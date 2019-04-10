Dispatch Log

IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
Monday, April 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose vicious dog Whitetail Dr/No Report; Reckless truck Hwy 95 MP 245/No Report; Threatening Main St; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 250/Unable to Locate; Juveniles riding dirtbikes Hwy 7/No Report; Dogs running at large, attacking chickens, owners warned for dog at large Day Rd; Two vehicle non-injury accident Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Asotin County Warrant arrest of a 20 yoa Caldwell male Main St; Suspicious activity Whitetail Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Broadway Ave; Lost guns Red River Rd/No Report; Medical Sally Ann Rd; Theft Kooskia area/Transferred to Lewis County; Theft of license plate Hwy 12 MP 174/Report Taken; Report of a fire, controlled burn Ridgewood Dr; Agency assist on interview Front St; Mental problems Sears Creek Rd; Possible DUI Beaverslide/No Report; Medical Riverside Ave; Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 31 yoa Kamiah female Woodland Rd;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Loose dog Maple St; Suspicious activity N Myrtle; Barking dog W North 3rd St; Citizen assist N College St; Welfare check East Madison; Drug information Crooks St;
CPD
Business burglary alarm Lewiston St;
Tuesday, April 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Dogs running at large, getting into garbage, owner warned for Dog at Large Whitetail Ln; Gem County Warrant arrest of a 38 yoa Riggins female Main St Riggins; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 48 yoa OR male for DWP/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 7 & Flying B; Theft of horse trailer Black Tail View/No Report – Civil; Report of reckless semi truck Hwy 95 MP 255/No Report; Alarm Vrieling Rd/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 243/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fraud Hwy 162; VIN S Front Rd; Deliver message Park Ave/No Report; Medical Tweedy Ln; Medical Clear Creek; Drug S Main St/Report Taken; Theft of misc house items Red Fir Rd/Report Taken; Suspicious activity Glenwood Rd;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St; Report of juveniles driving fast South C St; Report of juvenile laying in the street N Junction; Theft of money South E St; Found gun West South St; Telephone harassment Crook St;
Wednesday, April 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Dog at large Whitetail Dr/No Report; Medical Georgianna Dr; Trespassing Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Dog at large Whitetail Dr/No Report; Gem County Warrant arrest of a 47 yoa Riggins male S Main St Riggins; Theft of debit card Pas Mountain Rd/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 35 yoa Craigmont male King St Cottonwood; Message needing delivered Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Latah County/Clearwater County Warrant arrest of a 19 yoa Grangeville male Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 49 yoa Harpster male for Criminal Contempt Sears Creek Rd; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 60 yoa male for DWP/Insurance Main St Stites; 911 hang up Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Citizen assist West North 5th St; Medical W N 2nd; Mental problems E N 2nd St; Disorderly conduct S Idaho Ave; Attempted warrant service North D St; Assault North D St;
CPD
Citizen assist Main St;
Thursday, April 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Fenn area/No Report – Civil; Medical S Main St; Agency assist for backup Hwy 95 MP 258; Trespassing Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Possible DUI report Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; VIN Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Business alarm Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Agency assist on stolen Iphone Riggins area/Pending; Suspicious activity Summer Breeze Ln; Cite and release of a 28 yoa Riggins male for Possession Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Heath Dr; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 207;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Hwy 12 Kamiah; VIN Hwy 162; Dogs barking Thenon St/Report Taken; VIN Winter Ave & River St; VIN Hwy 13; Medical Upper Airport Rd;
GPD
Contempt of Court N D St; Theft of ice, trespass notices served E Main St; Welfare check E N 4th St; Citizen dispute over parking South E St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Friday, April 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St; Medical Prairie Rd; Medical Rapid River Rd Riggins; Trespassing Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 216; Trespassing Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report – Civil; Theft of trailer Hwy 95 MP 250/No Report – Civil;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Nelson Rd/No Report; Medical Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Agency assist 5th & Maple Kamiah; Suicidal threats Clearwater Main St/No Report; Dog attacking other dogs Woodland Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle; Bad check E Main St;
CPD
Medical Transfer St Joes;
Saturday, April 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Lilac Ln; Fraud Main St Riggins; Cite and release of a 45 yoa Riggins male for Possession of Paraphernalia S Main St; Medical Birkland Rd; Medical Birkland Rd; Injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 7 & Woods Ln/No Report; Intoxication S Main St/Unable to Locate; Non injury one vehicle accident Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of subject with an axe Main St Kooskia/No Report; Dog attacking chickens Woodland Rd/No Report; Landlord/tenant issues Elk St Harpster; VIN Tahoe Loop Rd; Dogs attacking chickens Woodland Rd/No Report; Fraud Lazy J Dr/No Report; Medical Main St; Threatening call resulting in the arrest of a 43 yoa Clearwater male for Assault Clearwater Main St; Theft of vehicle Tahoe Loop/No Report; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 30 yoa Kooskia male Esther St;
GPD
Welfare check W N 2rd St; Theft of bike S D St;
Sunday, April 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Intoxication S Main St/No Report; Medical N Main St Riggins; Theft of wood Market Rd/No Report – Civil;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non injury accident Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Drugs Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/Pending; Non injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 151/Report Taken; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 98/107/117/124/Transferred to ITD; Rockslide Hwy 12 MP 105/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driver Main St Elk City/No Report; Rocks in roadway Toll Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 76/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Disorderly subject North D St.
