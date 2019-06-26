IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
6/17/2019 TO 6/23/2019
Monday, June 17
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 7 & East Rd/Report Taken; Report of possible trespassing Market Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 242; Fireworks Rapid River Rd; Intoxicated subject making false reports Vrieling Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
House check Park Ave; Domestic dispute Front St/Unable to Locate; Suspicious findings Hwy 12 MP 78/No Report; Welfare check Chief Looking Glass/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr;
GPD
Dogs killing rabbits N Mill St; Report of possible DUI Hill St;
CPD
Suspicious subject East St;
Tuesday, June 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Holmes Crossing Rd; Citizen dispute over property Old Hwy 95/No Report – Civil; Medical S Main St Riggins; Citizen dispute Sleepy Ln/No Report; Welfare check Mountain View Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute over fence line resulting in the arrest of a 58 yoa Cottonwood male for DUI Fenn & Center Rd; Medical Mountain View Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ridgewood Dr; VIN Flying Eagle Ln;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle E Main St; Medical N Myrtle; Burglary N Myrtle; Fraud West Main St; Sex offense South E St; Theft of guns Cunningham St;
CPD
Fire hydrant spraying water Broadway St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, June 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Hit and run accident Hwy 95 MP 200/No Report; Agency assist on welfare check Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Ponderosa Ridge Lane; Medical Rapid River; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 41 yoa Garfield, WA female for WA State Felony Warrant & the arrest of a 36 yoa Moscow male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 235;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Rock Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Hwy 162; Suspicious findings Selway area/No Report; Tree across the road Hwy 12 MP 143-146/Transferred to ITD; Medical Esther St; Medical Hill St;
GPD
Extra patrol Park St; Drug citations West Main St; Loose dogs East South 1st St; Bad check West South 1st St; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 36 yoa Grangeville male 2nd & Junction; Traffic hazard Main St; Trespassing South C St;
Thursday, June 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Arrest of a 25 yoa Cottonwood male for Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Lewiston St; Gas skip Hwy 95 MP 180/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ITD; Harassment Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Property damage Hwy 95 MP 180/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & White Tail Dr; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 6; Agency assist on traffic stop Hwy 95 MP 274; Alarm Vrieling Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 190/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical alert alarm Wall Creek Rd; Medical Woodland Rd; Overdue truck driver, located & OK Hwy 12 MP 176; Two missing juveniles, located & OK Hwy 12 MP 151.5; Citizen dispute Woodland Grade/No Report;
Friday, June 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 MP 240; Deer needing dispatched Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Barking dogs S Main St Riggins/Pending; VIN Meadow Grass Loop; Injury two vehicle accident Banner Ridge/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fish & game issue with raccoons Hwy 12/Transferred to Fish & Game;
GPD
Possible child abuse E North St; Trespassing South C St; Theft of bike S Idaho; Medical South C St; Trespassing N Junction;
CPD
Business alarm Lewiston St; Citizen dispute Lewiston St/Unable to Locate;
Saturday, June 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 32 yoa Butte, MT male for DUI Main St; Custodial interference Hwy 95 MP 254/No Report; Found meth pipe Cooper St White Bird/Report Taken; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 200/Transferred to ITD; Possible squatters S Elk Lake Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Business Hwy 12; Medical Front St; Missing person, located & OK Selway Rd; Bear problems Big Cedar Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Fire Hwy 13 MP 10/Transferred to FS; Agency assist for backup officer Hwy 12 MP 67; Possible gunshots, turned out to be fireworks Hemlock Rd;
GPD
Bar fight E Main St; Noise complaint N Hall; Business alarm W Main St; Citizen assist E North St; Lost found, returned to owner Main St; Complaint of loud chainsaw running Nez Perce St;
CPD
Medical North St; Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, June 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury one vehicle accident Graves Creek Rd/No Report; Grass fire Hwy 95 MP 216; Weapon Offense Lamb Ln/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 214; Threatening text messages Kube Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Sally Ann; Medical Llama Ln; Agency assist on View Rd/No Report; Bear problems Glenwood Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen dispute over parking problem Celestial Way/No Report; Hit and run Lightening Creek Rd/Report Taken; VIN Rock Rd; One vehicle non injury accident Hwy 12 MP 91-97/Report Taken; medical Skyline Dr; Juvenile problem Nelson Rd/No Report;
GPD
Domestic dispute, verbal only South E St; Burglary, items just misplaced and located, North D St; Possible DUI Main St; Citizen dispute N Myrtle; Suspicious vehicle Cunningham & North State St; Contempt Court arrest of a 23 yoa Grangeville male South C & 1st St;
