IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
Monday, July 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of computer Yellowbrook St/No Report; Medical Twilegar Ln; Civil standby Hwy 95 MP 214; Medical S Main St Riggins; VIN Hwy 95 N; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 13; Bear problem Warren Wagon Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 193/Transferred to ISP; Medical Poor Farm Rd; Cows in highway Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report; Extra patrol Thorn Springs Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cow problem Lee Rd/Pending; Suicidal threats Hwy 12 MP 70-71; Theft Quail Ln/Report Taken; Neglected dogs Cabin Rd/No Report; Recovered stolen gun Ought Seven Rd/Report Taken; CPOR violations Thornsprings Rd/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog E S 2nd St; Welfare check East South 1st;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Medical transfer Lewiston;
Tuesday, July 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Everest St White Bird/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 95 S/No Report; Medical Goulette Ln White Bird; Extra patrol River St White Bird; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 235/Unable to Locate; Agency assist Riggins area/Pending; Suicide threats Country Court Dr/Report Taken; Medical S Main St; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 183/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Spring Ave/No Report; Neglected cows Beaverslide/Pending; Domestic dispute Main St/Report Taken; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Welfare check Front St/No Report; Deliver message Front St/No Report; VIN View Rd; Emergency GPS alert Triple Lakes/No Report; Theft of money N Main St; Civil standby Spring Ave; Report of kids racing dirt bikes Main St Elk City/No Report; Loose pigs Clearwater Dr/No Report; Hay baler on fire Woodland Rd & Carrot Ridge Rd; Possible squatters Hwy 13/No Report;
GPD
Theft of bikes N Pine St; Loose dog W N 6th St; Loose dog Main St; Barking dogs North C St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, July 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Deer Creek Gulch/Pending; Fire Mackay Bar/Transferred to FS;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled vehicle Clear Creek; Deer needing put down Hwy 13 MP 13; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Loose dogs Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Complaint of people shooting tannerite Bullock Ln/No Report; VIN Hwy 13 MP 13; Citizen dispute Rivers Edge Rd Elk City/Pending; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 104/No Report; Reckless driver Stites area/No Report; Vandalism of vehicle Clearwater Dr/Pending; Suspicious activity at vacant house Hwy 12 MP 68/Transferred to Tribal Police; Threatening Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle North C St; Sex offense North C St; Fender bender E North 2nd St; Drug citations Main St;
Thursday, July 18
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Front St Ferdinand; VIN Rapid River Ct; Trespassing River St White Bird/No Report; Vandalism of vehicle Main St/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of vehicle Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Trespassing Elk Creek Rd/Pending; Suspicious vehicle Main St/No Report; Medical Broadway Ave; Cows out Lee Rd/No Report;
GPD
Car vs bicycle S W 1st & D St; Fraud Main St; Running water South D St; Civil standby South E St; Vandalism of vehicles N Idaho & Middle St; Deliver Message Nez Perce St;
CPD
Medical transfer Sacred Heart;
Friday, July 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Deerwood Dr/No Report; VIN McKinley Mine Rd; Medical Old Pollock Rd; Vandalism Main St/No Report; Trespassing Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Threatening Main St Riggins/No Report; Domestic dispute Cemetery Rd/Pending; Missing person, located & OK Seven Devils area/No Report; Medical Old Pollock Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Hwy 13; Vin Woodland Rd; Cow problem Lee Rd Harpster/Pending; Pig problem Clearwater Dr/No Report; Power outage Oragrande area/Transferred to Avista; Hay bale in middle of roadway Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Suicide threats Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; DWP report Hwy 12 MP 66/Transferred to Lewis County; Missing person, located & OK Kooskia area;
GPD
Loose dog W Main St; Medical E N 2nd St; Fraud North A St; Fraud W Main St; Theft of bike South E St; Medical W S 1st St;
CPD
Violation of No Contact Order Main St Cottonwood/Report Taken;
Saturday, July 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Cow problem Fish Creek Campground; Medical Seven Devils Rd; Slash piles Cove Rd/Unable to Locate; Cows in roadway Hwy 7 MP 4/No Report; Theft of services Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Agents Warrant Arrest of a 46 yoa Grangeville male East North St; Medical Prairie Ave Craigmont;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on intoxicated person Idaho St Kamiah; Medical Beaverslide Rd; Indecent exposure Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle accident Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Theft of vehicle Tamarack Rd/No Report – Civil; Extra patrol S Main St;
GPD
Suspicious vehicle E N St; Burglary W South St; Possible fight E South St; Fraud Gville; Loose dog W Main St; Welfare check W Cunningham; Domestic dispute Cunningham St;
CPD
Burglary Lewiston St; Medical Broadway St; Vagrancy King St;
Sunday, July 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Missing persons, located & OK N Main St; Motorcycle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 195.6/No Report; Medical Ironwood Dr; Medical Hwy 95 S; Suspicious item Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Graves Creek Rd; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 197/Unable to Locate; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 169/Report Taken; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd; House check Park Ave; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Fender bender Rock Rd/Report Taken; 911 hangups Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Ridgeway Dr Elk City/Report Taken; Suspicious vehicle Adams Grade/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Loose dogs N Mill St; Loose dog E South 2nd St; Vagrancy W Main St; Medical State & Main St; Barking dogs E South 6th St; Barking dogs Elk St;
