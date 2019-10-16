IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
Monday, October 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of ponies in the road Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle, tagged for tow, Big Salmon River Rd/No Report; Found property Tolo Lake Rd/Unable to Locate; Harassment Doumecq/No Report; Medical Country Court Dr; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 34 yoa Nezperce male for Possession of Meth Old Hwy 7 & Rock Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cows out American River Rd; VIN Broadway Ave; Loose pigs James Rd/No Report; Fender bender Main St Elk City/No Report; Medical Beaverslide; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 72/Transferred to Lewis County;
GPD
Loose chickens E N 7th St; VIN S Meadow St;
CPD
Fraud Lewiston St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Tuesday, October 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Injured deer needing dispatched Hwy 95 MP 220/Transferred to F&G; Medical Hwy 95 S Riggins; VIN S Main St; Cow problem Hwy 95 MP 175/No Report; Lewis County Warrant arrest of a 41 yoa Grangeville male W Main St; Domestic dispute Norma Ave Ferdinand/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist 12th St Kamiah; Possible shots fired Kidder Ridge Rd/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 170; Abandoned vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd; Threatening Fountain Ct/No Report; Harassment/bullying Hwy 13 MP 24/Pending; Tree limb over power pole School House Rd/Trasnferred to ICLP; Report of gunshots Hwy 12 MP 84/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 32 yoa Payette male for Possession of Meth/Possession of Paraphernalia/Felon in Possession of a Firearm Hwy 95 & Main St; Suspicious activity 5th St; Business alarm W Main St;
Wednesday, October 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Schuck Creek Rd/No Report; Fraud Barn Rd Pollock/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Elk St/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 13/Transferred to ITD; Missing person, located & OK Hwy 12/No Report; Attempted warrant service Sears Creek Rd/No Report; Burglary Linder Ln/No Report; Medical Crane Hill Rd;
GPD
Complaint of loud construction noise E Main St; Horse problem Madison St; Trespassing South E 3rd St; Explosives W N 6th St; Harassment Nezperce St; Assault S Idaho Ave;
Thursday, October 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident resulting in the cite and release of a 49 yoa Stites male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 244; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Suspicious package Hoots Ln/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle accident Agnew Rd/Transferred to Lewis County; Theft of vehicle Vrieling Rd/No Report; Death Hwy 95 N/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 24/Transferred to ITD; Medical Woodland Rd; Disorderly Swarthout Rd/No Report; Threatening Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report;
GPD
Trespassing E Main St; Medical Scott St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes;
Friday, October 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Business alarm Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Vehicle vs deer accident Hwy 95 MP 236/No Report; Domestic dispute Zumwalt Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Mt Idaho Loop Rd; Vandalism 2nd St Ferdinand/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; Violation of protection order Thornsprings Rd/No Report; Assault S Main St/Pending; Medical N Main St; Possible fire Sleepy Ln; Business alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Business alarm S Main St/No Report; Residential alarm, resulting in the arrest of a 57 yoa Kooskia female for an Idaho County Warrant; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Report Taken; Residential alarms Ridgewood Dr/No Report; VIN Coda Ln; Medical Hwy 13 MP 19; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Medical Hill St; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 67/Report Taken; Theft of services Glenwood Rd/No Report – Civil; Deliver message Woodland Rd; Welfare check South Fork area/No Report; Emergency beacon Front St/No Report; Fire along highway Hwy 12 MP 159;
GPD
Medical East South St; Medical W North St; Suicide threat Middle St;
Saturday, October 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Threatening Riggins/No Report; Threatening/weapons offense, resulting in the arrest of a 39 yoa White Bird male for Resisting/Obstructing/Possession of Paraphernalia Mill St White Bird; Vandalism of vehicle Mill Rd White Bird/Report Taken; Vandalism of mailboxes Moughmer Point Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trees cut down on private property Beaverslide Rd/Pending; Trespassing Crane Hill Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Injured deer needing put down Williams Rd/No Report; Medical Woodland Rd; Sex offense Harpster Dr/Pending; Sex offense Pine Rd/Report Taken; Medical Rock Rd; Medical Hwy 162; Trespassing Wild Plum Ln/No Report; Property damage Clearwater Dr/No Report – Civil; Welfare check, located & OK White Sand Campground/No Report;
GPD
Intoxicated pedestrian N Idaho; Report of loud yelling N Myrtle St; Medical N Myrtle;
CPD
Medical Lewiston St;
Sunday, October 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle rollover Twin House Rd/Report Taken; Mental problem Trestle Dr/No Report; Threatening/weapons offense Mill St White Bird/No Report; Threatening Whitewater Wilderness Dr/No Report; Possible wildfire Hillman Basin Rd; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 259/No Report; Custodial interference Farrens Creek Ln/No Report – Civil;
Kooskia/Elk City
Burglary Henderson Loop/Report Taken; Medical Carlisle Ct; Juvenile problem Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; 911 hangups Depot St/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 142/No Report;
GPD
Medical Scott St.
