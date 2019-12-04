RECORDS – DISPATCH LOG – ISSUE 49
IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
11/25/2019 TO 12/1/2019
Monday, November 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 4/Unable to Locate; Medical S Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 7/Unable to Locate; Cows in highway Hwy 95 MP 229/Unable to Locate; Report of someone failing to stop at construction light, verbal warning given Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Possible fire, brush fire controlled, Heath Dr; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 254/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 226/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on suspicious vehicle Hill St Kamiah; Citizen dispute over missing dog Spotted Eagle Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Main St; Trespassing Adams Grade/No Report; Agency assist for cover unit Hwy 12 MP 70; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 14 MP 39/Report Taken; Agency assist Molly St Kamiah;
GPD
Medical North C St; Report of someone driving without a valid drivers license Grangeville area; Citizen assist N Myrtle St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, November 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 228/No Report; Slide off Hwy 162 MP 16/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 208/No Report; Citizen dispute Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Report of vehicle blocking runaway truck ramp entrance Hwy 95 MP 227/Unable to Locate; Slide off Nuttman Rd/No Report; Report of pedestrian walking looking cold Hwy 7 MP 1/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Loose dogs Aspen Ln/No Report; Theft of gunlock 2nd St Ferdinand/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 205/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Cassie St Kamiah; Burglary Main St/No Report; VIN Shenandoah 2nd St; Agency assist on domestic Skyline Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 74/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 74/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute Toll Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Lost property Grangeville; Citizen assist W Cunningham; Medical N Myrtle St; Abandoned vehicles E Main St; Drug activity Grangeville area;
Wednesday, November 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious female, resulting in agency assist for DUI arrest Riener Rd/Transferred to Lewis County; Violation of Protection Order Secesh area/Report Taken; Theft of cell phone Main St/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 218/No Report; Fire Grangeville Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity 5 Mile Pond/No Report; Theft of personal items Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; VIN Kidder Ridge; Dogs attacking each other Main St & 3rd/No Report; Medical American River Rd; VIN American River Rd; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 74; Medical Three Bear Ln;
GPD
Report of assault, resulting in the arrest of a 37 yoa Stites male for a Lewis County Warrant E North St; Burglary North D St; Suspicious W South St; Threatening phone calls E North St; Medical Crooks St;
CPD
Medical Cottonwood Airport;
Thursday, November 28
Grangeville/Riggins
DUI arrest of a 28 yoa Greencreek male Hwy King St; Fish & game issues Seven Devils Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 198/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 271/No Report; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 26 yoa Riggins male Hwy 95 MP 223;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on disorderly subject Ridgewood Dr; medical Hillcrest Dr Elk City; Vicious dog attacking other dogs West St Stites/No Report; Citizen dispute Depot St/No Report; Welfare check Riverside Ave/No Report; Medical Riverside Dr;
GPD
Medical South C St; Medical E South St; Loose cows Hill St;
CPD
Suspicious vehicle Foster;
Friday, November 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Spotlighting Doumecq Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Hit and run accident Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Medical 2nd St Ferdinand; Suspicious activity Riggins/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 N MP 195/Unable to Locate; Multiple slide off’s Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 216/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 260/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 261/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible house fire Hwy 12; Officer safety issues Kooskia area/No Report; Loose cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 77/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Citizen assist Thenon St/No Report; Icy roads Broadway & Main St/Transferred to Road Dept; One vehicle non-injury accident Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Report of Pine Road being icy/Transferred to Road Dept; One vehicle non-injury accident Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Possible fire Wall Creek/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle rollover Woodland Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical Main St; Two vehicle accident, non-injury N State & W North St; Medical N Myrtle St;
Saturday, November 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 246; Report of stop sign being down N end Johnston Cutoff & Hwy 95/Transferred to Road Dept; Trespassing Kessler Creek/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 194/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose horses Sally Ann/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 & Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Trespassing Ridgewood Dr/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Agency assist on hit and run crash River View Ln;
GPD
Vandalism North C St; Medical N Myrtle; Medical Ridgeway Dr; Medical E S 6th St; Medical N Myrtle St;
Sunday, December 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 228/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving report, resulting in the cite and release of a 85 yoa Riggins male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 195/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury accident Lukes Gulch/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 247/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Riverside Dr; Agency assist on domestic dispute Kamiah; Medical Hwy 162; Citizen assist Rabbit Creek/No Report; Mental problems Schuster Rd/No Report; Dead deer needing removed from roadway Hwy 12 MP 82/No Report; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Domestic dispute Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report;
GPD
Suicide threats S Boulevard; Medical N Myrtle St; Loose dog N Idaho; Fender bender Cunningham & C St;
CPD
Dogs barking King & East St;
