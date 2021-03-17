3/8/2021 - 3/14/2021
Monday, March 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Two vehicle non-injury accident Jentges & Riener Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Salmon River Rd/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 & Fairview Rd; Report of icy roads Hwy 95 MP 223-235/Transferred to ITD; Slide off Jentges Rd & Greencreek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist 2nd St Kamiah/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Loose horses Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Theft of newspaper Main St Kooskia/Pending; Fire Linder Ln; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 67/Report Taken; VIN Larch Rd; Trespassing Shira Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Possible drug activity Main St Kooskia/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity E Main St; Medical North D St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, March 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 3/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of fishing pole Hwy 13 MP 23/Report Taken; Parking problem Dike St/Pending; Theft of wood Suttler Creek Rd/No Report; Fraud PFI Extension Rd/Report Taken; Hit and run Main St Kooskia/No Report; Deliver message Schuster Ln/No Report;
GPD
Medical North A St; Burglary E N 4th St; Medical W Main St; Theft South A St; Lost property, returned W Main St;
Wednesday March 10
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN W Main St; Citizen dispute Mackey Bar/Report Taken; Identity theft Reservoir Rd/No Report; Medical Substation Rd; Possible DUI Old Pollock Rd/Unfounded;
Kooskia/Elk City
Indecent exposure Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Simler Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Simler Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Suicide threats Canyon Dr/No Report; Medical Hangman Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 71/Transferred to Lewis County;
GPD
Loose dogs E N 5th St; Medical W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Thursday, March 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Juvenile problem Cash Ln/No Report; VIN White Tail Acres Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report; Report of vehicles parked on the side of the highway Hwy 13 & Hwy 14/No Report; Theft Prairie Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd/Transferred to FS; Medical Slate Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of SUV dragging something Hwy 95 MP 273/Unable to Locate; Goats out Cottonwood Creek Rd/No Report; Suicide death Motherlode Rd/Report Taken; Loose dogs S Main St/Unable to Locate; VIN South Front Rd; Fire, controlled burn, Hwy 13 MP 7; VIN Amber Ave;
GPD
Welfare check W Main St; House check E South Madison; Citizen dispute North C St; Loose dog W South St; Mental problems Nez Perce St; Medical W N 6th St; Fender bender Main & State St;
CPD
Medical Elizabeth St;
Friday, March 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Hwy 13 & Hwy 14; Medical Airport Rd; Abandoned vehicle Main St; Report of drones flying over residential area Hoots Ln/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 24 yoa Riggins male Hwy 95 MP 194;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing China Garden Rd/No Report; Theft of services Main St/No Report; Fender bender Main St Kooskia/Transferred to ISP; Juvenile problem West St/No Report; Grass fire Clearwater Dr; Domestic dispute E Pine Ave/No Report;
GPD
Burglary alarm W N 7th St; Juvenile problem North C St; Suspicious activity Lincoln St;
CPD
Agents Warrant arrest of a 51 yoa Cottonwood male Church St;
Saturday, March 13
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Old Hwy 95; Medical Hwy 95; Domestic dispute Main St Riggins/No Report; Disorderly Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driving Main St White Bird/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Juvenile party Yakus Creek/No Report; Trespassing Carrot Ridge/No Report; Loose dog 3rd & Main St; Suspicious activity Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Assault PFI Extension/Report Taken; Vicious dog Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Found bicycle North C St; Citizen assist N Mill St; Medical S Idaho Ave; Death North C St; Welfare check South C St;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville Airport;
Sunday, March 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Unsecure premises Main St Riggins/No Report; Disorderly Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Loose sheep Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Possible DUI Cottonwood Butte Rd/Unable to Locate; Grass fire Long Haul Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 206;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible gunshots Pine Rd/Unable to Locate; Failure to register Skyline Dr/Report Taken; Burglary alarm Hillside Dr; Loose dogs Fir Rd Pine Ridge/No Report; Medical Rivers Edge Rd; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd;
GPD
Medical N Florence St; Medical W N 5th St; Report of dogs locked in vehicles W South 1st St; Commercial burglary alarm South E St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Marys;
