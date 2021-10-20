10/11/2021 - 10/17/2021
Monday, October 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 213/No Report; Two vehicle non-injury accident resulting in the cite and release of an 80 yoa Spokane, WA male Doumecq Rd; Injured bald eagle Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to Fish & Game; Hunters trespassing Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to Fish & Game; Vehicle vs elk Hwy 95 MP 211/Report Taken; Medical Cooper St White Bird; Traffic hazard Doumecq Rd/No Report; Trespassing Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of dog attacking another dog Esther St/Report Taken; Threatening Pleasant Valley Dr/No Report; Medical Winter Ave; Burglary Pine St Kooskia/Report Taken; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Harassment Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Possible poached elk Hwy 13 area/Transferred to Fish & Game; Agency assist Kamiah; Suicide threat Broadway Ave;
GPD
Medical N Idaho St; Parking problem Junction St; Medical N Myrtle St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical Gilmore St;
Tuesday, October 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of assault, resulted in the arrest of a 63 yoa Riggins male for Aggravated Battery S Main St; Fire Lacey Rd/Unable to Locate; Threatening Hwy 95 MP 216/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Prowler Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Agency assist Hill St; Suspicious Falcon Ridge Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Truancy Hwy 13/No Report; Trespassing Woodland Rd/No Report; Suspicious Bargamin Creek/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 12;
GPD
Runaway juvenile Scott St; Medical North D St; Welfare check E North 7th St; Medical W South 1st St; Commercial alarm W Main St;
Wednesday, October 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 23 yoa North Bend, WA male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 240; Medical S Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 236/Unable to Locate; Medical N Main St; Medical S Main St Riggins; Propane smell S Main St Riggins/No Report; Civil standby South Main St Riggins; Dumpster fire Prairie Rd; Dumpster fire Lukes Gulch & Prairie Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Hwy 12 Kamiah; Agency assist Ridgeway Dr/No Report; Property damage Elk City area/Transferred to BLM; Welfare check Ridgeway Dr/No Report; Loose horses Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Lost property Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Dead deer needing removed from roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/Transferred to ITD; Suicidal threats Beaverslide/No Report;
GPD
Fraud W N 6th St; Theft Tamara Dr; Citizen assist N Idaho Ave; Disorderly W Main St; Commercial alarm North D St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Agency assist Airport Rd; Extra patrol East St; Loose dogs 2nd South St;
Thursday, October 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Civil standby S Main St; Welfare check Poor Farm Rd/No Report; Medical Camas Rd; Accident with Injuries, HWY 95 MP 214/Resulted in the Arrest of 34yo male for DWP, Providing False Information, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Violation of a Protection Order, Aggravated DUI, Aggravated Battery, and a Washington DOC Warrant;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Elk City; Citizen assist Tram Rd; Child abuse report resulted in the arrest of a 35 yoa Harpster male for Injury to a Child Elk St Harpster; Welfare check Hwy 13 MP 16-17/No Report; Disorderly, American River Road, Elk City
GPD
Welfare check E North 2nd St; Vandalism E N 2nd St;
CPD
Agency assist Lewiston St; Transfer from St Mary’s to St Joe’s; Death, Broadway St, Cottonwood;
Friday, October 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening, Riggins Area/No Report; Accident with Damage, End Road and Twin House Road/No Report; Theft, Riggins/No Report; Barking dogs Mt Idaho Grade Road/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle, Forest Service Road 325; Accident, HWY 95 MP 255/Report Taken; Traffic Offense, HWY 95 MP 240.5/Pending; Drugs, HWY 95 MP 252/Report Taken; Overdose, Holmes Crossing Road/No Report; Traffic Hazard, HWY 95 MP 222-224
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled Vehicle, HWY 12 MP 72/No Report; Threatening, Highway 13, Kooksia/Pending; Fire, Ridgewood Drive/No Report;
GPD
Vicious Animal, South E St;
CPD
Transfer, Cottonwood Airport to St Mary’s;
Saturday, October 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Accident with Damage, HWY 95 MP 170-194/No Report; Weapons Offense, Blackhawk Bar Recreation Area/No Report; Trespassing, Holmes Crossing Road, Ferdinand/Resulted in the arrest of 56yo female for 3 Warrants out of Kootenai County; Trespassing, Mt Idaho Grade Road/Report Taken; Medical, Hwy 95, Pollock; Animal Problem, Division St/No Report; Medical, North Elk Lake Road; Fire, Race Creek Road;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suicide Threat, Franklin Drive/No Report; Domestic Dispute, View Road/No Report; Fish and Game, East Kooskia;
GPD
Accident, Harrison St; Theft, North Mill St; Fish and Game Call, Grangeville Cemetery; Citizen Assist, West Side Lane;
CPD
Medical, Smith St;
Sunday, October 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned Vehicle, HWY 95 MP 203/No Report; Alarm, HWY 13/No Report; Medical, River St; Fish and Game, Lake Road; Cow Problem, Johnston Cutoff/Deputies Unable to Locate; Cows on roadway HWY 95 MP 208.5; Suspicious activity Whitetail Drive/Unable to Locate.
