IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
8/19/2019 TO 8/25/2019
Monday, August 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic dispute Zumwalt Rd/No Report; Welfare check Whitetail Dr/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Twin House Rd; VIN Happy Hollow Rd; Medical Pittsburg Landing; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Welfare check Mountain View Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Clear Creek Rd/Pending; Reckless driver Hwy 12 72/Transferred to Lewis County; Trespassing Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Motherlode Rd/No Report; Disorderly Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report;
GPD
VIN West Side Ln; Parking problem South 9th St; Vandalism Cunningham St; Lost property South E St; Threatening Elk St & South 3rd; Runaway vehicle Main & Idaho;
Tuesday, August 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of moose paddle Rainbow Rd/Report Taken; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 219/Report Taken; Road caving in Pollock Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 248/Transferred to ISP; Smoke report Big Canyon/Transferred to FS; Report of construction cones out of place Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Trespassing Vrieling Rd/No Report; Medical Dusty Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical View Rd; Weapon offense Hwy 12 MP 91/No Report; Medical Larradon Dr; Citizen Dispute over fence Rivers Edge Rd/No Report – Civil; Medical Ping St;
GPD
DWP/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana cite and release of a 22 yoa female Main & Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Disorderly Nezperce St; Parking problem E S 9th St; Found property South E St; Disorderly South C St; Trespassing E South 3rd St; Theft of bike S College St; Traffic resulting in cite and release of a 20 yoa female for DWP Hwy 95 & Main St;
Wednesday, August 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Big Salmon Rd MP 10; Weapon offense Mill St White Bird/No Report; Violation of protection order Seven Devils Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential alarm Quail Ln/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 87/No Report; Loose cows Clearwater Main St/No Report; Medical Hwy 162; Theft Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Welfare check Woodland Rd/No Report; Deer vs motorcycle Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Suspicious Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Report of people fighting Spruce Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Fender bender W N 2nd & Idaho; Injury bicycle vs vehicle N 7th & Meadow St;
CPD
Medical transfer Tri State; VIN Main St;
Thursday, August 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Harassment Country Court Dr/No Report; Vagrancy Hwy 95 & Big Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Welfare check, attempt to locate sent, Riggins area/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Grangeville area/Unable to Locate; Vehicle on fire Hwy 95 MP 232; Cow problem Hwy 95 MP 171/No Report; Parking problem Lukes Gulch & Long Haul Rd; Domestic dispute Zumwalt Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle accident Cedar Mill Rd/No Report; VIN Sweeney Hill Rd; Welfare check Main St/No Report; Fire Hwy 13 MP 23; Extra patrol Main St Stites; Animal neglect Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Bar check resulting in the arrest of a 40 yoa Orofino female for Contempt of Court;
GPD
Suspicious W Main St; Rental problem North D St; Domestic dispute, verbal only S Idaho Ave; Harassment Nez Perce St; Harassment E Main St; Barking dogs E S 6th St; Welfare check Gville area; Barking dogs North A St;
Friday, August 23
Grangeville/Riggins
ATV rollover Gold Rush Lane/Unable to Locate; Injured deer in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 191/Transferred to ITD; Medical Mackay Bar/Transferred to Lifeflight; Citizen dispute Meadow Creek Rd/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle Hwy 95 MP 251/Report Taken; Reckless driver Day Rd/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 277/No Report; Identity theft Jessica Ln/Pending; SOS activation, accidental, Salmon River/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 248/No Report; One vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 247/No Report; Threatening Riggins area/Pending; Intoxication Main St; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 180/No Report; Drug citations E Main St/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hill St; Medical Woodland Rd; Cover unit requested for domestic Hwy 12 MP 70; Fraud Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Fraud Ought Seven Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 67; Trespassing Long Bluff Rd/No Report; VIN Shenandoah 2nd; Parking problem Fall Ave/No Report; Welfare check Sally Ann Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; VIN Pine Ridge area;
GPD
Extra patrol Hill St; Parking problem Meadow & S 6th St; Trespassing E South 3rd St; Agency assist North D St; Agency assist North D St; Injury two vehicle accident E N 7th & Meadow St; Theft South D St; VIN Washington Ave; Suspicious pedestrian N Myrtle; Disorderly W N 7th & Junction; Parking problem N Junction; Alarm South E St;
CPD
Mental problems Main St; Medical transfer St Joes; Trespassing Garrett St;
Saturday, August 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Boating problem Tryon Creek/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Market Rd/No Report; Emergency beacon activation Hazard Creek/No Report; Suspicious findings Lyons Camp/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 246/Transferred to ISP; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 247/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Thenon St/No Report; Loose dog S Main St; Theft of mailboxes Big Cedar Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Hwy 12/No Report; Fire in a fire ban area Esther Spur/No Report; Fire Wild Plum Ln;
GPD
Open Container cite and release S B & S 2nd St; Missing person W Main St; Missing person Middle St; Citizen dispute W S 1st St; Reckless driving N Florence; Squatting N Myrtle; Medical Maple St; Reckless driving Main St; Barking dogs North A St; Citizen assist N 2nd St;
CPD
Medical Radar Rd; Medical Ironwood Dr; Medical transfer Kamiah; Threatening Ctwd area/No Report;
Sunday, August 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical alarm N Borah; Trespassing Heath Dr/No Report; Agency assist for suicidal subject Hwy 95; Intoxication resulting in mental hold for suicidal subject Meadow Grass Loop/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Larradon Dr; Medical Three Bear Ln; Agency assist on in progress burglary Main St Kamiah;
GPD
Medical Lincoln Ave; Barking dogs North A St; Threatening E N 2nd St; Medical W N 2nd St;
CPD
Theft Smith St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.