IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
2/3/20
Grangeville/Riggins
Property Damage Accident Cottonwood Butte Ln/Report Taken; Suspicious Long Haul Rd/Unable to Locate; Disorderly Deerwood Dr/No Report; Domestic Dispute Reservoir Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 162; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 214/no report; Medical Radar Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City Burglary Main Str/Report Taken; Animal Problem Hwy 13 and Stites Grade/No Report; VIN Inspection Hwy 12; Harassment Hwy 13/Informational Only; Animal Noise Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 68/Cited with Report;
GPD Vicious Animal Junction Str; Vandalism S 6th Str/Report taken;
CPD VIN Inspection Lewiston Str; Intoxication Main Str/Courtesy transport;
02/04/2020
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen Assist Hwy 95 at MP 255/Courtesy Transport; VIN Inspection Lustig Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 260/Unable to Locate; Medical River Str; Child Abuse Butcher Creek Ln/No Report; Trespassing Race Crk Rd/Needs Follow Up; Medical Heath Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City Traffic Offense Fall and Ping/ Unable to locate; VIN Inspection Hwy 13; Intoxication Hwy 12 MP 68 and 69/ Courtesy ride; Intoxication Hwy 12 and Kooskia Bridge /Courtesy ride; Agency Assist Kamiah/Disregarded; Suspicious Woodland Rd/ Transferred;
GPD Domestic Dispute Cunningham/resulted in the arrest of a 43 year old Grangeville male; DWP South D/cited and released; Theft N Myrtle/Report Taken; Contempt of Court E S 2nd/Report Taken; Disorderly W Main Str/No report;
CPD Property Damage Accident Main Str/Nonreportable; Welfare Check Cottonwood Area/Unable to locate;
02/05/20
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen Assist Hwy 95 Windy Loop/Courtesy Ride; Non injury accident Hwy 95 Mp 228/Transferred; Agency Assist Radar Rd/Report Taken; Slide off Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Fire Seven Devils Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City Non injury accident Toll Rd near Fish Hatchery/No Report; Citizen Assist Stites Area/no report; Traffic Offense Fall and Ping Ave/Cited and Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Leitch Crk/Transferred;
GPD Theft E S 2nd/Report Taken; Communications S Florence Str/Unfounded; Agency Assist N D Str/Courtesy Transport; Domestic Dispute N A Str/Report Taken;
CPD Welfare Check Clark Str/Ambulance Transport;
02/06/20
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft S Main Str/Cited and Report taken; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 196/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 188/Transferred; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 172/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 197/Transferred; VIN Inspection Meadow Crk Rd; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 10.5/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Big Salmon Rd/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 199/Transferred; Non injury accident Hwy 95 MP 197/Transferred; Injury Accident Highway 95 MP 223/Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 254/Unable to locate; Non Injury accident Hwy 95 MP 258/Transferred; Non injury Accident resulted in the DUI arrest of a 23 year old Harpster male; Theft Thorn Springs Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 62 or 63/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Lukes Gulch Rd/Transferred; Trespassing Harrisburg Ln/No Report; Death Yew Wood Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 near Maggies Bend/Transferred;
GPD Theft Hill Str/Report Taken; Abandoned Vehicle N Myrtle; Sex Offense Grangeville Area/Report Taken needs follow up; Traffic Offense Idaho Str/No Report; Loitering Hwy 95 and Hwy 13/No report;
CPD Medical Garrett Str; Utility Problem Lewiston and Foster;
02/07/20
Grangeville/Riggins
Property Damage Chinook Circle/ Informational only; Convulsions Hwy 162 MP 11.5; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred; Medical North Main Str; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 225/No report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 190/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 199/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred; Citizen Dispute Main Str/No report;
Kooskia/Elk City Non Injury Accident Hwy 12 E of Syringa/Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Sally Ann Rd/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 14 MP 21/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 14 MP 38/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 14 MP 22/Transferred; Alarm Hwy 12/Unable to Locate; Citizen Dispute Bullock Ln/Report Taken; Medical N Main; Theft Adams Grade/Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12/Transferred; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 and Sally Ann/Assistance given; Disabled vehicle Main Str/assistance given; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 83/Transferred;
GPD Suspicious Hwy 95/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle South C Str; Medical Alarm S D Str; Fall W Main Str/Transported; Juvenile Problem S D Str/No Report;
CPD Transfer to Grangeville Airport;
02/08/20
Grangeville/Riggins
Non Injury Accident Hwy 95 MP 193/Report Taken; Death Cove Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Hwy 162 MP 1 – 8/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Slate Crk Rd/Transferred; Welfare Check Heath Dr/No Report; Property Damage S Main Str/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City Civil Standby Ridgewood Dr/No report; Utility Problem Leitch Crk/No Report; Domestic Dispute Hwy 13/No Report; Domestic Dispute Hwy 13/No report;
GPD Medical W N 2nd Str; Theft E Main Str/Report Taken; Suspicious North C Str/Report Taken; Extra Patrol North C Str; Deliver Message E N 6th/Message Delivered; Alarm Main Str/No report; Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of 22 year old Kamiah female for Paraphernalia and the arrest of a 30 year old Kamiah male on Idaho and Lewis County Warrants;
02/09/20
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 215/Transferred; Suspicious 2nd Str/No report; Traffic Offense Hwy 162 MP 12/Unable to Locate; Custodial Interference Rieman Rd/No report;
Kooskia/Elk City Heart Attack Hwy 13; Animal Noise Long Bluff Rd/No report; Fish and Game Main Str Stites/Transferred; Cite and Released for DWP Main Str/Report Taken;
GPD Utility Problem South A Str/Transferred; Utility Problem Scott Str/Transferred
