IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
11/11/2019 TO 11/17/2019
Monday, November 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Suspicious Main St Riggins/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 162; Dead deer needing removed Hwy 13/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Truck Rt/No Report; Rockslide Hwy 14 MP 26/Transferred to ITD; Agency assist Appaloosa Dr/No Report;
GPD
Business alarm W South 1st St; Prowler N College St; Property damage South C St; Prowler Pine St; Business alarm E Main St;
CPD
Medical Ironwood Dr;
Tuesday, November 12
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Slate Creek Rd; Citizen dispute over right of way Lake Rd/No Report; Prowler Hwy 13/No Report; Trespassing Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 270/Unable to Locate; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Property damage Rivers Edge Rd/Report Taken; Dogs at large East St Stites/No Report; Bad check Main St; Theft of vehicle Jack Creek Summit/Report Taken; Complaint of cat getting shot by blow dart West Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Stites/No Report; Medical Clearcreek Rd; Domestic dispute E Pine/No report;
GPD
Business alarm W Main St; Business alarm E Main St; Dog at large W Main St; Citizen assist N State St; Found property Grangeville; Medical Cunningham St;
CPD
Medical Monastery Rd;
Wednesday, November 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious vehicle Hwy 7 & Red Rock/No Report; Cows out Mill Creek Rd/No Report; Property damage of culvert Moughmer Point Rd/Report Taken; Citizen dispute over burning by property line Kessler Creek/No Report; Prowler Hwy 13/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Prowler Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Stalking Kooskia/Report Taken; Dogs running at large Main & 3rd St/Unable to Locate; Vandalism of gate Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; VIN Sonny Dr; Welfare check on disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 90/No Report;
GPD
Report of house being egged N Hall St; Agency assist on probation violation S E 3rd St; Business alarm E Main St;
Thursday, November 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Harassment Wensman Rd/Report Taken; Weapon offense Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Possible fire, controlled burn, Rocky Canyon; Traffic hazard, spilled gravel in roadway Hwy 7 & Schaefer Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of intoxicated subject disturbing the peace, resulted in the arrest of a 41 yoa Kooskia male for a Felony Warrant out of Washington Ping St; Injured deer Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Agency assist Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Burglary Beaverslide Rd/Report Taken; Boulder in roadway Hwy 12 MP 170/Transferred to ITD; Deer vs vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Report of hog eating neighbors groceries Greencreek Ln/Report Taken;
GPD
Report of an assault, no crime committed Main St; Medical South A St; Suspicious subject S Meadow & N Meadow; Medical E N 4th St; Suspicious male W Main St;
Friday, November 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Injured deer needing put down Shiloh Dr/No Report; Medical Doumecq Rd; Civil standby Main St/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 212; Disorderly conduct Rapid River/Pending; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 205/Report Taken; Hunters trespassing/poaching Turner Rd/Transferred to F&G;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of wireless headphones Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Medical Pine St; VIN Chief Looking Glass Ln; Injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 12 MP 138/Report Taken; Witness intimidation Nelson Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Clearwater St/No Report; Traffic resulting in a cite and release of a 61 yoa Lewiston male for DWP & No Insurance Thenon St; Possible trespassing Crane Hill Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Clear Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Agency assist/No Report;
GPD
Business alarm E Main St; Domestic dispute Winter Ave/No Report; Fender bender South & Hall St; Hit & Run Main St; Trespassing Gville area; Suspicious activity N Cunningham;
CPD
Two vehicle non-injury accident Broadway;
Saturday, November 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of binoculars Chinook Dr/No Report; Possible child abuse Reservation Line Rd/No Report; Report of road hunters Gill Point Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Parking problem Fenn area/No Report; Weapon offense Yellow Wolf Ranch/Report Taken; Medical N Myrtle; Bar fight S Main St Riggins/No Report; Non-injury deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 187/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute S Main St/No Report; Missing person, located & OK, Lookout Butte area/No Report; Citizen assist Kookia/No Report; Vicious dogs Valley Dr/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St;
CPD
Medical transfer Ctwd airport; Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, November 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible physical altercation Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Deer killed and only head removed Hwy 14 MP 14/Transferred to F&G; Medical Mountain View Rd; Medical Bora & South St; Theft of misc. items 2nd St Ferdinand/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 198/Report Taken; Medical Mt Idaho Grade Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 71; Citizen assist Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 171/Transferred to ISP; Agency assist Cassie St Kamiah; Residential burglary alarm Quail Ln/No Report; Agency assist on possible in progress burglary Cassie St Kamiah;
GPD
Business alarm North D St; Cow problem N Junction St; Citizen assist N Myrtle; Assault over dogs attacking each other N Myrtle St; Citizen assist South D St; Prowler Scott St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.