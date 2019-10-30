IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
10/21/2019 TO 10/27/2019
Monday, October 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Clearwater County Warrant Arrest of a 20 yoa Moscow female W Main St; reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 278/No Report; Welfare check Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; VIN Camas Dr; Truck load of lumber in hwy Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Credit card fraud Front St/Report Taken; Traffic complaint Mt Idaho/No Report; Suspicious substance found W Main St/No Report; Possible fire, controlled burn Whitewater Ranch; Theft of guns Church St/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Skyline Dr/Unfounded; Welfare check Hwy 13 MP 11/No Report; Harassment Harpster Dr/Pending; Medical Hwy 13; Abandoned vehicle Sears Creek Rd/No Report; Vandalism of vehicle Hwy 12 MP 151/No Report; Vagrancy Sally Ann Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 162 MP 20.4/No Report; Vandalism of gate Cedar Hollow Ln/No Report;
GPD
Violation of No Contact Order S Idaho Ave; Medical E N 2nd St;
CPD
Vandalism of brick monument;
Tuesday, October 22
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulting in cite and release of a 36 yoa Kamiah female for DWP Hwy 12 MP 67.5/Report Taken; Missing persons Beaver Dam Saddle/Pending; Rock in roadway Hwy 14 MP 23/Transferred to ITD; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 7 & East Rd
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, October 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare Check Zip Trip/Unable to locate; Theft 6 Frontage Rd/Report Taken; Disorderly S Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Property Damage Accident Hwy 12 MP 110/Report taken; Property Damage Accident Hwy 12 MP 122/Transferred to ISP; Domestic Dispute Clearcreek Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Animal Problem Oak Str/No Report; Theft Main Str/Item located no report; Animal Noise N A Str/No report; Property Damage Accident Main and B Str/Nonreportable; Parking Problem S Idaho/No report:
CPD
Medical Transfer to St Joes;
Thursday, October 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Cow Problem Highway 95 Frei Hill/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 95/Unable to Locate; Noise Complaint Main Str/No Report; Medical Big Cedar Rd; Intoxicated Persons Main Str/Unable to locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist Pine Str Kamiah/No Report; Vandalism Main St/No Report; Juvenile Problem Harpster RV Park/No Report; Accident Hwy 12 MP 69/Unable to locate; Cow Problem Clearwater Main/Report Taken needs followup; Fraud Elk City/No Report; Auto Theft Lochsa Lodge/Report Taken needs followup; Citizen Assist Salley Ann Rd/Civil No Report; Child Abuse Harpster RV Park/No Report; Domestic Dispute Hwy 13/Transferred to Tribal Police; Runaway Juvenile Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Agency Assist Pit Stop/No report;
GPD
Residential Fire Pleasant Valley Apts/Report Taken; Property Damage Report Gateway Inn/Unable to locate; Theft Pine Str/No Report; Loitering Zip Trip/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle North C St/No Report; Medical WS 1st; Animal Problem Court Str/No report; Property Damage Accident Crooks Str/Nonreportable; Citizen Dispute Truck Rte/Unable to Locate; Abandoned Vehicle WS 1s Str; Fire Madison Str/No report;
CPD
Medical Transfer to Tri State; Medical Transfer to St Joes;
Friday, October 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicous Vehicle Pittsburgh Landing/No Report; Medical Doumecq Rd; Medical Main Str;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical River Junction RV; Extra Patrol Main Str Stites; Medical Thenon St; Auto Theft Ridgewood Dr/No report; Fire Timber Ridge/No Report;
GPD
Animal Problem Court Str/Report Taken; Suspicious Person E North St/No Report; Suspicious Pine Str/No Report; Medical South E St;
CPD
Suspicious Foster Ave/No Report;
Saturday, October 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Drug Citation Hwy 95 MP 229/Report Taken; Trespassing Whitebird Grade/No Report; Grass Fire Hwy 95 MP 180; Grass Fire Georgianna Dr; Domestic Dispute Cottonwood Butte Rd/Transferred to ISP resulted in the arrest of 33 year old Lewiston male;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Assist Tinker Crk Ln/No Report; Vicious Animal East St/No Report;
GPD
Chimney Fire South D Str;
CPD
Medical Broadway;
Sunday, October 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Call Shepp Crk Lifeflight dispatched; Medical Big Eddie RV Park; Chimney Fire Elk Ridge Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental Problems Woodland Rd/No Report; Domestic Dispute Clearwater Dr/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 21/Unable to Locate; Medical Thenon Str;
GPD
Alarm East Main Str/No Report; Fish and Game Junction Str/Transferred; Juvenile Problem EN 5th/No Report; Medical North C Str;
CPD
Medical Call Clark Str;
