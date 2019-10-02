IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
9/23/2019 TO 9/29/2019
Monday, September 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible fire, controlled burn, River Bend Dr; Medical Front St Ferdinand; Drug information Secesh Meadows/No Report; Report of camper in the river Big Salmon Rd MP 17/No Report; Cow problem Happy Hollow Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Disorderly, loud music S Main St/No Report; Medical S Main St; Medical S Main St Riggins; Report of construction stop light not working Hwy 95 MP 174/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Intoxication Front St; Medical Depot St; Death Woodland Rd; VIN Wall Creek Rd; UTV accident Red River Rd/No Report; Non-injury two vehicle fender bender Bullock Ln; Juvenile problem Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 12 MP 108/Report Taken; Agency assist Rangeline Dr/No Report; Tree hanging over roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/Transferred to ITD; Cougar issue Broadway St/No Report; Citizen dispute over wood Mt Idaho Grade/No Report; Osprey with broken wing Pratt Rd/Transferred to F&G; Medical River View Ave; Threatening Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Agency assist, resulting in the arrest of a 40 yoa Ignatius, MT female for 3 felony Lake County, MT Warrants and the arrest of a 29 yoa Ignatius, MT female for 3 Lake County, MT Warrants Hwy 12 MP 123; Bear vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 90/No Report;
GPD
Missing person South B St; Medical E N 6th St; Medical Scott St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Tuesday, September 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Vandalism Prairie Rd/No Report; VIN Rapid River Ct; Possible fire Cooper Creek area/Transferred to FS; Medical Oak St Nezperce;
Kooskia/Elk City
Dead deer needing removed out of roadway Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Medical Valley Dr; Car vs deer Hwy 13 MP 25/Report Taken; VIN Tahoe Ridge; Littering Elk City; Threatening River’s Edge Rd Elk City/Report Taken; Report of Protection Order Violation Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 13-15/Unable to Locate; Possible DUI Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Welfare check Harpster Dr/No Report; Vehicle parked in the roadway Main St/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr; Report of loose pigs Ping St/No Report;
GPD
Assault Cunningham St; Medical Lincoln Ave; Report of ATV driving on sidewalks Main St; Medical North St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, September 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute over tree trimmings Rainbow Circle Rd/No Report; Report of vicious dog chasing neighbor’s chickens Hwy 13 MP 2/No Report; Tenant/landlord issue S Main St; Report of an assault Copenhaver Ranch/Report Taken; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate; Report of neglected/abused donkey Main St White Bird/No Report; Cow problem Dewey Saddle Rd/No Report; Lost person, located & OK Square Mountain area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Big Cedar Rd; Citizen assist Tweedy Ln/No Report; Report of an assault, resulting in the arrest of a 62 yoa male for 3 felony Cowlitz County, WA warrants Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; VIN Clearcreek Rd; Agency assist Kooskia area/No Report; Barking dogs Spruce Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity W Main St; Fraud Dawn Dr; Found property N 2nd St; Abandoned vehicle N Myrtle St; Possible gunshots reported S Hall St; Vagrancy W Main St; Report of DWP Grangeville area; Runaway juvenile South E St;
Thursday, September 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless logging truck Hwy 95 & Short Rd/Transferred to ISP; Citizen assist Paradise Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Fuzi Rd/No Report; Assault Main St Riggins/No Report; Alarm Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Traffic accident resulted in the arrest of a 36 yoa Colfax, WA female for Whitman County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 234; Domestic dispute Ironwood Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 264/Unable to Locate; Prowler Glenwood Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Chimney fire Swarthout Rd; Barking dogs Lightning Creek Rd/Pending; Reckless driving East Kooskia/Pending; Cows on roadway Hwy 13 MP 22/No Report; Agency assist Little Smith Creek Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute Fir Rd/No Report;
GPD
Dead deer needing removed South A St; Cat problem Court St; Vicious dog N Idaho & W N St; Fender bender B Ave & Main St; Burglary Washington Ave; Unsecure premises N Meadow St; Disorderly E Main St;
CPD
Assault Lewiston St; Welfare check Main St;
Friday, September 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 254/Transferred to ISP; Suicide threats Burgdorf area/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 218/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 194/Transferred to ISP; VIN St Michaels; Weapon Offense Rapid River/No Report; Juvenile problem Division St Ferdinand/No Report; Citizen assist Trestle Dr/No Report; Vicious animal Rapid River Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 162; Cows out on roadway Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; VIN Lightning Creek Rd; Medical S Main St; Cougar problem East Kooskia/No Problem; Cows out in roadway Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Injured dog Hwy 13 MP 8/No Report;
GPD
Protection Order violation E South 3rd St; Abandoned vehicle N B St; Welfare check W Cunningham St; Business alarm North D St; Medical Main St; Medical N Myrtle; Reckless driving Main St; Drugs Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, September 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Wood pallet in roadway Hwy 95 MP 237/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned vehicle Main St; Emergency beacon Lake Creek Rd; Theft/vandalism Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 6;
Kooskia/Elk City
Funeral escort Hwy 12 MP 69; Medical Hwy 12 MP 67; Burglary Main St/No Report;
GPD
Medical Scott St; Phone harassment East North 6th St; Custodial interference South E St; Medical E N 5th St;
CPD
Medical North St; Drug activity Bash St; Tree on fire caused by power pole Lewiston St; Power lines sparking East St;
Sunday, September 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Lost property Hwy 95 MP 205/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Emergency beacon Kooskia area; Suspicious vehicle Glenwood Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 23; Barking dogs Ping St/No Report;
GPD
Non-injury vehicle vs pedestrian N Meadow St; Welfare check East South 1st St; Gas skip W Main St;
