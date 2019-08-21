Dispatch Log

IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG, Aug. 12-18
Monday, August 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 MP 260; Pig problem Deer Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 185; Medical Zumwalt Rd; Medical S Main St; Medical Mackey Bar; Injury one vehicle accident Robinson Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 77/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Simler Rd; Barking dogs Clearwater St/No Report; Citizen dispute Front St/No Report; Domestic dispute Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Custodial interference Powell Rd/No Report; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 162 MP 20/No Report;
GPD
Theft of package W South St; Theft of gun South B St; Extra patrol N Florence; Trespassing N Junction;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, August 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Horses on roadway Cottonwood Butte Rd/Unable to Locate; Harassment via social media Robie Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 7 MP 15;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Woodland area/No Report; Missing person Moose Creek area; Agency assist Main St Stites/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Celestial Way; Suspicious vehicle Woodland Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Loose dog Front St/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute E Pine Ave/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Intoxication Nezperce St; Medical N Myrtle; Custodial interference E S 2nd St; Loose dog W Main St; Threatening Nezperce St;
CPD
Burglary Lewiston St;
Wednesday, August 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Gravel in roadway Truck Rt/Transferred to Road Dept; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228; VIN Waterfront Dr; Report of illegal road closure Homestead Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; One vehicle accident Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 44/Unable to Locate; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd; 911 hang ups Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Medical McDonald Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist Clearcreek Rd; Medical 1st Ave South; Agents Warrant arrest of a 30 yoa Stites male Main St Stites; Agency assist on backup Kamiah area; Deliver message Ora Grande/No Report;
GPD
Sex offense South E St; Non-injury two vehicle accident N Mill & East North St; Loose dog W Main St; Harassment North C St; Child shot with BB gun South E St; Theft of money N Myrtle; Citizen assist Grangeville area;
CPD
Vandalism Main St; Threatening Ctwd area;
Thursday, August 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Long Haul Rd; Non-injury one vehicle accident Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 42/Report Taken; House check Grangeville Salmon Rd; Construction light not working Hwy 13 MP 5/Transferred to ITD; Missing person Riggins area/Pending; Attempt to Locate Cottonwood area/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 7 & Crea Rd/Report Taken; Medical Ironwood Dr; Barking dogs Hidden Springs Crk/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 20/Report Taken; Barking dogs, warning issued, Greencreek Rd/No Report; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 13; Medical Race Creek Rd; VIN Hwy 13 MP 24; Agency assist Ridgewood Dr/Transferred to Lewis County; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Medical Ping St; Suspicious vehicle resulting in the arrest of a 49 yoa Stites male Hwy 13 & Sears Creek Rd;
GPD
Medical Maple St; Loose dog S Idaho Ave;
CPD
No calls for service.
Friday, August 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Business alarm Hwy 95 N; Extra patrol Mt Idaho; Medical Idaho County Fairgrounds; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 197/No Report; Overdue persons, located & OK Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Weapon offense Whitetail Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Assault resulting in the arrest of a 45 yoa Kooskia male for Resisting/Obstructing/Battery/Disturbing the Peace W Main St; Medical West St; Domestic dispute Main St/No Report;
GPD
Theft-automobile South E St; Suspicious vehicle E Main St; Medical W N 2nd St; Civil standby E North 2nd St; Citizen dispute South E St; Death North B St; Located runaway juvenile West North 5th St; Suspicious subject Idaho St; Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 43 yoa Grangeville male for Felony Domestic Battery W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Medical transfer Kootenai; Death Lewiston St;
Saturday, August 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Pickup hauling wood, losing wood causing a traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate; Suicide death Loon Lake; Medical S Main St; Non-injury one vehicle accident resulting in the DUI arrest of a Joseph, OR male Grangeville Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose cows Harrisburg Ln; Medical Hwy 162; One vehicle ATV injury accident Hwy 12 MP 106/No Report; One vehicle accident Carrot Ridge/No Report; Medical Ping St; Domestic dispute Front St/No Report; Medical Main St; Disorderly subject resulted in the arrest of a 27 yoa Kamiah male for Public Intoxication Hwy 12 & Rock Rd; Agency assist Skyline Dr; Extra patrol Esther Spur;
GPD
Gas skip W Main St; Assault, resulting in the arrest of a 43 yoa Grangeville male for an Idaho County Warrant N Junction; Welfare check South C St; Loose dog Nez Perce St; Juvenile problem South E St; Asotin County Warrant arrest of a 43 yoa Grangeville male W Main St; Loose dog W Main St; DUI reported, resulting in the arrest of a 38 yoa Grangeville male E Main St; Utility problem N Meadow & E N 6th St; Loose dog East South 2nd St; Domestic dispute E North 7th & N Hall St; Medical Main St;
CPD
Citizen assist Lewiston St;
Sunday, August 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Missing person White Bird area; Overdue subject , ATL sent White Bird area/No Report; Theft of dog Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Slashed tires Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Fire Rapid River area/Transferred to FS; Weapon offense Pittsburg Landing/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
DUI arrest of a 41 yoa Boise female Hwy 12 & Woodland Rd; Officer safety Ridgewood Dr; Loose cows Pleasant Valley Rd; Medical East St; Medical Main St; Fire Schuster Rd; Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 49 yoa Grangeville male for Resisting/Obstructing/Battery on an Officer/Battery N Myrtle; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Dog stuck on cliff Hwy 14 MP 11/No Report; Medical Weedmark Way; Utility problem Lukes Gulch Rd/Transferred to Avista; Suspicious vehicle 2nd Ave/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious vehicle North D St; Citizen assist N Myrtle; Threatening text messages W Main St; Domestic dispute, verbal only, South 3rd & Hall St; Assault South E St; Disorderly Hall St; Medical N Mill St;
CPD
Medical transfer Tri State;
