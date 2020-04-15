Idaho County Dispatch Log
April 6-12
Monday, April 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows in roadway Hwy 95 & Rapid River Rd/No Report; Vicious dogs Slate Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injured deer needing put down Toll Rd/No Report; Vandalism Sweeney Hill Rd/Report Taken; Medical No Horse Ln; Loose dog Clearwater St/No Report; Neighbor dispute Pine Ridge area/Pending;
GPD
Theft N Junction;
CPD
Medical transfer Tri State;
Tuesday, April 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of generator Hwy 14 MP 7/Report Taken; Medical Deer Flats Ln; Theft of farming equipment Long Haul Ln/Report Taken; Kootenai County Warrant arrest of a 37 yoa Chatsworth, GA male W Main St; Possible grass fire Hwy 95 MP 241;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental problems Franklin Dr/No Report; Medical Hwy 12; Parking problem Cedar Mill Rd/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Adams Grade Rd/No Report;
GPD
Burglary North D St; Possible theft North D St; Disorderly W North 5th St; Threatening North A St; Reckless driving E North 7th St;
Wednesday, April 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing, resulted in the cite and release of a 74 yoa White Bird male for Trespassing, Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd; Horses in the road Hwy 14 MP 16/No Report; Suspicious activity Adams Grade/Report Taken; Death Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Death Brotnov Rd/Report Taken; 911 hangups Sill Creek Rd/No Report; Theft of chainsaws Caribel Rd/Report Taken; Fender bender Brotnov Rd/Report Taken; Theft of timber Resort Rd/Report Taken; Custodial interference Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Tinker Creek Ln/Report Taken; Suspicious activity Main St Stites/No Report; DWP cite and release of a 71 yoa Kooskia male Ping St;
GPD
911 hangups W North 4th & N Junction; Two vehicle non-injury accident Main St; Attempted theft of cat W N 5th St; Abandoned vehicle North D St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, April 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 195 SB/Unable to Locate; Non-injury tractor vs vehicle accident Rock Pit Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 268 SB/No Report; Domestic dispute River St/No Report; Welfare check Canyon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of household items Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Citizen dispute River’s Edge Rd/Report Taken; Disorderly Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Reckless driving Rivers Edge Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist on warrant arrest Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Agency assist Elk Creek Rd/No Report; House check Front St;
GPD
Welfare check W Main St; Possible burglary N State St; Suspicious vehicle W Main St;
Friday, April 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of equipment being moved without a flagger Hwy 95 MP 198/No Report; Citizen dispute Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute White Bird area/No Report; Littering Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 54 yoa Sparks, NV female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 75; Disabled vehicle Main St Stites; Property damage Lightning Creek Rd/No Report – Civil; One vehicle non-injury accident resulting in the cite and release of a 68 yoa Magna, UT male for Inattentive Driving Red Fir Rd; Citizen dispute Main St/No Report; Loose dogs Old Elk City Wagon Rd/Pending; Report of abandoned horses, horses returned to owners 541 Rd/No Report; Possible juvenile party Hwy 14 MP 13/No Report; Dumpster fire Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Trespassing S Main St/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Ventura, CA male for DWP/Possession of a Controlled Substance/Resisting & Obstructing/Possession of Paraphernalia/Owner Required to Register/Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance Hwy 162 MP 19;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Medical W N 2nd St;
CPD
Medical transfer Tri State; Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, April 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Property damage Deer Creek Rd/Report Taken; Citizen assist Deer Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Big Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 62 yoa Stites female for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Main St Stites; Found trailer and misc. items Adams Grade/Report Taken; Welfare check Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Tree on fire Hwy 12 MP 80; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 22/Unable to Locate; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 38 yoa Kamiah male and a 65 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana Selway Rd; Welfare check American River Rd/No Report; Tree across the roadway Ridgewood Dr/Transferred to Road Dept;
GPD
Commercial burglary alarm W Main St; Unsecure premises W S 1st St; Medical W N 2nd St; Trespassing N Junction; Vagrancy E Main St; Medical N Myrtle St;
Sunday, April 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra patrol Happy Hollow & Grangeville Salmon Rd; Medical Salmon River Rd; Possible gunshots Rapid River Ct/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Medical Sears Creek Rd; Medical Sears Creek Rd; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 162 MP 18/No Report; Attempted traffic stop, turned into pursuit, resulting in the arrest of a 30 yoa Kooskia male for Felony Eluding Hwy 12 MP 129.5;
GPD
Citizen dispute E North St.
