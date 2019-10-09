IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
Monday, September 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Whitetail Dr; Hunters trespassing Hwy 95 Pinehurst area/Transferred to F&G; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 220;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deliver message Hwy 12; Trespassing Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Welfare check Caribel Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Front St/No Report; Harassment Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Fender bender Main St/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 72/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Citizen assist Cunningham St; Welfare check S Idaho Ave; Citizen dispute North C St; Fraudulent check, resulting in the arrest of a 19 yoa Grangeville female for Forgery W South 1st St; Suspicious E N 4th St; Medical North D St; Loose dog S Idaho Ave; Fender bender E Main St & Truck Rt; Medical E N 2nd St; Fender bender Main & Idaho Ave; Suicide attempt N Myrtle;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical North St;
Tuesday, October 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening W N 6th St/Pending; Young child wandering around Ferdinand area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Broadway Ave; Vicious dog, attacking goats Shady Ln/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Cow problem Clearwater Main St/No Report; Noise complaint Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Custodial interference Valley Dr/No Report; Explosion, found to be fireworks Dike St/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 14 MP 43/Report Taken; Suicidal threats Rockview Dr/No Report; Barking dogs East St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Business alarm E Main St; Medical South D St; Theft of propane E Main St; Medical S Hall St; House check Park St; Prank phone calls South C St; Parking problem South C St;
CPD
Missing person, located & OK, Trestle Dr;
Wednesday, October 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Tree blocking roadway Hwy 162 MP 9/Transferred to ITD; Trespassing Rapid River Vista/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Suspicious activity Hwy 7 MP 4/No Report; Loose dogs Vrieling Rd/No Report; Report of tractor snagging a power line Hwy 162/Transferred to Idaho County Light & Power;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose dog Main St Stites/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Hill St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Crane Hill Rd; Loose horse Hwy 12 MP 67;
GPD
Suicidal threats W N 6th St; Welfare check Scott St; VIN Cunningham;
CPD
Mental problem Trestle Dr; Medical North St; Citizen assist with male with dementia Main St; Violation of protection order Bash St; Medical North St; Vandalism, camper shot up by BB guns Foster Ave;
Thursday, October 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St; Canyon County Warrant arrest of a 31 yoa Riggins male S Main St; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 226;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deliver message Hwy 12 MP 122/No Report; VIN Brotnov Rd; Medical Kim Place; Cows out Bridge St Stites; Fraudulent checks Pleasant Valley Rd/Transferred to McCall PD; Problems with stud horse Pine Hollow Ln/No Report; Medical Rose Haven Ln; Extra patrol Brotnov Rd; Report of dog being shot for chasing deer Long Bluff Rd/No Report; Citizen assist S Main St/No Report;
GPD
Agency assist W Main St; Trespassing North C St; Juveniles shooting vehicles with sling shots W North 2nd St; Death
CPD
Friday, October 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problems Ironwood Dr; Citizen dispute Bucks Blvd/No Report; Civil standby Farrens Creek Ln; Fatal accident Hwy 95 MP 223/Transferred to ISP; Medical Hwy 95 MP 178; Welfare check Reservation Line Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suicidal threats Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Agency assist Skyline Dr/No Report; Suspicious subject Main St/Unable to Locate; Vicious dog Hemlock Rd/No Report; Trespassing PFI Extension/No Report; Citizen assist Hawthorn Ln/No Report; Loose horses Toll Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Death S Hall St; Vandalism of bathrooms, theft of toilet paper N Mrytle; Missing person South E St/No Report; Suicide attempt South E St;
CPD
Medical Clark St; Citizen assist with elderly male with dementia Trestle Dr;
Saturday, October 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic dispute Georgianna Dr/No Report; Trespassing River’s Edge Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Vehicle hit fence, damaging property Battleridge Rd/Report Taken; Dog bite Franklin Dr/Report Taken; Agency assist in delivering message Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Trespassing River’s Edge Rd/No Report; Loose cows East St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem E South St;
Sunday, October 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check N Main St/Unable to Locate; Theft of chain saw S Main St/Report Taken; Loud music S Main St/No Report; Cow vs vehicle Johnston Cutoff Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Residential alarm Flying Eagle Rd/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Lowry St/No Report; Mental problems Woodland Rd/No Report; Fender bender W Main St;
GPD
VIN Scott St; Complaint of neighbor’s cat defecating in yard South D St; Argument between tenant and landlord North C St; Theft Middle St;
CPD
Vicious dog Hogan St.
