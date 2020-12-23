12/14/2020 - 12/20/2020
Monday, December 14
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Inspection Old Hwy 95; Theft Twin House Rd/No Report; Animal Neglect Vrieling Rd/Unfounded; Abandoned vehicle Main Str/No Report; Animal Problem Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate; Non Injury Accident Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 229/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking Problem Crane Hill Rd/Unfounded; Traffic Offense Hwy 162 MP 19/No Report; VIN Inspection Hill Str; VIN Inspection Dyke St; Medical West Str; Welfare Check Main Str/Contact made no report;
GPD
Citizen Assist N Junction; Theft North B St; Found Property N College;
Tuesday, December 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 223/Transferred to ITD; Traffic Hazard Lukes Gulch Rd MP 1/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Animal Problem Flying Elk Drive/No Report; Agency Assist Gibler Rd/No Report; Animal Problem Mule Deer Rd/No Report;
GPD
Sex Offense; Death S Hall Str; Vandalism E Main;
CPD
Citizen Assist Church Str; Medical Transfer;
Wednesday December 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Greencreek Rd; Theft Sevice Flats Rd/Report Taken; Medical Keuterville Rd; Convulsions Radar Rd; Vandalism Slate Crk Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Inspection Beaver Hill Rd; VIN Inspection Tweedy Ln; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Parking Problem Friendship Ln/No Report; Suspicious Fort Misery and Doty Rd/Unable to Locate; Suspicious N Clearwater/Information only; Animal Noise Mule Deer Drive/No Report;
GPD
Animal Problem Elm St; Non Injury accident Hwy 95 and Hwy 13; Communications W N 7th; Non injury accident E Main Str; Juvenile Problem Park Str; Fire Crooks Str;
CPD
Medical Transfer;
Thursday, December 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Rapid River Rd; Trespassing Getta Creek/No Report; Non Injury Accident Hwy 95 MP 226/Non reportable; Citizen Assist Georgianna Dr; Suspicious Greencreek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist Dike Str/No Report; Medical Battle Ridge Rd;
GPD
Fire N Meadow; Lost Property Scott Str; Suspicious North B Str; Medical N Myrtle; Panic Alarm West S 1st; Disorderly Junction and Hill Str;
Friday, December 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Convulsions Radar Rd; Alarm Grangeville Salmon Rd/Unfounded; Cow Problem Dewey Saddle and Homestead Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 246/No Report; Death Rock Pit Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Extra Patrol Main St Clearwater/No Report; Alarm Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Welfare Check N Depot St/No Report; Agency Assist Kamiah/No Report; Disorderly Fall Ave/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Fall W South St; Fraud W Main; Custodial Interference E S 6th
Saturday, December 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Found Property Rapid River Sub/No Report; Medical Orchard Ln Riggins; Property Damage South Main/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; DUI Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; Cite and Release of a 24 year old Pollock man for Battery South Main Str Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Woodland Ave; Fraud Hwy 12 MP 75/Civil No Report;
GPD
Abandoned Vehicle Sundown RV Park; Rental Problem Crooks Str; Drugs Main Str; Suicide Threat Crooks Str;
Sunday, December 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Happy Hollow Rd/Transferred; Convulsions Radar Rd; Fire Hwy 95 MP 223; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230 Area/Unable to Locate; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 197 Area
Kooskia/Elk City
Custodial Interference Clearwater St/Report Taken; Weapons Offense Adams Grade/Unable to Locate; Animal Problem Larradon Dr/No Report;
GPD
Disorderly W S 1st; Domestic Dispute North C Str; Unsecure Premise Main Str; Drugs N Mill Str; Assault S E Str;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.