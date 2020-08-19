IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
8/10/2020 TO 8/16/2020
Monday, August 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose horses Long Haul Rd/No Report; Harassment Lamb Ln/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 240; Injury two vehicle accident Schaeffer Rd & Rock Pit Rd/Report Taken; Grass fire Hwy 95 MP 240; Report of juveniles throwing fire crackers at cars Hwy 14/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the cite and release 52 yoa Kooskia female Main St Kooskia; Neglected dog East South St; VIN N Main St Stites; VIN Pine St; Medical Main St Stites; Domestic dispute Main St Stites/No Report; Disorderly Main St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Found property E Main St; Vicious dog South B St; Medical Lincoln Ave;
CPD
Theft North St; Shoplifting Main St;
Tuesday, August 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Slate Creek Rd; Non-injury hit and run Salmon River Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Lukes Gulch; VIN Well St Riggins; Harassment Hwy 95 S/No Report; Barn fire Reservation Line Rd; VIN Crystal View Rd; Report of subject throwing cigarette’s out of a vehicle Windmill Creek Rd/No Report; Fender bender Main St White Bird/No Report; Medical Cooper St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Eldorado Creek/Report Taken; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd; VIN Kidder Ridge Rd; Report of dog left in vehicle Main St/No Report; Injury ATV accident Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report;
GPD
Medical South E St; Medical W South St; Harassment Park St; Burglary Truck Rt; Report of vehicle doing burnouts Main st;
Wednesday, August 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of pedestrian in the highway, Hwy 95 MP 227/No Report; Attempt to Locate, located & OK Hwy 95 NB/No Report; Citizen dispute over cow removal Service Flats Rd/No Report; Threatening Country Court Dr/No Report; Fraud Shuck Creek Rd/Report Taken; Possible DUI Hwy 7 MP 15/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 222/Unable to Locate; Violation of Protection Order Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken; Suspicious activity River Front Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Welfare check Norma Ave Ferdinand/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on domestic Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Vandalism of vehicle Hwy 13 MP 24/Pending; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 72/Report Taken; Agency assist Clear Creek/No Report; Cows out on roadway Hwy 12 MP 67; Report of suspicious vehicle Woodland Rd/No Report; Cow problem Dyche Rd/No Report;
GPD
Welfare check N College St;
Thursday, August 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Church St & Hwy 95; Medical via Lifeflight FS RD 464; Citizen dispute over horses Cow Creek/Pending; Medical S Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 258/Unable to Locate; Medical S Main St; Horses out on the Mountain View Rd/Unable to Locate; VIN Cash Ln; Loud music S Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate; Suicide threats Norma Ave Ferdinand/No Report; Agency assist N Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Hill St/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 94/Report Taken; Death Carrot Ridge Rd/Report Taken; VIN Doughty Rd; Theft of propane tank PF Extension/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Lee Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 105/Unable to Locate; Welfare check on overdue aircraft Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Utility problem, broken pipe, Ping St/Transferred to Kooskia City Maintenance;
GPD
Suspicious subject Madison St; Juvenile problem Court St; Welfare check N Hill St; Report of signs in roadway Hall St & 4th St; Juvenile problems E South St; Suspicious activity E Main St; Barking dogs North C St;
Friday, August 14
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Windy Corner; Found gun Seven Devils/Report Taken; Citizen assist Cash Ln/No Report; Overdue parties, located & OK, South Fork Wilderness Ranch/No Report; Harassment Mt Idaho Grade & Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Chapman Creek/Report Taken; Possible drug use N Main St; Report of small children walking along roadway Hwy 95 MP 234/Unable to Locate; Possible DUI Rapid River Rd/Unable to Locate; Report of pedestrian walking on the highway Hwy 95 MP 238/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Disabled vehicle FS Rd 500 & 566/Transferred to FS; Overdose Main St Elk City/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 126; Found cell phone Hwy 12 & Hwy 13 intersection; Overdue persons, located & OK, Crooked Fork Creek/No Report; Citizen assist Main St; Burglary Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report – Civil; Welfare check, subject OK, Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Lightning Creek Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Utility problem Scott St; Medical N Myrtle St; Loose dog Nez Perce St; Report of marijuana smell W South 1st St; Medical W North 2nd St; VIN North B St; Found wallet E Main St; Report of speeding Florence St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Saturday, August 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 179; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 & Pollock Rd/Unable to Locate; Death Hidden Springs Circle/Report Taken; Large rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 229/Transferred to ITD; Suspicious package Hwy 96 S; Cow problem Service Flats Rd/No Report; Cow problem Twin House Rd & Graves Creek/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 201/No Report; Injury motorcycle accident Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Dumpster fire Big Salmon Rd; Assault Main St/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Fall Avenue/No Report; Dead deer in roadway, removed, Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Citizen dispute Theresa Acres Way/No Report – Civil; Medical Kim Place; Possible poaching McComas Meadows/Transferred to Fish & Game; Possible DUI Rock Rd & Hwy 12/Unable to Locate; Fatal ATV accident FS Rd 103/Transferred to Clearwater County; Burglary Bridge St Stites/Report Taken; Welfare check, subject OK, Fountain Court/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 63/No Report; UTV failing to yield Hwy 12 & Valley Dr/Unable to Locate; Medical Flying Eagle Rd; Threatening Thenon St/No Report;
GPD
Report of suspicious flashing lights 7th & Meadow St; Utility problem Florence & E North 4th St; Extra patrol N Myrtle St; Loose dog W North 6th St; Problems with animals defecating in neighbor’s yard South C St; Barking dog S Idaho St;
Sunday, August 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle S Chukar Ln; Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd; Arrest of a 19 yoa White Bird male for Nez Perce County Warrant Main St White Bird; Injury motorcycle accident Cottonwood Butte Rd/Report Taken; Citizen dispute over keys Cheyenne Dr/No Report; Disabled vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of subject with a warrant Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Landslide across roadway Selway Rd/Transferred to FS; Medical Main St Elk City; Suspicious activity MT/No Report; Vicious dog Glenwood Rd/No Report; Lost person, located & OK, West Peasley Creek/No Report; Citizen dispute Theresa Acres Way/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 13 MP 18/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Juvenile problem S College St;
CPD
Medical King St;
