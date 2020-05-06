Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Log, April 27-May 3
Monday, April 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 188/Transferred to ITD; Threatening East Rd/No Report; Possible gunshots Water St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Pine Rd; Medical Thenon St; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Suspicious subject Elk City area/No Report; Attempt to Locate, located and OK Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Theft of radio/chainsaw Valley Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Report of neglected horses Three Bear Ln/No Report;
GPD
Fender bender W Main St;
Tuesday, April 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity River Front Rd/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 25 yoa Pacifica, CA male for Possession of Marijuanan/and the cite and release of a 24 yoa Montara, CA male for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 240; Theft of horse Georgianna Dr/Report Taken; Domestic dispute, resulting in the cite and release of a 58 yoa Pollock male for Domestic Battery Diamond Springs Rd; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 56 yoa Kamiah female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 214;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 71 yoa Kooskia male for DWP Hwy 12 MP 69; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 19 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 14 MP 14; Citizen assist Rabbit Creek Rd/No Report; Trespassing Lambs Grade/No Report; Citizen assist of discarding medications Kooskia area/No Report; Citizen assist Larch Rd/No Report; Possible structure fire Harrisburg Rd; Domestic dispute E Pine Rd/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog Cunningham St; Loose dog S Hall & South E 3rd St; Medical West South 1st St; Extra patrol W N 6th St;
Wednesday, April 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity White Bird area/No Report; Theft of misc. items Diamond Springs Rd/No Report – Civil; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 14 MP 4-5/No Report; Report of trespassing resulting in the cite and release of a 29 yoa Grangeville female East Rd/Report Taken; Harassment Hwy 95 MP 241/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible vandalism Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 13; Agency assist on citizen dispute Oak St Kamiah; Stalking Kooskia area/No Report; Vicious dog Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to Tribal Police; Theft of campaign signs Woodland Rd/No Report; Report of possible big cats being brought into the area Clearwater area/No Report; Citizen dispute Woodland Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Loose dog Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate; Medical N Main St; Agency assist on welfare check Mule Dr/No Report;
GPD
Citizen assist E North St; Fender bender W Main St; Arrest of a 35 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Agents Warrant E Main St; Report of airsoft guns being used in city limits South C St; Citizen dispute over property, resulting in the arrest of a 32 yoa White Bird male for Agents Warrant Hall St; Contempt of Court Cunningham St; Medical Park St;
Thursday, April 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of male laying in pullout Hwy 95 MP 192/No Report; Attempt to Locate missing person, located and okay, resulted in the arrest of a 52 yoa Susanville, CA male for Violation of Protection Order Main St Riggins; Report of male shooting in town, resulting in the arrest of a 46 yoa Riggins male for Felon in Possession of a Firearm Main St Riggins; Neglected calf Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 274/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd; VIN McKenzie Creek; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 50 yoa Lewiston female for Possession of Methamphetamines/Failure to Maintain Lane Hwy 95 MP 223;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 17/Transferred to ITD; Suspicious vehicle Pine Ridge area/Unable to Locate; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 68/Report Taken; VIN East St Stites; Suspicious vehicle Fort Misery Rd/No Report; Loose dogs, owner cited for Dog at Large, Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Welfare check Lightning Loop Rd/Pending;
GPD
Domestic dispute W Main St; Prank 911 calls on deactivated cell phone W North 5th St;
CPD
Suspicious vehicle North St;
Friday, May 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 13; Report of girl in wheelchair being towed behind a car Tolo Lake Rd/No Report; Medical Cow Creek Rd; Extra patrol Georgianna Dr; Found wheelchair Tolo Lake Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Little Smith Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Pratt Rd; Parking problem Rivers Edge Rd/No Report; Custodial interference Shenandoah 3rd St/Pending; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 71 yoa Kooskia male for DWP Main St; Disorderly subject trespassed Rivers Loop/Report Taken; Found gun Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Report of juveniles trespassing Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Loose dogs Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Possible drug activity Roby Rd/Transferred to Lewis County; Possible vandalism Sweeney Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Fender bender W N St; Medical E N 2nd St; Loose dog S E St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, May 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 65 yoa Missoula, MT male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana W Main St; Report of pedestrian in roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Power pole on fire Front & Oak St Ferdinand; Vandalism of gate Doumecq Rd; Extra patrol Frei Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Rivers Edge Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Rivers Edge Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Joshua St Kamiah; Threatening email Elk Creek Rd/No Report; Report of people playing bugling sounds and harassing the elk Maxwell Ln/Transferred to Fish & Game; Drowning Hwy 12 MP 131; Citizen contact resulting in cite and release of a 59 yoa Stites male for Possession of Marijuana FS RD 1106; Medical Pine St; Abandoned vehicle Elk St Harpster/No Report; Ora Grande out of power Hwy 14 MP 43/Transferred to Avista; Report of use of motor vehicle on closed road, resulting in the cite and release of a 39 yoa Kamiah male for Use of Motor Vehicle on a Closed Rd Hwy 14 & Trail 307;
GPD
Domestic dispute W North 5th St; Commercial burglary alarm E Main St; Medical W North 2nd St;
Sunday, May 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose horses, owners contacted Knoll Ln; Business alarm Keuterville Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 215/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 67.5; Parking problem Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Idaho Ave; Custodial interference Cunningham St; Report of loud hollering and screaming N Myrtle.
