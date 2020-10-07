IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
9/28/2020 TO 10/4/2020
Monday, September 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical assist for injury accident Hwy 95 MP 282; VIN Lukes Gulch Rd; VIN Elk Lake Rd; Identity theft Red Rock Rd/Report Taken; VIN Flying B Lane; Citizen dispute Mountain View Rd/No Report – Civil; Report of abused cat S Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 245/No Report; Vehicle vs cow Hwy 95 MP 214/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Littering Clearwater Main St/Pending; VIN Kidder Ridge Rd; VIN Inspection Hwy 162; Extra patrol Harpster area; Citizen assist Lambs Grade MP 2/No Report; Disorderly Selway Rd/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 11;
GPD
Extra patrol N State St; Fire N Meadow St; Citizen assist Scott St; Fender bender Grangeville;
Tuesday, September 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 223/Report Taken; Disabled motorhome Hwy 95 MP 225/No Report; Landlord tenant problem Blacktail View/No Report; Vehicle vs deer Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical N Front St; Medical Clearwater St; Welfare check Front St/No Report; Missing person, located & OK, Elk City; Medical Main St Stites; Report of sheep that was shot Woodland Rd/Pending; Non-injury two vehicle accident Clear Creek & Leitch Creek/Report Taken; Medical Ridgeway Dr; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Medical Sears Creek; Overdose Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report;
GPD
Welfare check W Main St; Parking problem N Junction; Suspicious South E St; Loose dogs Cunningham St; Extra patrol South C St; Medical N Myrtle St; Barking dog W Cunningham; Disorderly W Main St; Domestic dispute N Myrtle St; Agency assist E Main St;
CPD
Abandoned vehicle Lewiston St; Medical transfer St Joes; Agency assist resulting in the arrest of a 33 yoa Cottonwood female for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance/Agents Warrant Bash St;
Wednesday, September 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 194; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff Rd; Medical Golden Acres Dr; Bulls running in roadway Hwy 7; Medical Doumecq Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 219/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cow in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 67; One vehicle rollover Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; Medical Oak St Kamiah; Agency assist Kamiah area/No Report; Citizen dispute over property lines Friendship Ln/No Report – Civil; Possible contempt of court Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Front St/No Report; Possible hit and run Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hemlock Rd; Medical Skyline Dr; Agency assist 9th St Kamiah; Medical S Main St;
GPD
Fender bender E N 2nd St; Medical North D St; Medical S Hall St; Barking dogs North B St;
CPD
Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Thursday, October 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Truck Rt & North B St; Burglary Squaw Creek Rd/No Report; Report of wildfire Rapid River/Transferred to FS; Fire along highway Hwy 95 MP 226; Report of protection order violation Main St Riggins/No Report; Missing person Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Fraud Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234/Report Taken; Fence post on fire Lukes Gulch & Lindsley Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Lambs Grade/Report Taken; Vicious dog Broadway Ave/No Report; VIN Woodland Rd; Domestic dispute Lamb Grade/No Report;
GPD
Medical North Idaho Ave;
CPD
Barking dogs North & King St;
Friday, October 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Burglary Squaw Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Pittsburg Landing; Theft of chainsaw Free Use Rd/Pending; VIN S Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 211/No Report; Report of neglected dogs Powerline Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 7 & Flying B Lane/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Tolo Lake Rd; Abandoned vehicle Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Cows out Hwy 7 & Halford Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 267/Report Taken; Threatening Hwy 95 S/No Report; Cows out in roadway Hwy 95 MP 187/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 252/Transferred to ISP; Cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Medical Ironwood Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Main St/No Report; Citizen assist resulted in the arrest of a 33 yoa Kamiah male for Resisting/Obstructing Celestial Way; Property damage to fence Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate; Agency assist Beaverslide Rd/No Report;
GPD
Disorderly West Side Ln; Agency assist W N 4th St; Juvenile problem N Myrtle St; Report of subject sleeping on the sidewalk N State & Cunningham; Business/license problem E Main St; Dead deer S Meadow & Crooks St;
CPD
Medical 1st S St; Medical King St;
Saturday, October 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows in roadway Hwy 7 MP 2/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Injured deer Ridge View Dr/Transferred to Fish & Game; Possible poaching Silver Lake Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Black cows on roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly Hwy 12 MP 89/No Report; Report of tree in roadway Hwy 12 MP 89/Transferred to ITD; Cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Extra patrol Lukes Gulch Rd; Littering Lookout Butte Rd/Transferred to FS; Suspicious activity Cedar Mill Rd/No Report; Sex offense Sears Creek Rd/Report Taken; Littering Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing Main St Elk City/No Report; Citizen dispute Hwy 12 MP 122/No Report; Citizen dispute Front St/No Report;
GPD
Dead deer in roadway S Meadow St; Citizen assist W Main St;
CPD
Citizen assist Ctwd;
Sunday, October 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury one vehicle accident Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 27/Report Taken; Suspicious activity Salmon River/No Report; Littering Service Flats/Transferred to Forest Service; Domestic dispute Norma Ave Ferdinand/Report Taken; Field fire Slate Creek Rd; Tenant landlord issue River St White Bird/No Report – Civil; Disorderly Riggins/No Report; Welfare check Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute resulting in the cite and release of a 35 yoa Kooskia male for Possession of Paraphernalia S Main St Kooskia; Recovered property Sweeney Hill Rd/Report Taken; Disorderly Orchard Ln/No Report; Medical West St Stites; Suspicious Hill St/No Report;
GPD
Report of vicious dogs South E St; Citizen dispute Hill St; Citizen assist W Main St; Medical S Hall St; Disorderly Hill & College St;
