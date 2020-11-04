10/26/2020 TO 11/1/2020
Monday, October 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Residential burglary alarm Puna Ln/No Report; Death Virginia Dr Warren/Report Taken; VIN Paul Ln; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 231/Unable to Locate; Slide off Day Rd/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident Greencreek Rd & Stubbers Rd/Report Taken; Medical Lodge St Riggins; Report of vehicle pulling trailer throwing sparks Hwy 95 MP 234/Transferred to ISP; Pedestrian in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 248/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 21 yoa Grangeville male for Dispensing Alcohol to Minor/Possession of Paraphernalia and the cite and release of an 18 yoa Grangeville male for Open Container/Minor in Consumption/Fail to Provide Insurance Grangeville Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 21/Unable to Locate; Possible pedestrian in the roadway Hwy 162 MP 17/Unable to Locate; Agency assist Kamiah; Possible weapon offense Big Cedar/Unable to Locate; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 71/Report Taken; Death East St Stites;
GPD
Medical E North 3rd St; Fraud W Main St; Suspicious vehicle W Main St; Loose dog South B St; Fender bender N Myrtle St; Loose dog South C & Lincoln St; VIN Cunningham St;
Tuesday, October 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 200; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 216; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 253/No Report; Vandalism of road Nuxoll Rd/Report Taken; Citizen assist Hwy 13/No Report; Possible burn that got out of control Park St Riggins; Citizen assist Fenn area; Medical Short Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 N; Medical Ironwood Dr; Overdue hunters, located & OK, Doumecq area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Lamb Grade; Medical Hwy 12 MP 161; Missing person Hwy 12 MP 161/Transferred to Clearwater County; VIN Locust Rd;
GPD
Medical N Florence; Found drug paraphernalia Gville; Medical E North 3rd St; Medical W North 2nd St; Medical E Main St; Loose dog Main St; Loose dog South B St;
CPD
Trespassing Foster Ave;
Wednesday, October 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of neglected dogs Powerline Rd/No Report; Chunks of concrete in roadway Hwy 13 MP 1-10/Transferred to ITD; Fraud S Main St; Threatening Gold Rush Ln/No Report; Medical Ironwood Dr; Arrest of a 23 yoa Polson, MT male for False Information/Drug Charges Hwy 95 MP 247/ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Quail Ln; VIN Broadway Ave; Medical Broadway Ave; Medical Battle Ridge Rd; VIN East St; Medical Turner Ct; Extra patrol Kooskia area; Suspicious vehicle Woodland Rd/No Report; Cows in roadway Leitch Creek Rd;
GPD
Disorderly Middle St; Medical Westside Ln; Reckless driving Main St; Medical E N 3rd St;
CPD
Medical Pine St; Report of fire, controlled slash pile, Ctwd area;
Thursday, October 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Property damage Country Court Dr/No Report; Medical Warren Wagon Rd; Medical Church St; Welfare check Stites Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Death North St/Report Taken; Property damage Hwy 95 N/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ridgeway Dr; Cows out in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73; Agency assist Idaho St Kamiah; Medical 8th St Kamiah; Civil standby Bullock Ln; Medical Coda Ln; Medical 8th St; Trespassing Amber Ave/Transferred to Fish & Game; Suspicious vehicle Main St/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Prowler Scott St; Suspicious activity resulted in the arrest of a 60 yoa Grangeville female Nez Perce St;
Friday, October 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 160/Transferred to ISP; Theft of laptop 2nd St Ferdinand/No Report; Hay bales on fire Johnston Cutoff Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 205/Unable to Locate; Medical Doumecq Rd; Fire Rapid River; Parking problem Hwy 95 MP 185/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Seven Devils Rd/No Report; 911 hangups, resulted in domestic dispute Fish Hatchery Rd/Report Taken; Medical Seven Devils Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
House fire East St Stites; Medical Ridgeway Dr; Citizen dispute Rivers Edge Rd/No Report; Traffic resulting in cite and release of a 28 yoa Winchester male for DWP Main St Stites; Dead deer East St Stites/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Coda Ln/Unable to Locate; Stalking Rivers Edge/No Report; Citizen dispute Front St/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 162 MP 18/No Report; Two vehicle injury accident Hwy 12 MP 81/Report Taken;
GPD
Fender bender Truck Rt/No Report; Death College St;
Saturday, October 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible ammonia smell Hwy 95 N; 911 hangups Hwy 95 MP 188/No Report; Agency assist on missing person Division St Ferdinand/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident resulting in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Lucile male for Inattentive Driving S Main St Riggins; Assault Golden Acres Dr/Report Taken; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 260; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 205/Transferred to ISP; Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of an 18 yoa Grangeville female for Possession of Paraphernalia and a 24 yoa male charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 240;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential alarm Hwy 12/No Report; Vandalism of road sign Lamb Grade & Lukes Gulch/Report Taken; Trespassing Beaver Hill Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Bulls out Clear Creek Rd; Dead deer needing removed Dike St/No Report; Trespassing Dyche Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Fire Jacks Rd; Death Woodland Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police/FBI;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; 911 call, parking problem, North D St; Mental problems N Myrtle St; Medical E North 6th St; Report of dogs killing rabbit Elm St; Reckless driving E North 4th St/No Report; Medical W Main St;
Sunday, November 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical W Main St; Medical Ironwood Dr; Report of someone shooting at snow geese Paul Ln/Transferred to Fish & Game; Theft misc. items Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report; Possible one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 227/Unable to Locate; Medical Bentz Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Child abuse Andrew Jackson Way/Report Taken; Cows out Clearcreek Rd; Cows out Lacey Rd;
GPD
Assault Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Medical Scott St; Agency assist on welfare check Park St; Theft of chainsaw Scott St;
