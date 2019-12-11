RECORDS – DISPATCH LOG – ISSUE 50
IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
12/2/2019 TO 12/8/2019
Monday, December 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible gun shots Prairie Rd/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 7/No Report; Extra patrol Hammer Creek; Vehicle tagged for traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 217/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Dogs harassing cows Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Fraud Pleasant Valley Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Ping St/No Report; Harassing phone calls Woodland Rd/No Report; Trespassing hunters Battle Ridge Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game;
GPD
House check Crooks St; Medical E North 2nd St; Hit and run W Main St; Loose dog Main & Idaho;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville Airport; Medical Radar Rd;
Tuesday, December 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Chimney fire Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Abandoned vehicle Fish Hatchery & Whitetail Dr; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 188/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Brush fire, turned out to be controlled burn Kidder Ridge/No Report; Domestic dispute Depot St/No Report; Parking problem Main St Stites/No Report; Loose dogs Sill Creek/No Report; Medical Three Bear Ln; Agency assist on aggravated assault Cassie St; Medical Idaho St Kamiah;
GPD
Parent needing assistance with child not wanting to go to school Crook St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Main St; Loose cow Hall St; Mental problem N Myrtle;
CPD
Medical Business Loop & Hwy 95; Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, December 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Denver Cemetery Rd; Welfare check Graves Creek Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 14; Medical Rapid River Rd; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 26 yoa New Meadows male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 223;
Kooskia/Elk City
Prowler Skyline Dr/No Report; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Agency assist on domestic dispute Echo Hills; Dogs running at large, owner cited for dog at large, Bridge St Harpster; Report of assault, trespassing Bridge St Harpster/Report Taken; Medical Kamiah Main St; Residential alarm Flying Eagle Rd/No Report;
GPD
Two vehicle non-injury accident South & Hall St; Injury one vehicle accident W Main St; Welfare check N College St; Possible gunshots, juvenile practicing to use a bullwhip N Myrtle St; Trespassing South E 6th St;
CPD
Civil standby Lewiston St;
Thursday, December 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 26 yoa Tallahassee, FL male Hwy 95 MP 227; Suspicious vehicle Allison Creek/No Report; Disorderly subject S Main St/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 244/No Report; VIN Halford Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 5/Unable to Locate; Medical Hwy 95 MP 267; Report of vehicle driving with no headlights Hwy 95 MP 190/Unable to Locate; Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 58 yoa White Bird male for DUI, Possession of Marijuana and Introduction to the Jail N Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Chimney fire Hwy 12; Death Lightning Creek Rd; Traffic resulting in DWP cite and release of a 63 yoa Kooskia male Kidder Ridge; Parent/child conflict Florence St/No Report; Welfare check S Main St/No Report; Welfare check Florence St/No Report; Possible fire Riebold Station Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
DUI arrest of a 55 yoa Grangeville male Main St; Fender bender South & Hall St; VIN N Junction; Child abuse S Idaho Ave; Business alarm E Main St; Parking problem S Idaho; Suspicious male N Meadow;
CPD
Violation of a protection order King St;
Friday, December 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible overdose Graves Creek Rd; Dead deer Airport Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Minor in Possession cite and release of a 18 yoa Grangeville male Keuterville Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Ridgeway Dr; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of 30 yoa Stites male for Possession of Paraphernalia and the cite and release of a 28 yoa Stites female for Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 13 MP 24; Medical Crane Hill Rd;
GPD
VIN South Hall St; Extra patrol North C St; Medical W South St;
Saturday, December 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Georgianna Dr; Report of dogs killing chickens Knoll Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential alarm Flying Eagle Rd/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 12 & Dike St/No Report; Dogs running at large, owner cited Clearwater St/Report Taken; Trespassing Rock Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Suspicious subject W Main St; Suspicious activity S East St; Loose dogs S Meadow & 7th St; Medical N Myrtle St; Possible DUI W Main St; Medical alarm Dawn Dr; Report of animal neglect South 6th St; Report of loud music N Florence St;
CPD
Fire alarm Pine St;
Sunday, December 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Sex offense Grangeville area/Pending; Medical W Main St; Citizen dispute Twin House Rd/No Report; Agency assist on traffic stop Hwy 95 MP 239/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Custodial interference Swarthout Rd; Weapon offense Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Dumpster fire Hwy 13 & Lightning Creek Rd;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville Airport;
