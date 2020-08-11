IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
8/3/2020 TO 8/9/2020
Monday, August 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Vandalism River St White Bird/Report Taken; VIN Robinson Ln; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 25 yoa Harlem, MT male for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana & Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 257; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 260/Report Taken; Report of pedestrian laying in the highway Hwy 95 MP 257/Transferred to ISP; Medical Georgianna Dr; Bad check Fenn Rd/Pending; Threatening Prairie Rd/No Report; VIN Sunrise St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Valley Dr; Medical Broadway St; Reckless driving Woodland Rd/No Report; Harassment via text Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; VIN Hwy 12 MP 74; Agency assist Hwy 12 Kamiah; Theft of hides Yew Wood Rd/Report Taken; Report of juveniles riding dirt bikes Front St/No Report; Citizen assist Broadway Ave/No Report; VIN Hwy 12 MP 67; Overdue subjects, located & OK, Kooskia area/No Report;
GPD
Medical Scott St; Found debit card Main St;
Tuesday, August 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Shearer St Fenn; Domestic dispute Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical S Main St; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Clarkston, WA female for DWP & No Insurance Hwy 95 MP 240; Suspicious activity 221 Rd/No Report; VIN Hwy 95 S; Welfare check Riggins/No Report; Medical Cow Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of neighbors shooting and bullets ricocheting towards neighbors houses Franklin Dr/No Report; Report of female driving without a license Hwy 13 & Hwy 12/Unfounded; Abandoned vehicle Clearwater Main St; VIN Beaver Knob Rd; Medical S Main St; Welfare check, subject OK, Woodland Rd/No Report; Vandalism S Main St Kooskia/No Report; Fraud S Main St/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity S College St; Mental problems N College St; VIN South D St; Fender bender Main St; Parking problem N College & W North St; Welfare check Cunningham St;
Wednesday, August 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Georgianna Dr/No Report; CPOR Service Country Court Dr; VIN Old Pollock Rd; Report of vehicles racing Fish Hatchery Rd/Unable to Locate; Extra patrol Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Riener Rd; Char broiler on fire S Main St Riggins; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 42 yoa Ashford, WA female for Possession of Marijuana Johnston Cutoff Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Hwy 13; Suspicious activity Silver Leggett Creek Rd/Transferred to FS; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 20/No Report; Domestic dispute Ridgewood Dr/Unable to Locate; Report of loud music Bullock Ln/No Report;
GPD
Trespassing W South 1st St; Wanted Person, resulted in the arrest of a 38 yoa Grangeville male for an Ada County Warrant N College St; Theft of lumber Cunningham St; VIN N State St; VIN N Junction St; Fraud East 2nd St; Threatening N State St; Disorderly N Junction St; Suicidal threats South E St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kooskia; Citizen assist Bash St;
Thursday, August 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230; Agency assist Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Black Tail Ln/No Report; Weapon offense Lake Rd/No Report; Wanted person resulted in the arrest of a 23 yoa Grangeville male for a Nez Perce County Warrant Bridge St White Bird; Welfare check resulting in the arrest of a 59 yoa Fenn male for an Agents Warrant Vollmer St Fenn; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Transferred to ISP; Suicide death Country Court Dr/Report Taken; Fire Partridge Creek/Transferred to FS; Grass fire N Elk Lake Rd/Transferred to the FS; Pedestrian walking on the highway Hwy 95 MP 225/No Report; Suicidal threat Truck Rt/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 196/Report Taken; Violation of Protection Order White Bird area/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Extra patrol Caribel Rd; Report of dog left in vehicle Hwy 12 MP 150/No Report; Injury motorcycle accident Hwy 12 MP 111/Transferred to ISP; Suspicious activity Hwy 13/Unable to Locate; Medical Main St Kooskia; Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Welfare check North St Stites/No Report; Boulder in roadway Hwy 12 MP 91/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St;
CPD
Abandoned vehicle East Rd & Cottonwood Butte Rd;
Friday, August 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Greencreek Rd; Missing Person Seven Devils/Located No Report; Medical Doumecq Rd; Cow Problem Happy Hollow Rd/No Report; Injury Accident Truck Rte/No Report; VIN Inspection Prairie View Ln; Contempt Court Day Rd/Report Taken; Welfare Check Ferdinand/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 210/UTL; Extra Patrol Mt Idaho Rd/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of speeders Clearwater Main St/Pending; Citizen dispute over fence line Loloyn Ln/No Report – Civil; Parking Problem Stites/Pending; Non reportable Accident Highway 13/Insurance Purposes; Suspicious Adams Grade/No report; Agency Assist Glenwood Rd/UTL; Vandalism Pine Rd/Report Taken; VIN Inspection Fir Rd/No Report; Injury Accident Medical Only Hwy 12 MP 170; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 80.5/No Report; Stalking Kooskia/No Report; Disorderly Elk City/No Report; Cow Problem Hawthorne Ln/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 75.5;
GPD
Suspicious N Myrtle; Citizen Dispute ES 6th Str; Juvenile Problem Cunningham;
Saturday, August 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Ada County Warrant arrest of 31 year old Riggins man Main Str; Disabled Vehicle Cemetary Rd/No report; Death Tommy Rd; Assault Big Mallard Campground/Report Taken; Medical Vollmer Str; Medical Barn Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 254 SB/UTL; Suspicious Graves Crk Rd/UTL; Missing Person Burgdorf/Located No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Assist Elk City; Property Damage Accident Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Welfare Check Selway Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 96; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 100.5/No Report; Fish and Game Selway Rd/Transferred; Accident Hwy 12 MP 70/No Report; Juvenile Party Harpster Dr/No Report;
GPD
Medical Main Str; Death WN 6th St; Citizen Assist West Side Ln;
CPD
No Calls for Service
Sunday, August 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare Check Old Pollock Rd/UTL; Found Property Airport Rd/Returned No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 161 NB/UTL; Missing Person Idaho-Washington/Transferred; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 at Twin House Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 SB Riggins/Transferred; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 218 SB/Transferred;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare Check Liberty Reach Rd/No Report; Medical Kooskia EMS; Disorderly Main Str Elk City/No Report; Animal Problem Hwy 14 MP 15/UTL; Welfare Check No Horse Ln/No Report; Citizen Assist Elk City to Grangeville/Contact Made No report; Traffic Offense Woodland and Pine/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 139.7/No Report; Non Injury Accident Hwy 12 MP 82/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Main Str/Civil No Report; Non Injury Accident Hwy 7 and Fort Misery/Insurance Report Only;
GPD
Auto Theft Nezperce Str; Theft W Main Str; Alarm ES Str; Traffic Offense North D;
CPD
Animal Noise King Str;
