mccoy, 57, Failure to Purchase or Invalid Driver’s License, $230;
Merridy L. McMillan, 49, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50;
Zachary Samuel Metcalf, 27, Passing Limitations when Overtaking on the Left, $90;
Jerry Patterson, 24, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jerry Patterson, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jason Robert Pearson, 32, Driving without Privileges, $230, 5 Days Jail Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Garrett Lee Skirvin, 32, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $350;
Jason Taylor, 43, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Kaitlyn Renee Trumpour, 22, Disturbing the Peace, $160.50;
Speeding: Teresa Lynn Alley, 53, $93; Ari Berg, 20, $158; Cassie SueAnn Chandler, 18, $90; Cordelia Cortez, 21, $93; Brody A. Gorringe, 22, $90; Jeri D. Hanger, 52, $90; Mary Jane Hehn, 66, $93; Troy Kevin Krantz, 55, $93; Ashton Kylie Landers, 17, $90; Erik James Lastufka, 49, $90; Megan Leann Malone, 30, $90; Scott Everett MC Master, 40, $90; Tayde Medrano-Rodriguez, 20, $93; Hayden Anthony Richards, 28, $93; Belinda Siller, 49, $90; Duane Michael White, 62, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
Jack R. Little VS PayPal, Inc., Registered Agent CT Corporation System, $100.50, claim granted in favor of Jack R. Little.
Case Update: Don E. Esslinger and Jennifer Esslinger, claim denied, in favor of or awarded to “Peggy Marek.”
