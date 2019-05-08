IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
4/29/2019 TO 5/5/2019
Monday, April 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Sundowner Ln; Threats Aces Place/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 270/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Welfare check Barn Rd Pollock/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential alarm Upper Maxwell Ln Elk City/No Report; Roosters crowing Clearwater St/No Report; Fraud Trenary Rd/No Report; Suicide threats Front St/No Report; 911 hangups Glenwood Rd & Cochran Dr/Unable to Locate; VIN Larch Rd Kamiah; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 26 yoa Kooskia female for Failure to Purchase Hwy 12 MP 71; Welfare check Clearwater Ave/Pending;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Possible attempted break in of vehicle Washington Ave; Disorderly Main St; Credit card fraud West North St;
Tuesday, April 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Death S Main St/Report Taken; VIN Hwy 95 S; Grass fire Frontage Rd; Drug activity S Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Ranta Rd; Theft of tire Suttler Creek Rd; Cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 75; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; VIN Rangeline Dr; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13
GPD
Business alarm Main St; Utility issue N Junction; Reckless driver N Junction St;
Wednesday, May 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of disorderly, resulting in the arrest of a 30 yoa Riggins male for Battery S Main St; Medical Church St Keuterville; Dumpsters on fire Hwy 13 & Fairview Rd; Threatening messages S Main St/No Report; Traffic cones needing adjustments Hwy 95 MP 228/Transferred to ITD; Welfare check on suicidal subject S Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical MacArthur Ave Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN American River Rd Elk City; Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 41 yoa Evergreen, MT for Idaho/Canyon/Adams County Warrants Hwy 12 MP 111; Controlled burn that got out of control Blackbird Dr; Death Upper Maxwell Ln/Report Taken; Civil standby Bridge St Stites; Weapon offense Red Fir Rd/No Report; Harassment Clearwater Ave/No Report; Agency assist on welfare check Clearwater Ave/No Report; Call of fire, turned out to be controlled burn Five Mile/No Report; Suspicious findings Hwy 13 MP 16-17/No Report; Medical Hill St; House check Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Missing/overdue persons, located, Erickson Ridge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Theft of bike South E St; Harassing phone calls W Main St; Sewage leak North D St;
CPD
Medical S 2nd St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, May 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St; Welfare check, subject OK, S Main St/No Report; Welfare check, subject OK, S Main St/No Report; Violation of Protection Order Lewiston St/No Report; Report of problem with neighbors goats Cheyenne Dr/Pending; VIN Hwy 95 MP 223; Report of citizen dispute Grangeville Salmon Rd & Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 258/Transferred to ISP; Welfare check, subject OK, Joseph Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Recovered stolen property Hwy 14 MP 17/Report Taken; Suspicious vehicle Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Missing/overdue persons x2, located, Hwy 12 MP 74-174/No Report; Report of neglected dog West St/No Report; VIN Elk Creek; Agency assist on deliver message Harrisburg Ln/No Report; Report of trespassers on private drive Hillside Dr/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Celestial Way/No Report;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St; Found drug paraphernalia South A St; Loose dog E South St; Loose dog S Idaho Ave; Report of juvenile being in neighbors yards N Junction; Dog bite N College St;
CPD
Problem with juveniles playing in the creek Main St; Report of someone burning garbage East St;
Friday, May 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Horses in roadway Hwy 95 MP 184/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 245/No Report; Threatening Main St/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Citizen dispute Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical Red Barn Ln; Weapon offense S Main St/No Report; Injury ATV accident Turner Rd/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 170/Unable to Locate; Dogs barking S Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical W Main St; Medical W Main St; Suicide attempt Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Medical Esther St; Agency assist 1st Ave; Citizen complaint about a drone Nezperce St/No Report; Neglected horses Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Loose dogs Main St Stites/No Report; Non injury one vehicle accident Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Juvenile problem S Idaho Ave; Vicious dog South E St; Citizen dispute over property lines East South 8th St; Littering N College St; Possible squatters North D St; Weapon offense S Idaho Ave; Report of marijuana smell, resulting in the arrest of a 34 yoa Grangeville male for Contempt Court/Possession of Paraphernalia and the cite and release of a 26 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Paraphernalia E Main St; 911 hangups, resulting in the arrest of a 49 yoa Grangeville male for Idaho County Warrant/Possession of Paraphernalia North D St; Theft Grangeville; Report of unsupervised child, found to be supervised, North A & North St; Burglary West St;
Saturday, May 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the DUI arrest of a 20 yoa Nine Mile Falls, WA male Hwy 95 MP 198; Agency assist for cover unit Salmon River Rd; Traffic resulting in the DUI arrest of a 24 yoa Burns, OR male Main St; Traffic resulting in the DUI/Ada County Warrant arrest of a 26 yoa Caldwell male Hwy 95 MP 194; Medical Main St; Fire, turned out to be controlled burn Robinson Ln; Abandoned vehicle Big Salmon Rd; Indecent exposure Main St/No Report; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 214; Disorderly resulting in the arrest of a 45 yoa Riggins male for Battery and a 58 yoa Riggins female for Battery S Main St; Phsyical fight Big Salmon Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Deer Creek Rd/Report Taken; Weapon offense Deer Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic resulting in DUI arrest of a 23 yoa Cottonwood male Big Salmon Rd; Welfare check, subject OK Airport Rd/No Report; Report of a physical fight Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Traffic resulting in the DUI/Resisting/Obstructing arrest of a 45 yoa Riggins male Big Salmon Rd; Subjects fighting Big Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Non injury accident, resulting in the cite and release of a 53 yoa Kamiah male for DWP Woodland Rd; Medical Hwy 162; Citizen dispute, resulting in the cite and release of a 53 yoa Kamiah male for Malicious Injury to Property/Petit Theft Friendship Ln/Report Taken; Attempt to locate vehicle involved in property damage Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Traffic hazard Hwy 162 MP 20/No Report; VIN Hwy 14 MP 33; Citizen assist Kooskia area/No Report; Parking
GPD
Welfare check, subject OK, W Main St; Vicious dogs Hill St; Medical W N 2nd St; Loose dog W Cunningham St; Gas skip Main St; Fraud E N 2nd St; DWP cite and release Main & Meadow St; Traffic offense North C & Pine St; Loose dog Junction & Cunningham; Citizen contact resulting in cite and release of a 22 yoa White Bird male for Possession of Paraphernalia; Parking problem Hwy 13 MP 13; Reckless driver Main St; Report of fire, controlled burn, South E St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, May 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly, subjects being loud S Main St/Unable to Locate; Alcohol poisoning Main St; Traffic stop resulting in the DUI arrest of a 20 yoa Meridian male Johnston Cutoff Rd; Loud music Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Residential burglary alarm Happy Hollow Rd/No Report; Found drug paraphernalia S Main St/Report Taken; Report of open containers Main St Riggins/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Thornsprings Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 259/Unable to Locate; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 176; Injured deer Mountain View Dr/Transferred to Fish & Game; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 214; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 174/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity, possible vehicle accident, resulting in the DUI/Drug charges arrest of a 37 Sacramento, CA Hwy 12 MP 71; Tree in roadway Glenwood Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Suspicious subject Woodland area/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/Transferred to Lewis County; Report of subjects fighting, resulting in the arrest of a 30 yoa Stites male for Disturbing the Peace and the cite and release of a 34 yoa Stites male for Possession of Marijuana;
GPD
Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 33 yoa Grangeville male for Contempt of Court Truck Rt; Unsecure premises North D St; Loose Dog N Idaho Ave; Report of neighbor burning grass North D St; Reckless driver Truck Rt; Utility problem N 2nd St; Gas skip W Main St; Disorderly W South St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.