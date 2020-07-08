IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
6/29/2020 TO 7/5/2020
Monday, June 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Active rockslide Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to ITD; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 210/Transferred to ITD; Deactivated cell phone 911 calls S Main & Well St; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 192/Transferred to ITD; Disorderly subject Main St Riggins/No Report; Agency assist resulting in the arrest of a 27 yoa Snohomish, WA male for Possession of Methamphetamines/LSD/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Race Creek Rd; Theft of trailer Hwy 95 MP 214/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 44 yoa LA female for Felony Schedule 1 Methamphetamine and the arrest of a 50 yoa Medford, OR female for Felony Possession of Marijuana/Felony Schedule 1 Mushrooms Race Creek Rd; Agency assist on Domestic Dispute resulting in the arrest of a 29 yoa Lapwai male for Aggravated Battery/Aggravated Domestic Battery/Nez Perce County Warrant Heath Dr; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 198/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in highway Hwy 95 MP 218/Transferred to ITD; Citizen assist Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report; Threatening Race Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 39 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Hwy 13 MP 22; Vandalism and possible burglary of camper Hwy 12 MP 105/Report Taken; Suspicious debris in high water, found to be debris from an old accident East River Ave/No Report; Theft of goats Greencreek Acres/Report Taken; Threatening Trenary Rd/No Report; VIN Beaverslide Rd; Possible road caving in Hwy 13 MP 7-10/Unfounded; VIN Horizon Ln; Report of sick cow Theresa Acres Way/No Report; Reckless driving East St Stites/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 8/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Disorderly subject W Main St; Loose dog Crook St; Vandalism South C St; Medical N Myrtle; Parking problem Tamera Dr; Fireworks Main St; Suspicious activity Lincoln & B St;
Tuesday, June 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of possible DUI, resulted in the cite and release of a 51 yoa San Jose, CA male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/DUI/Possession of Methamphetamine Hwy 95 MP 266; Rocks in roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 220/Transferred to ITD; Report of tree limbs in roadway Hwy 14 MP 7/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving Tolo Lake Rd/Unable to Locate; One vehicle rollover fatality accident Joseph Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check Race Creek Rd/No Report; Report of children causing a traffic hazard Truck Rt & Lukes Gulch/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 24 yoa Gainseville, FL male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Race Creek Rd; Emergency beacon Florence Rd/No Report; Possible DUI Rapid River Ct/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 35 yoa Boulder, CO male for Resisting/Obstructing/Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Race Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Medical Fountain Ct; One vehicle non-injury rollover accident FS RD 286 MP 4.5/Report Taken; Medical View Rd; Harassment Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Trespassing W Main St/No Report; Medical Kamiah; Disorderly conduct Main St Stites/Report Taken;
GPD
Fraud Cunningham; Welfare check E North 5th St; Found property North D St; Suicide threat N Mrytle; Fireworks Maple St;
Wednesday, July 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle rollover accident Whitetail Dr & Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 95 MP 197/Report Taken; Suspicious item Fairview Rd/No Report; Disorderly subject Main St Riggins/No Report; Disorderly subjects Main St Riggins/No Report; Citizen assist S Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driving Saddle Ridge Rd/Pending; Injury one vehicle rollover accident resulting in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Cottonwood male for Inattentive Driving Reservation Line & West Lake Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; Vandalism to mailboxes Hoots Ln/Report Taken; Possible chimney fire Hwy 95 MP 186/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 13/Transferred to ITD; VIN Hwy 14 MP 37; Two vehicle fender bender Carrot Ridge Rd/No Report; Theft of purse Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Rockslide Hwy 13 MP 14/Transferred to ITD; Citizen assist Woodland Pine St/No Report; Protection Order violation Main St Stites/Report Taken; Report of subject with a gun Esther Spur Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 25 yoa Kooskia male for Attempted Strangulation/Domestic Battery Little Smith Creek Rd; Fireworks Clear Creek Rd; Assault Main St Elk City/No Report;
GPD
Disorderly Crooks St; Trespassing N State St; Welfare check Dawn Dr; Parking problem N State & Main St; Loose dog Scott St; One vehicle non-injury accident W Main St; Suspicious item found Nez Perce St; Loud music Park St; Citizen dispute E Main St; Fireworks Park St;
Thursday, July 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra patrol Lucile area; Theft Yellowbrook Rd/No Report; Threatening Gregory Creek Rd/No Report; Deliver message Riggins area/No Report; Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 14; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 187/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 197/No Report; Trespassing Butcher Creek Ln/No Report; Citizen dispute resulted in the cite and release of a 51 yoa AZ male for Disturbing the Peace Race Creek Rd; Death St Michaels Rd/Report Taken; Overdue subject Burgdorf area/No Report; Report of trespassing, resulting in the cite and release of a 47 yoa White Bird female for Criminal Trespass River St White Bird; Report of intoxicated pedestrian Rapid River Ct/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 23 yoa MT male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Race Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 66; Welfare check Little Smith Creek Rd/No Report; Trespassing Woodland Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Stuart Dr/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving East St Stites/No Report; Suicide threat Hill St/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 13/Transferred to ISP; Report of dog bite Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Fireworks Dike St; Agency assist Kamiah area/No Report; Medical Leitch Creek Rd;
GPD
Trespassing N College St; Trespassing N State St; Extra patrol W Main St; Harassment South 2nd St; Parking problem W S 1st & South State; Juvenile problem N Myrtle; Fender bender W Main St; Reckless driving Truck Rt; Fireworks Nez Perce St; Report of possible DUI, resulted in the arrest of a 65 yoa White Bird male for DUI E Main St; Possible child abuse College & North 3rd St; Trespassing N Myrtle St;
Friday, July 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Poor Farm Rd; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 188/Transferred to ITD; Rockslide blocking whole highway Hwy 95 MP 188/No Report/Assisted ITD; Harassment Twin River Ranch Rd/No Report; Ditch fire Crooks St Extension; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 22 yoa Akron, OH male for Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication/cite and release of a 31 yoa Akron, OH for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/cite and release of a 30 yoa Akron, OH male for Possession of Paraphernalia Race Creek Rd; Reckless driving McBoyle Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd; Multiple complaints of road closed sign being off, Forest Service advised they lifted the closure FS RD 242/Cow Creek Rd/No Report; Reports of road being jammed up due to Hwy 95 closure French Creek Rd/No Report; Trespassing River St/White Bird; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234/Transferred to ISP; Dead dog in roadway Cottonwood Butte Rd & Hwy 95/No Report; Fireworks Whitetail Acres Ln; Disabled vehicle French Creek Rd & Big Salmon Rd; Fireworks Grangeville Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injured deer needing put down Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Fireworks Dike St; Welfare check Upper Maxwell Ln/No Report; Extra patrol Main St; VIN Hwy 13 MP 25; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 14/Transferred to ITD; Theft of misc. items Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; Disorderly/intoxicated subjects Hwy 12 MP 90/No Report; Fire Mulledy Rd; Vagrancy Hwy 12 MP 90/No Report;
GPD
Theft N Meadow St; Trespassing N Junction Rd; Barking dogs South D & Elk St; Commercial alarm W North St; Parking problem W North St; Traffic hazard College & North St; Parking Problem E Main St; Report of man beating dog E Main St; Found keys Main St; Medical N State St; Fender bender W N 3rd & N Hall St; Report of intoxicated pedestrian West South St; Illegal fireworks Elm St; Disorderly E Main St;
Saturday, July 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Fatal accident Hwy 14 MP 2.5/Report Taken; Citizen assist Windy Saddle/No Report; Vehicle blocking roadway, resulting in the cite and release of a 18 yoa Kooskia male for Minor in Consumption/Minor in Possession Grangeville Salmon Rd; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 207/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 33 yoa Moscow male for Inattentive Driving Hwy 95 MP 205; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 37 yoa WI male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Race Creek Rd; Welfare check Seven Devils area/No Report; Welfare check French Creek Rd area/No Report; Emergency beacon Riggins area/No Report; Residential burglary alarm End Rd/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 51 yoa Hollywood, CA male for Inattentive Driving Hwy 95 MP 218; Harassment Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Fatal accident Hwy 13 MP 9.5/Report Taken; Report of reckless driving Cow Creek Rd/No Report; Smoke report Riggins area; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 56 yoa Kamiah female Selway Rd; Fireworks Heath Dr; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Tree on fire Hwy 95 & Rapid River Rd; Fireworks Georgianna Dr; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Elk City; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 70.8/No Report; Welfare check Kooskia area/No Report; Report of large hole in roadway Hwy 14 MP 13.9/Transferred to ITD; Vicious dogs Wall Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Florence St Harpster; Domestic dispute Larch Rd/No Report; Emergency beacon for medical Moose Creek area/Transferred to Lifeflight; Medical Hwy 12 MP 167; Medical Main St Stites; Traffic hazard, road caving in Hwy 14 MP 14/Transferred to ITD; Agency assist Main St Kamiah; Possible fire Hwy 12 MP 161;
GPD
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 47 yoa Phoenix, AZ male for DUI Meadow & Truck Rt; Theft of cell phone W Main St; Suspicious activity S 5th St; Report of house being egged W South 1st St; Citizen assist South C St; Fireworks Elm St & S Boulevard; Power not working Heritage Square; Vandalism South 1st St; Citizen assist South E St; Loose dog N College St; Suspicious activity W Main St; Fireworks Florence St & Truck Rt; Two vehicle non-injury accident N College; Welfare check N 4th St & Meadow St; Fireworks W Main St; Extra patrol Hill St;
CPD
Bat issue Goldstone St/Transferred to F&G;
Sunday, July 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious subject Ironwood Dr/Transferred to ISP; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Slide off Pollock Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Trespassing Hwy 95 MP 188/No Report; Report of speeders Pollock Rd/No Report; Pallet in roadway Hwy 95 MP 259/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Old Pollock Rd; Citizen assist Main St/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 & Dewey Saddle Rd; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 30 yoa Valley Springs, CA W Main St; Mental problems Yellowbrook St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fireworks Ping & Broadway; One vehicle injury accident Hwy 14 MP 11.5/Report Taken; Harassment Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Explosives Rivers Edge Rd/Unfounded; Disorderly Larch Rd/No Report; Littering Kings Bluff Rd; Threatening Roby Rd/No Report; Injured deer Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Suspicious activity Main St Elk City/Pending; Disabled vehicle Selway Rd; Medical Hidden Springs Rd; Recovered body China Garden Rd/No Report; Threatening Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 172/Transferred to ISP; Hit and run Harris Ridge Rd/Pending;
GPD
Disorderly subject, resulting in the arrest of a 26 yoa McCall male for Disorderly/Resisting/Obstructing/Trespassing/Battery on an Officer W Main St; Loitering W Main St; Fireworks lodged in building North B St; Fire West South 1st St; Medical N Myrtle St; Suicide threat N Junction St;
CPD
Commercial alarm Lewiston St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.