IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
9/9/2019 TO 9/15/2019
Monday, September 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 280/No Report; House fire Silver Lake Rd; Non-injury two vehicle accident Hwy 162 MP 5.5/Report Taken; Neglected horses Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; VIN Rapid River Vista;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Kooskia area; VIN Glenwood Rd; Theft of misc. items Glenwood Rd/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr;
GPD
Traffic resulting in Idaho County Warrant arrest/cite and release for DWP of a 41 yoa Grangeville male N Meadow & Nez Perce; Two vehicle fender bender Hill & Idaho; Loose dog North A St; Suspicious subject Crooks & Madison; Medical Elk St Harpster;
CPD
Medical Lewiston St;
Tuesday, September 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Missing person, located & OK, Riggins area; Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 14 MP 12.3/Transferred to ISP; Adams County Warrant arrest of a 30 yoa Middleton, ID male W Main St; Theft of services S Main St; Deer stuck in fence Crooks St/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Sunset Ln/Transferred to F&G;
Kooskia/Elk City
Found property Main St/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Medical N Main St; Rental problem Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Found license plate Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Citizen dispute Broadway Ave/No Report; Rental problem Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report – Civil; Theft of ATV Adams Grade Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Tahoe Loop/No Report; Theft of car jack and report of reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 13/Pending; Barking dogs Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Agency assist on vehicle failing to yield Glenwood Rd/No Report; Agency assist for diving assistance Elk Creek Falls;
GPD
Loose dog N Idaho Ave; Loose dog W Main St; Suspicious vehicle N Myrtle; Welfare check Scott St; Fraud W Main St; Citizen assist E Main St;
Wednesday, September 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 238/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; VIN Keuterville Rd; Possible wanted person Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 195 NB/Unable to Locate; Injury one vehicle rollover Big Salmon Rd MP 7.5/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195 NB/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fraud Hwy 12/Report Taken; P&P contact resulting in the arrest of a 40 yoa Kooskia female for a felony Nez Perce County Warrant/felony Gem County Warrant Hwy 162 MP 20; Tenant/landlord issues Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Loose horse Kidder Ridge Rd; Trespassing Dyche Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Pine St; Report of weapon offense, resulting in the cite and release of a 68 yoa male for Exhibition of a Deadly Weapon Chief Looking Glass Ln/Report Taken; VIN Flying Elk Rd; Suicide threat Ridgewood Dr/No Report;
GPD
Theft of golf cart South D St; Vandalism E N 6th St; Medical N Myrtle;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, September 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Pines Rd; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; VIN Reservoir Rd; Domestic dispute Hwy 95 MP 215/No Report; Fire Radar Rd; Medical High Meadow Ln; Agency assist on delivering a message Paradise Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Crane Hill Rd; Vandalism by sugar in gas tank Esther St/Pending; Missing person, located & OK, Schuster Ln; Domestic dispute Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Report of someone burning in burn barrel Mill St/No Report; Injury one vehicle Hwy 13 MP 15/Report Taken; Barking dogs Spruce Rd/No Report;
GPD
Vicious dog N Junction & North St; Loose dog E Main St; Citizen assist finding keys N Myrtle; Suspicious subject Cunningham St; Medical N Myrtle;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Fender bender Bash St;
Friday, September 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Ada County Warrant arrest of a 30 yoa Middleton male W Main St; Extra patrol River St; Vandalism of windshield Race Creek Rd/Report Taken; Report of smoke, controlled burn Schuck Creek; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 95 MP 203/No Report; Cows out Service Flats/No Report; Report of young child not in car seat Hwy 95 MP 239/No Report; Health concerns S Main St/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 205/No Report; Disorderly S Main St/No Report; Citizen dispute Slate Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical East St Stites; Vagrancy Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; VIN Hwy 13 MP 24; Juvenile problem Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Prowler Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog W Main St; VIN South E St; Domestic dispute, verbal only, S Hall; Medical Main St;
CPD
Theft of bicycles School St;
Saturday, September 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problem North Loop Rd/No Report; Two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 241/Cited – No Report; Fender bender Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 3/No Report; Custodial interference Riggins area/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 256/Transferred to ISP; Suicidal threats Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Medical W Main St; Citizen assist on disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 252-255/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist with backup Hwy 12 MP 67; Emergency beacon Mallard Rd/No Report; Injury motorcycle accident Saddle Camp Rd/Transferred to ISP; Possible child abuse Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Domestic dispute Main St/No Report; Threatening Lochsa area/No Report; Missing persons, overdue hunters located & OK Gravey Creek/No Report; Barking dogs Spruce Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical W North 2nd St; Alarm N D St; Civil standby W Cunningham; Indecent exposure Cunningham & N College;
CPD
Barking dogs Gilmore St;
Sunday, September 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 219/Unable to Locate; Medical Bentz Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Tahoe Loop Rd; Drug activity Friendship Ln; Report of dogs fighting Esther Spur & 3rd St/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/No Report; Cougar sighting Broadway/Transferred to F&G;
GPD
Barking dogs Elk St; Custodial interference S Boulevard; Medical E North 2nd St; Welfare check West Side Ln; Medical W N 2nd St;
CPD
Medical Smith St;
