IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
7/22/2019 TO 7/28/2019
Monday, July 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Smashed mailboxes & road signs Soltman Rd, Lukes Gulch & Fairview Rd/Report Taken; Dogs running around Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Old Hwy 95 Lucile/No Report; Burglary Baker Creek Rd/Report Taken; VIN Main St Ferdinand; Medical Hwy 95 MP 191; Suspicious activity Ironwood Dr/No Report; Extra patrol Lake Rd; Medical S Main St Riggins; DUI report Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Adams Grade/Unable to Locate; Agency assist on domestic dispute Cassie St Kamiah; Dead deer needing removed Hill St; Hitch hiker Hwy 12 MP 118/No Report; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 13 MP 6/No Report; Medical Tahoe Loop; Civil standby Esther St; Report of juvenile floating river without life jacket Hwy 13 & Hwy 14 intersection; Harassment Chief Looking Glass Ln/Pending; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 22/No Report; Fender bender E Business Hwy 12/No Report; Tenant/landlord problem Esther St; Medical River’s Edge Rd; Domestic dispute Hwy 13/No Report; Report of shooting guns unsafely Mule Deer Dr/No Report;
GPD
Trespassing E Main St; Possibly injured horse Crooks St; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 240; Vagrancy W Main St; Injured dog Madison & Harrison St; Vicious dog E S 2nd St; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 49 yoa Grangeville male for Resisting/Obstructing/Open Container Truck Rt; Stalking North B St; Agency assist W Main St;
Tuesday, July 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Assault Radar Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to Adams County; Disorderly Ironwood Dr/No Report; Search Warrant resulting in the arrest of a 59 yoa White Bird male for Felony Possession of Marijuana Main St White Bird; Agency assist on probation check White Bird area/No Report; Hay truck on fire Gill Point Rd & Lake Rd; Tenant landlord issue Vrieling Rd; Citizen assist Doumecq Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Medical American River Rd; Power lines & tree down Dike St/Transferred to Avista & City Maintenance; Suspicious vehicle Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Dogs left in vehicle Main St/No Report; Agency assist Maple St Kamiah; Report of driving violations Kamiah – Kooskia area;
GPD
Domestic dispute N Mill St; Report of cat stuck in vacant house, turned out to be children playing on merry go round N Junction; Report of pedestrian crossing lights not working Idaho & Main St; Electrical fire W Main St; Dogs running at large, owners cited x2, E S 3rd St; Dogs barking B St;
CPD
Mental Problems Lewiston St; Medical transfer Boise; Medical Ironwood Dr;
Wednesday, July 24
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Elk Haven Circle; Assault Ironwood Dr/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Main St White Bird; Citizen assist S Salmon St Riggins; Theft of money White Bird area/Report Taken; Possible injury due to rock slides Seven Devils/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 235/Transferred to ISP; Horse in roadway Hwy 95 MP 221/Transferred to ISP; Suspicious vehicle Graves Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 227/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 140/Transferred to ISP; Missing juvenile females x3 Sears Creek Rd/Report Taken; Injury dog vs motorcycle accident Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Threatening Main St Elk City/No Report; Traffic resulting in a cite and release for Reckless Driving of a 68 yoa Lolo, MT male Hwy 12 MP 97; Abandoned vehicle tagged for tow Clearwater St; Civil standby Spring Ave; Report of dogs being left outside in the heat, dogs had shelter Capra Acres Ln/No Report; Injury motorcycle accident 500 Rd/No Report; Report of theft and assault, resulting in the arrest of a 69 yoa Kamiah female for Aggravated Assault Beaverslide Rd; Theft of vehicle parts Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Suspicious subject Dyche Rd & Hwy 12/No Report; Power line sparking Ought Seven Rd;
GPD
Mental problems W S 1st St; Loose dog W Main St; VIN N State St; Injury motorcycle vs logging truck accident Hwy 13 & Hwy 95 intersection/Transferred to ISP; Report of dog left in vehicle Main St; Medical W Cunningham St; Agents Warrant arrest of a 51 yoa Grangeville female N State St; Loose dog E S 2nd St; Loud music N Myrtle St; Barking dogs N College St;
Thursday, July 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle N Main St; Cow problem Slate Creek Rd/Pending; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 201/Report Taken; Emergency beacon alert Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 211/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Seven Devils Rd; Welfare check Sleepy Hollow/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 7 MP 3/Report Taken; Barking dogs Norma Ave & Vollmer St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose cows Hwy 14 MP 16/Unable to Locate; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 162 MP 19/Unable to Locate; VIN Hwy 13 MP 13; Extra patrol Harpster area; Fraudulent check Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious vehicle Cunningham St; Medical transfer N Myrtle St; Agents Warrant arrest on a 27 yoa White Bird male Idaho & 5th St; Parking problem S Crooks St; Welfare check E S 2nd St; Reckless driving Crooks St;
CPD
Harassment Lewiston St; VIN Lewiston St;
Friday, July 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Dumpster fire Prairie Rd & Lukes Gulch Rd; Bat problem River Front Rd Lucile/Transferred to Fish & Game; Suspicious persons Rapid River Rd/No Report; Medical rescue Seven Devils area; Lost gun Fairview Rd/Report Taken; Grass fire Gill Point Rd & Lake Rd; Cows out in roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Theft of trailer Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 269/No Report; DWP cite and release of a 41 yoa Grangeville male Hwy 95 MP 224.5; Traffic resulting in cite and release of a 37 yoa Boise male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 191; Possible DUI Hwy 13 MP 5/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Selway Rd; Citizen dispute Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report – Civil; Agency assist on runaway Rangeline Dr; Power outage Elk City area; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 19; Welfare check, ATL Sent Kooskia area; Traffic offense Harpster area/No Report; 911 hang ups, kids playing with the phone, Pine Hollow Ln; Missing person, located & OK Graves Peak Powell area; Suspicious yelling Indian Church Rd/Unable to Locate; Possible DUI Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Assault Kooskia area St/Report Taken;
GPD
Parking problem S Florence; Loose dog E S 2nd St; Suspicious E S 2nd St; Traffic resulting in PC search North C & 2nd St;
Saturday, July 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the DUI arrest of a 23 yoa Riggins male Main St Riggins; parking problem Main St/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Suspicious flashing High Camp area/No Report; Disagreement between land owner and campers River Rt/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Woodland Rd; Vehicle with kayaks, didn’t stop for boat inspections Hwy 12 MP 73/Transferred to Lewis County; Trespassing Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Trespassing China Garden Rd/Unable to Locate; Juvenile party Kooskia area; Lost gun Kooskia area/Report Taken;
GPD
Suspicious N Junction & N 5th St; Harassment East Main St; Debris in roadway N State St; Injury one vehicle accident, resulting in the cite and release of a 49 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Washington Ave;
CPD
Medical King St;
Sunday, July 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Agency assist for vehicle search Hwy 95 MP 257/No Report; Citizen assist Hungry Ridge Rd/No Report; Unresponsive male, resulting in the arrest of a 49 yoa Harpster male for Felon in Possession of a Firearm Hwy 14 MP 14.7; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Water hydrant spraying water Stites area/Transferred to City Maintenance; Possible gunshots Main St/Unable to Locate; Theft Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Extra patrol Lukes Gulch Rd; Intoxication Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal; Domestic dispute Red Fir Rd/No Report; Possible fire Woodland area; Suspicious N Depot St/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report;
GPD
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 50 yoa Priest River male for DUI State & South 1st St; Runaway juvenile, located & OK Crooks St; Theft of bicycle Elk St; Neighbor dispute over tree E S 5th St; Report of vehicle being egged Nezperce St; Citizen dispute North D St; Theft of bicycle North B St; Loose dog Nezperce St; Medical E N 2nd St;
