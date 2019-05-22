IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
5/13/2019 TO 5/19/2019
Monday, May 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St; VIN Mt Idaho Loop Rd; Vehicle burglary Hwy 12 MP 154/Report Taken; Fraud Heath Dr/Report Taken; Medical S Main St; One vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 200/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Threatening Franklin Dr/No Report; Citizen dispute Woodland area/No Report; Lost person Maggie Butte; VIN Hemlock Rd; Child abuse Front St/No Report; Suspicious Swarthout Rd/No Report;
GPD
Extra patrol South C St; VIN South C St; Juvenile Problem North B St;
CPD
Citizen dispute Washington Ave;
Tuesday, May 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic battery Fish Trap Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Main St; Fraud McKinley Mine Rd/No Report; Hit and run accident Truck Rt/Report Taken; Vin Radar Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of reckless driving/driving without a valid license Mule Deer Dr/Report Taken; Agency assist on delivering message Glenwood Rd/No Report; Welfare check Greencreek Road/No Report; Citizen dispute Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Medical Hemlock Rd; House fire Battle Ridge Rd; Trespassing Hill St Kamiah/No Report;
GPD
Recovered stolen vehicle Truck Route; VIN Elk St; Gas Skip Main St; Drug paraphernalia lying next to the road Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute over vehicle Gville; Stray dogs Truck Rt; Business alarm North St; Suspicious vehicle N Junction;
CPD
Non injury accident, damaging power pole Hwy 95 & Church St; Business alarm Lewiston St;
Wednesday, May 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Horse running loose in roadway Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; Welfare check Ironwood Dr/No Report; VIN Hwy 95 MP 223; Neglected Horses Hwy 95 MP 183/Pending; Possible squatters Service Flats/No Report; Welfare check, subject OK, Crea Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vicious dog Friendship Ln/No Report; Identity theft Ping St/Report Taken; VIN Larch Rd Elk City; Medical Fort Misery Rd; Abandoned vehicle B Ave; Parking problem Main St; VIN Elk Creek Rd; Rental problem West St/No Report; Reckless driving Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Missing person, located, Range Line Dr/No Report;
GPD
Child abuse South E St; VIN Main St; Parking problem S Meadow & S 1st St; Welfare check East South 1st St; Business alarm E Main St;
CPD
Medical Lewiston St;
Thursday, May 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire, controlled burn, Old Hwy 95; Hit and run Hwy 95 MP 245/Pending; Agency assist resulting in the arrest of a 26 yoa Greencreek female for Injury to a Child; Medical Main St White Bird; Grass fire, controlled burn, Hwy 13 MP 6;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Vicious dogs Doty Rd/No Report; Trees/power lines down in roadway Hwy 12 MP 67/Transferred to Avista/ITD; Power poles/power lines down Ridgewood Dr/Transferred to Avista; Report of chickens/dogs running loose, warned for dog at large McLamb Acres Ln/No Report; Reckless driver Stites Grade/Unable to Locate; Death Hwy 12 MP 74/Report Taken;
GPD
Loose dog Mill & Nezperce St; Vicious dogs Elk St; Vicious dog Elk St; Citizen dispute Grangeville area; Business alarm W Main St; Utility problem South D St; 911 hangups W N 7th St; 911 hangups W N 7th St; Animal neglect N State St;
Friday, May 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Overdue/missing person, located, Riggins area/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 224/No Report; Medical Main St Riggins; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 171; VIN Crea Rd; Bad check Truck Route/No Report; Construction cones in roadway Hwy 95 MP 196-203/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 79/No Report; Extra patrol Depot St; Suspicious items found Hwy 12 MP 174/Report Taken; Extra patrol Dike St; Tree in roadway Hwy 13 MP 25/Transferred to ITD; Custodial interference Clearwater St/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Property damage Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Disabled vehicle, resulting in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Cottonwood male for DWP/Insurance Hwy 12 MP 73; Parking problem Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Welfare check, subject OK, Hwy 12/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 32/Transferred to ITD; Dog problem Bridge St/No Report;
GPD
Theft of vehicle North A St; Extra patrol Truck Rt;
Saturday, May 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of people shooting towards the roadway Hwy 7/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 201/No Report; Possible prowler Keuterville Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident, resulting in cite and release of a 26 yoa female Hwy 162 MP 16/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle/property damage Wall Creek Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist on domestic dispute Nickel St Kamiah; VIN Hwy 12; Bear sighting Winona Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Report of possible DUI Hwy 12 MP 69/Unable to Locate; Agency assist on weapons offense Hwy 12 Kamiah; Theft of kayak Hwy 12 MP 120/Report Taken; Suspicious objects in river Hwy 12/No Report; Sex offense Kooskia area/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Turner Ct/No Report; Medical Beaverslide Rd;
GPD
Agency assist on welfare check Tamara Dr; Loose dogs, owners picked them up N Myrtle; Loose dog Court St; Unsecure premises N Idaho St; Sex offense W N 6th St; Loose dog S Hall St; Business alarm W North St; Assault N Myrtle St;
CPD
Loose dog King St; Dog bite East St; Reckless motorcycle Bash St;
Sunday, May 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury ATV accident Rapid River Rd/Report Taken; Death Bean Creek & 420 Rd/Report Taken; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 215/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle, tagged for tow, S Main St; Civil standby Riggins/No Report; Loose horses Milner Trail Rd/No Report; Suspicious Hwy 95 S/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 13; Rental problem West St/No Report; Weapon offense Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Suspicious property found W South 1st St; Report of runaway juvenile E North St; Burglary, resulting in the arrest of a 16 yoa Middleton male for Canyon County Warrant/Runaway Juvenile; Medical N Myrtle;
