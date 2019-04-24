RECORDS-DISPATCH LOG-ISSUE 17
IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
04/15 to 04/21
Monday, April 15
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Happy Hollow Rd; VIN Aces Place; Officer safety issues Riggins; VIN Substation Rd; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 160/No Report; Missing child, immediately located St Michaels Rd/No Report; Missing child, located Riggins area/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident Man & Church St Riggins/Cited – Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare Check West St/No Report; VIN Hawthorne Rd; Citizen assist with scam call Main St; Welfare check Upper Maxwell Ln/No Report; Report of unruly teenager Nelson Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Cite and release of a 16 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Marijauan/Possession of Paraphernalia; Chimney fire S College;
Tuesday, April 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Weapon offense Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report; Squatters placing garbage in right of way White Bird area/Pending; Vandalism by graffiti on wall Barn Rd/No Report; Welfare check on disoriented female Day Rd & Airport Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check 4th & Idaho Kamiah/Transferred to Lewis County; Medical Selway Rd; Power pole on fire Thenon St; Extra patrol Hwy 12 MP 85; VIN Doughty Rd; Medical Woodland Rd; Reckless driver Hillside Dr;
GPD
Welfare check Cunningham St; Dog at large E S 2nd St; Loose dog Cunningham St; Medical Scott St;
Wednesday, April 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Parking problem Main St Riggins; Medical Ponderosa Ridge Ln; Report of horses in mud Red Rock Rd/Pending; VIN French Creek Rd; Theft of trailer and log splitter Allison Creek/No Report; Dumpster fire Cottonwood Butte Rd; Officer safety Riggins area; Landslide Big Salmon Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Disorderly subject, trespassed, Hwy 95 MP 240;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rockslide Hwy 13 MP 16/Transferred to ITD; Funeral escort Hwy 12 MP 69; VIN Pleasant Valley Rd; Trespassing Sally Ann Rd/No Report; Trespassing Rivers Edge Rd Elk City/Pending; VIN School House Rd; Possible DUI Hwy 162 MP 17/Transferred to Lewis County; Medical Main St Kooskia;
GPD
Sex offender registry check North C St; Domestic dispute Main St;
Thursday, April 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical N Main St; Fender bender S Main St Riggins/Transferred to ISP; Threatening Hwy 95 N/No Report; Citizen dispute over property N Meadows St; Theft of generator Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Extra patrol S Main St; Trespassing Keuterville Rd/Pending; Theft of misc. items S Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driver Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deliver message Hwy 13/No Report; Violation of No Contact Order Lukes Gulch Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Theft of tent Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Suspicious activity East Kooskia/No Report; Controlled burn, out of control Hillside Dr; Medical Battle Ridge Rd; Medical Winona Grade; Neighbor dispute Franklin Dr/No Report – Civil; VIN Clearwater St; Possible DUI East Pine St/No Report; Possible DUI Leitch Creek/No Report;
GPD
Fraud Gville area; Theft of vehicle E North St; Harassment South East St; Loud music N Myrtle;
CPD
Harassment Bash St; VIN Church & Garrett;
Friday, April 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Business Alarm Hwy 95 N/No Report; Citizen dispute Hwy 95 N/No Report; Theft of power tools Hwy 95 & Old White Bird Grade/Report Taken; Report of gunshots at a vehicle, resulting in the arrest of a 35 yoa Grangeville male for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon Fenn; Trespassing Telcher Creek/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Syringa Ln; Medical transfer N Main St;
GPD
Disorderly E North St; Loose dog North D St;
Saturday, April 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Main Str Riggins; ISP arrest of a 21 year old Caldwell male for DUI Salmon River Rd Riggins; ISP arrest of a 34 year old Boise male for DUI Salmon River Rd Riggins; Medical Lightening Creek; Citizen Assist Highway 95 MP 239; Agency Assist Highway 95 MP 196 Riggins; Medical Main Str Riggins; Non Injury Accident Time Zone Bridge Riggins; Traffic Hazard Highway 14 bottom of Harpster Grade; Fire Shorts Bar Riggins; Disabled Vehicle Race Crk Rd MP 6 Riggins; Parking Problem Riggins City Park; Injury Accident Highway 95 MP 196 Riggins; Possible DUI Highway 95 SB Riggins; Medical Highway 95 Mp 196 Riggins; Suspicious Vehicle Tolo Lake Rd; ISP arrest of a 19 year old Kendrick male for DUI Highway 95 MP 196 for DUI;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking Problem Harpster; Medical Lazy J Drive; Non injury accident Glenwood Rd;
GPD
Welfare Check Nezperce Str; Medical West North 2nd;
Sunday, April 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Citation given for DUI to a 43 year old Riggins male Race Crk Rd Riggins; Medical S Main Str Riggins; Citizen Assist Allison Crk Riggins; Logging Accident Allison Crk MP 7 Riggins; Traffic Hazard Highway 14 MP 14; Traffic Hazard Highway 14 to Elk City; Domestic Dispute Cheyenne Dr resulted in the arrest of a 59 year old Grangeville male; Gas Skip Highway 95 southbound White Bird; Medical Main Str White Bird; Animal Problem Hwy 162 MP 13;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Riverview Ave; Traffic Hazard Adams Grade; Animal Problem Battleridge Rd; DUI arrest of a 61 year old Kooskia man S Main St; Juvenile Problem Nelson Rd; Death Highway 12 Kooskia; Animal Problem Tinker Crk Ln; Medical Motherlodge Rd Elk City;
GPD
Fall Tamera Dr; Vandalism N State St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.