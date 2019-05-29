RECORDS-DISPATCH LOG-ISSUE 22
IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
5/20/2019 TO 5/26/2019
Monday, May 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 231; Found property Hangmans Rd/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 95/Transferred to Adams County; Welfare check, subject OK Homestead Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Williams Rd; VIN Clearwater Main St; Burglary Red Fir Rd/No Report – Civil; Extra patrol Beaverslide/No Report; Medical Kidder Ridge Rd; Suspicious activity Valley Dr/No Report; Citizen dispute over dog Bridge St/No Report; Report of malicious injury to property resulting in the arrest of a 50 yoa Stites female for Malicious Injury to Property/Disturbing the Peace;
GPD
DWP College & Main St; Medical N Myrtle; Vehicle theft Grangeville; Traffic stop, drug residue found Main St;
CPD
Injury two vehicle accident Front & Lewiston St;
Tuesday, May 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Georgianna Dr; VIN Radar Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Extra patrol Three Bear Ln; Medical Leitch Creek Rd; Residential burglary alarm Quail Ln/No Report; Emergency beacon activation, false alarm Kooskia area; Missing person, located & OK, Hwy 12 MP 161.7/No Report;
GPD
Trespassing Main St; Shoplifting Main St; Possible counterfeit money found East Main St; Idaho County Warrant Arrest of a 60 yoa Elk City male Main St; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 1; Possible juvenile fight Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, May 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of bear getting into things Reservation Line Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Transfer Keuterville Rd; Trespassing Slate Creek Rd/No Report – Civil; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 160/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 47 yoa Dayton, WA female for Possession of Paraphernalia with Intent Grangeville area; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on burglary Kamiah; Report of someone knocking on houses Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Residential burglary alarm Quail Ln/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Trespassing Friendship Ln/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Woodland Rd/No Report; Loose dog Linder Ln/No Report; Weapon offense Lightning Creek/Report Taken; Fraud Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken;
GPD
Possible violation of protection order Main St; VIN Lincoln St; Extra patrol South D St; Welfare check, subject OK, Cunningham St; Medical Lake St; Juvenile problem South E St; Threatening E South St; Dogs barking N College St;
CPD
Medical Lewiston St; Loose horse Foster St & Lewiston St; Dumpster fire Cottonwood Butte Rd;
Thursday, May 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Truck in runway truck ramp Hwy 95 MP 224/No Report; Lost gun Pittsburg Landing/No Report; Report of empty canoe Hwy 95 MP 206/No Report; VIN Front St Ferdinand; Violation of a No Contact Order Keuterville Rd/Report Taken; Medical Stites Rd & Lukes Gulch Rd; Dog bite Mt View Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Day Rd/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Report of male urinating in public Hwy 12/No Report;
GPD
Medical E South St; Extra patrol Hill St; Dogs barking South A St; Idaho County Warrant Arrest of a 35 yoa Grangeville male Cunningham & State; Vandalism of sign North C St; Citizen dispute Crooks St; House check South E St; Suspicious subject Nezperce St;
Friday, May 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Vicious dog Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Medical Keuterville Rd; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 269/No Report; Suicide threats Lewiston St/No Report; Threatening Slate Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious subject Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Medical Pine Hollow; Theft of gun Tinker Creek Ln/Pending; VIN Hobart Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Adams Grade/Report Taken; Theft of vehicle Broadway St/No Report – Civil;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle North D St; Medical E N 2nd St; Domestic dispute South E St;
Saturday, May 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Residential alarm Ridgeway Dr/No Report; Trespassing, trespass warning issued, Bridge St & River St White Bird/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident resulting in the DUI arrest of a 20 yoa Kooskia male Hwy 95 MP 242; Overturned boat, everyone OK, Doumecq Rd; Vandalism of bird houses Old White Bird Hill Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Drug activity Depot St/No Report; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 20 yoa Hayden male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Schedule 1 Hwy 12 MP 151; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 22 yoa Great Falls, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Schedule 1 Hwy 12 MP 151; Domestic dispute Front St/No Report; Report of juvenile party Yakus Creek/Unable to Locate;
GPD
DWP cite and release Main & South B St; Loose dog, taken to pound North A St; Juvenile lost South West 1st St; Medical South B St;
Sunday, May 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra patrol Hidden Springs; Weapon offense Service Flats/No Report; Recovered body (from drowning on 04/26/19) Salmon River; Report of dead cow Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Possible juvenile party Lone Pine Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 13 MP 23; Agency assist for backup Hwy 12 MP 67; Citizen contact resulting in cite and release of a 27 yoa Hurley, New York male for Possession of Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 151; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 32 yoa Butte, MT male for Possession of Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 151; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 23 yoa Powell, WY female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 151; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 26 yoa Lewiston, ID male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Hurricane, UT male for Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 22 yoa Portand, OR female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 26 yoa Bozeman, MT female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 151; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 29 yoa Clarkston, WA male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 38 yoa Hamilton, MT female for Possession of Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 151; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 22 yoa Boise, ID female for Possession of Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 151; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 26 yoa Billings, MT female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Nampa, ID male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 21 yoa Bozeman, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 146; One vehicle non-injury accident Thornsprings Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check, everyone OK Idaho St/No Report; Attempted warrant service Clearwater St/Unable to Locate; Disorderly Hwy 13 MP 23/Report Taken;
GPD
Found property North 2nd & Idaho; Extra patrol Cunningham St; Suicide threats W N 5th St; Possible DUI Main St;
