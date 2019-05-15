IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
Monday, May 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless tractor Hwy 95 MP 259/No Report; Residential burglary Johnston Cutoff Rd/Pending; Death Bitterroot Dr; Medical S Main St Riggins; Rape Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Disorderly Heath Dr/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 233/No Report; Reckless, possibly drunk driver Hwy 95 MP 191/Unable to Locate; Theft Hill Ln/No Report; Assault Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Medical Graves Creek Rd; Medical Hwy 95 MP 176;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Beaver Knob Dr; VIN Tuning Rd; Medical Airport Rd Elk City; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; VIN Hwy 13; Smoke alarm Spur Rd;
GPD
Death W N 7th St; Extra patrol school zone; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 & Hwy 13;
Tuesday, May 7
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Frontage Rd; Indecent exposure S Main St/No Report; Welfare check, subject OK, Barn Rd; Field on fire Hwy 95 MP 196; Welfare check, subject OK, Ironwood Dr; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 197/Transferred to ISP; One vehicle non-injury accident Cove Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Barn St; VIN Hwy 12; Domestic dispute Woodland Rd/No Report;
GPD
Graffiti S College; Report of subject walking around town bothering people for odd jobs, resulting in the arrest of a 22 yoa Grangeville male for Disturbing the Peace/Resisting/Obstructing W N 5th St; Threatening S Idaho Ave; Suicidal threats Main St; Theft of cell phone South D St; Report of juveniles shoplifting E Main St; Business alarm E Main St; Possible fire South C & Lake St;
Wednesday, May 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St Riggins; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 238; VIN Repeater Rd; Suicidal threats Main St/Unable to Locate; Theft of port-a-potty Hwy 95 MP 190/Report Taken; Suspicious vehicle Camas Dr/Unable to Locate; Found license plate Radar Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Lewiston St/No Report – Civil; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 242/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 162; Deer needing put down Hwy 12 MP 85; Threatening phone calls Hwy 12/No Report; Welfare check Clearwater Ave/No Report; Vandalism of vehicle Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Found bones, found to be animal bones, Hwy 12 MP 142/No Report; Medical Liberty Reach Rd; Trespassing Woodland Acres/No Report; Reckless driver Front St/No Report; Agency assist on a domestic battery Hwy 12; Report of juveniles riding on top of a vehicle Main St/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 71; Domestic dispute Clearcreek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity W Main St; Mental problems E North St; Medical Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, May 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicles Elliott St Fenn; Suspicious vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Grass fire N Main St Riggins; Found passport West Main St; Medical S Main St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Clearwater Ave/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Main St Stites/No Report; Medical Dixie Rd; Fire alarm Spur Rd Elk City; Medical Front St; Loose dogs Main St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Idaho Ave; Loose dog Main St; Drug citations Main & Mrytle;
CPD
Medical School St; Violation of protection order Lewiston St; Medical North St;
Friday, May 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Suicidal threats S Main St/No Report; Dogs barking Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Medical Studebaker Ln; Harassing text messages Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Report of motorcycles travelling at a high rate of speed Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to Lewis County; Vandalism of residence Georgianna Dr/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St; Gas skip Broadway St/No Report; Medical Front St; Threatening Franklin Dr/No Report; VIN Cedar Hollow Ln; Trespassing Hwy 13/No Report; Citizen dispute Hwy 12/No Report; Domestic dispute Clearwater Ave/No Report; Suspicious subjects Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog East North St; Disorderly Nezperce St; Theft of bear bait Main St; Suspicious subject Main St; Report of neglected animals North State St;
CPD
Medical North St; Medical North St;
Saturday, May 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of neglected horses Red Rock Rd/No Report; Report of loud music Heath Dr/No Report; Theft of SD Card out of game camera Squaw Creek/Transferred to Forest Service; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 50 yoa Lehi, UT male for Cassia County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 232; Citizen dispute Maple St Ferdinand/No Report – Civil; Suspicious findings Hwy 12 MP 172/No Report; Medical Heath Dr; Fire alarm Keuterville Rd; Welfare check on overdue person Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deliver message Cochran Dr/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 13 MP 25/No Report; Trespassing Dyke St/No report – Civil; Extra patrol Fir Rd; Found methamphetamine Hwy 12 MP 71/Report Taken; Found unoccupied vehicle Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Agency assist on warrant service Hwy 162/No Report; Disabled vehicle Ridgewood Dr & Barn St; Report of explosives being thrown in bon fire Esther Spur Rd/No Report; 911 hangups, verbal domestic only Pine Ave/No Report; Theft of trailer Grangeville Truck Route/Report Taken;
GPD
Hit and run Lake St; Parking problem, blocking the alleyway Elk St; Welfare check, subject OK W N 5th St; Business burglary alarm East Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kooentai; Civil standby Lewiston St;
Sunday, May 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 33 yoa Nampa female for Possession of Marijuana/Paraphernalia; Neglected dogs Powerline Rd/Pending; One vehicle non injury accident Hwy 95 MP 185/Report Taken; Bat problem South Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of a bear in town N Front St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Abandoned vehicle marked for tow Hwy 13 MP 11; Controlled burn out of control China Garden Rd Harpster; Vicious dog Front St/No Report; Welfare check Valley Dr/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 39 yoa Kooskia male for DUI/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Injury to a Child, cited and released for Insurance/DWP Hwy 12 MP 74;
GPD
Vandalism Dawn Dr;
