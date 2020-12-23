Dispatch Log image

12/14/2020 - 12/20/2020

Monday, December 14

Grangeville/Riggins

VIN Inspection Old Hwy 95; Theft Twin House Rd/No Report; Animal Neglect Vrieling Rd/Unfounded; Abandoned vehicle Main Str/No Report; Animal Problem Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate; Non Injury Accident Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 229/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Parking Problem Crane Hill Rd/Unfounded; Traffic Offense Hwy 162 MP 19/No Report; VIN Inspection Hill Str; VIN Inspection Dyke St; Medical West Str; Welfare Check Main Str/Contact made no report;

GPD

Citizen Assist N Junction; Theft North B St; Found Property N College;

Tuesday, December 15

Grangeville/Riggins

Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 223/Transferred to ITD; Traffic Hazard Lukes Gulch Rd MP 1/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Animal Problem Flying Elk Drive/No Report; Agency Assist Gibler Rd/No Report; Animal Problem Mule Deer Rd/No Report;

GPD

Sex Offense; Death S Hall Str; Vandalism E Main;

CPD

Citizen Assist Church Str; Medical Transfer;

Wednesday December 16

Grangeville/Riggins

Medical Greencreek Rd; Theft Sevice Flats Rd/Report Taken; Medical Keuterville Rd; Convulsions Radar Rd; Vandalism Slate Crk Rd/Report Taken;

Kooskia/Elk City

VIN Inspection Beaver Hill Rd; VIN Inspection Tweedy Ln; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Parking Problem Friendship Ln/No Report; Suspicious Fort Misery and Doty Rd/Unable to Locate; Suspicious N Clearwater/Information only; Animal Noise Mule Deer Drive/No Report;

GPD

Animal Problem Elm St; Non Injury accident Hwy 95 and Hwy 13; Communications W N 7th; Non injury accident E Main Str; Juvenile Problem Park Str; Fire Crooks Str;

CPD

Medical Transfer;

Thursday, December 17

Grangeville/Riggins

Medical Rapid River Rd; Trespassing Getta Creek/No Report; Non Injury Accident Hwy 95 MP 226/Non reportable; Citizen Assist Georgianna Dr; Suspicious Greencreek Rd/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Agency Assist Dike Str/No Report; Medical Battle Ridge Rd;

GPD

Fire N Meadow; Lost Property Scott Str; Suspicious North B Str; Medical N Myrtle; Panic Alarm West S 1st; Disorderly Junction and Hill Str;

Friday, December 18

Grangeville/Riggins

Convulsions Radar Rd; Alarm Grangeville Salmon Rd/Unfounded; Cow Problem Dewey Saddle and Homestead Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 246/No Report; Death Rock Pit Rd/Report Taken;

Kooskia/Elk City

Extra Patrol Main St Clearwater/No Report; Alarm Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Welfare Check N Depot St/No Report; Agency Assist Kamiah/No Report; Disorderly Fall Ave/No Report;

GPD

Medical N Myrtle; Fall W South St; Fraud W Main; Custodial Interference E S 6th

Saturday, December 19

Grangeville/Riggins

Found Property Rapid River Sub/No Report; Medical Orchard Ln Riggins; Property Damage South Main/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; DUI Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; Cite and Release of a 24 year old Pollock man for Battery South Main Str Riggins;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical Woodland Ave; Fraud Hwy 12 MP 75/Civil No Report;

GPD

Abandoned Vehicle Sundown RV Park; Rental Problem Crooks Str; Drugs Main Str; Suicide Threat Crooks Str;

Sunday, December 20

Grangeville/Riggins

Traffic Hazard Happy Hollow Rd/Transferred; Convulsions Radar Rd; Fire Hwy 95 MP 223; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230 Area/Unable to Locate; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 197 Area

Kooskia/Elk City

Custodial Interference Clearwater St/Report Taken; Weapons Offense Adams Grade/Unable to Locate; Animal Problem Larradon Dr/No Report;

GPD

Disorderly W S 1st; Domestic Dispute North C Str; Unsecure Premise Main Str; Drugs N Mill Str; Assault S E Str;

