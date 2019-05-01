IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
4/22/2019 TO 4/28/2019
Monday, April 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic dispute Main St Riggins/No Report; Recovered stolen vehicle Frontage Rd/No Report; Business alarm Vrieling Rd/Transferred to Forest Service; VIN Hwy 95 S; Mules in the roadway Hwy 14 MP 15-16; Citizen dispute Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Tenant/landlord issue Barn Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Dead deer needing picked up Clearwater St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69; Lost property Hwy 12 MP 90/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle East St;
GPD
Dog bite E North St; Missing person, located S Idaho Ave; Vicious dog N Hall St; Fender bender W North St; Found smart phone Truck Rt & Myrtle St; Citizen assist Main St; Welfare check, subject OK S Park St; Trespassing, trespass warning issued S East St;
Tuesday, April 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Civil standby Cheyenne Dr; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 205/Transferred to ITD; Citizen dispute over plugged culvert Hwy 14 MP 3/No Report; VIN Squaw Creek Rd; Non-injury fender bender Keuterville Rd/No Report; Medical Lilac Ln; Disorderly Heath Dr/No Report; Disabled vehicle Fish Creek & Grangeville Salmon Rd; Residential burglary alarm Rocky Point Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cows in roadway Hwy 162 MP 10; Medical North Main St; Identity theft Woodland Rd/No Report; Theft of chainsaw Hwy 12 MP 83/Report Taken;
GPD
Child abuse West Side Ln; Harassment South East 1st St; Dog bite Idaho St; Loose horse Crooks St; Report of possible DUI, resulted in the arrest of a 42 yoa Grangeville male for Intoxicated Pedestrian N College St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, April 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 245/Transferred to Lewis County; Assault Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Suspicious subject Heath Dr/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Traffic offense resulting in damage to roadways Center Rd/Pending; VIN Prairie Rd; Mental problems Heath Dr/No Report; Extra patrol Ferdinand area; Threatening Main St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Larch Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 109; Extra patrol Clear Creek Rd; Medical Camas Vista; Neglected cow Rangeline Dr/No report; Suspicious activity Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Deer stuck in fence Park St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Fender bender Celestial Way/No Report; Assault Friendship Ln/Report Taken; Medical Dixie Rd;
GPD
Assault S Idaho Ave; Tobacco problem S Idaho Ave; Harassment S Idaho Ave; Threatening S Idaho Ave; Theft of rings S West 1st St; Citizen dispute North 3rd St;
Thursday, April 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driver Deer Creek Rd/No Report; Vicious dog, attacked and killed chickens, owner cited for Dog at Large x3 Black Tail Ln/Report Taken; Vehicle on fire Hwy 95 MP 228; VIN Hwy 7; Disorderly Heath Dr/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 160/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 95/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Ridgewood Dr; Theft of chainsaw Clearwater Main St/No Report; Possible gunshot Stites area/Unable to Locate; Neglected horses Three Bear Ln/Unfounded; Report of juveniles trying to swim in river Rivers Loop Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Hwy 162; Deer stuck in fence Hill St Ext/Transferred to Fish & Game;
GPD
Threatening S Idaho Ave; High schoolers speeding South E St; Suspicious N College St;
CPD
Sexual assault Talkington; VIN Prairie View; Dumpster on fire Cottonwood Butte Rd & Reservoir Rd;
Friday, April 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Extra patrol Heath Dr; Drowning Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Suicidal threats Grangeville; Citizen dispute S Main St/no Report; Business Alarm Hwy 95;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle vs dog Hwy 12 MP 70/No Report; Vandalism Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Medical S Main St;
GPD
Suspicious Main St; Traffic stop resulting in the cite and release of a 43 yoa Kamiah female for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 240; Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 31 yoa Grangeville male for an Idaho County Warrant/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Main & C St;
CPD
Report of juveniles running around Broadway St;
Saturday, April 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of dog Heath Dr/No Report; Indecent exposure Black Tail Ln/No Report; Report of construction barrels being blown into roadway Hwy 95 MP 233/Transferred to ITD; Report of a dead horse Race Creek/Unable to Locate; Medical Bucks Blvd;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Sally Ann Rd/No Report; Grass fire Bullock Ln Elk City; Hit and run Bridge St Stites/Report Taken; Report of tree on power line West St Stites/Transferred to Avista; Assault Andrew Jackson Way/No Report; Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 31 yoa Kamiah female for Possession of Methamphetamine Lukes Gulch & Bridge St; Domestic dispute Pine Ave/No report; Tree limbs in roadway Hwy 162 MP 19/Transferred to ITD; Vehicle stuck in snow Hwy 14 MP 17/Transferred to Miles Towing; Abandoned vehicle McComas Meadows/Transferred to Forest Service;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St; Report of juveniles playing with lawn mowers E North St & N Blvd; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 27 yoa White Bird male for Idaho County Warrant/Possession of Paraphernalia South B & 1st St; Barking dog North A St;
CPD
Medical Trestle Dr;
Sunday, April 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Juvenile party, resulting in the arrest of a 18 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Service Flats area; Theft of trailer Old Hwy 95/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 266/No Report; Found property Lake Rd/No Report; Possible grass fire Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St; Grass fire Ridgewood Dr; Suspicious activity Broadway Ave/No Report; Found drugs N Main St/Report Taken; Found wallet Hwy 13 MP 11/No Report; Agency assist Kamiah; Traffic resulting in the DUI arrest of a 31 yoa Kamiah male Hwy 12 MP 69; Theft of gun Friendship Ln/No Report – Civil;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St;
CPD
Welfare check Maple St/No Report;
