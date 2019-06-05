RECORDS-DISPATCH LOG-ISSUE 23
IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
5/27/2019 TO 6/2/2019
Monday, May 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Deliver Message E Main St; Business alarm Greencreek Rd/No Report; Vandalism Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Rental problem Graves Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 29 yoa Missoula, MT male for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 151; One vehicle non-injury accident Tinker Ln & Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 74; Traffic hazard Woodland Rd/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Neighbors being loud Dyche St/No Report;
GPD
Agency assist on welfare check South E St; 911 disconnected call N Myrtle St; 911 calls from children W N 7th St; Kids playing in highway Hwy 95 MP 240;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Tuesday, May 28
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Stites Rd; Grass fire Hwy 95 MP 217; Medical Cooper St White Bird; Medical S Main St Riggins; Animal problem Grangeville area/No Report; Theft of cash Keuterville Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Sex offense Kamiah area/Pending; Medical Hwy 13; Trespassing, trespass warning issues, Falcon Ridge Rd/No Report; Suspicious Main St Stites/No Report; VIN Moonhouse Rd; Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 31 yoa Missoula, MT female for Civil Protection Order Violation Hwy 12 MP 89; VIN Clearwater St; VIN Esther Spur; Agency assist on pedestrian in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 66; Weapon offense China Garden Rd;
GPD
VIN N Hall St; Contempt court South E St; Medical N Florence & E N 2nd; Complaint of subject with leaf blower Madison St;
CPD
Medical North St;
Wednesday, May 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 217; Rental problem Slate Creek/No Report; Theft of backpack Barn Rd/No Report; Medical Slate Creek Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 273/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Trespassing, trespass warning issued, Airport Rd/No Report; Arrest of a 27 yoa Grangeville female for No Contact Order Violation Main St; Theft of vehicle 103 Road/Pending; VIN Simler Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Big Cedar Rd/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 12 MP 72/Report Taken; Prowler Main St/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical Tamara Dr; Welfare check, subject OK W Cunningham St; Non-Injury one vehicle accident N State St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical North St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, May 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Country Court Dr; Dogs barking Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Extra patrol Keuterville Rd; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 261/Unable to Locate; Neglected dogs Powerline Rd/Pending; Custodial interference Riggins/No Report; Theft of jewelry Stolz Rd/Report Taken; Report of drones flying over houses Halford Rd/Pending; Theft of misc. items McDonald Rd/Pending; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; VIN
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on in progress burglary Main St Kamiah/No Report; VIN Front St; House check West St; Parking problem Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/No Report; VIN Lee Rd; Agency assist Red Fir Rd/No Report; Fender bender Main St/Report Taken; Medical Woodland Rd;
GPD
VIN N Myrtle; VIN N Junction; Loose dogs S W 1st St; Medical W Main St;
Friday, May 31
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Mountain View; Deer vs vehicle Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Burglary Seven Devils Rd/No Report – Civil; Vicious dog Radar Rd/No Report; Lewis County Warrant arrest of a 28 yoa Grangeville male Meadowgrass Loop;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism of vehicle Quail Ln/Report Taken; Trespassing Highland Rd/No Report; Citizen assist on welfare check Thenon St/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 & Trenary Rd/Report Taken; Vehicle fire Flying Elk Dr; Citizen dispute over pawning items Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report – Civil; One vehicle non injury accident Battle Ridge & Hwy 13/Report Taken; Reckless semi truck Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 38 yoa Kooskia male for Domestic Battery E Pine Ave;
GPD
Loose dogs W N 6th St; Fraud Main St; Welfare check, subject OK, N Junction St; Fender bender Gville city;
CPD
Medical Hogan St; Burglary Lewiston St;
Saturday, June 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra patrol Day Rd; Animal trespass Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken – Followup; Garage on fire Cash Ln; Pedestrian in highway Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Intoxication Oly Rd/No Report; Theft of vehicle Leitch Creek/No Report – Civil; Skunk caught in trap Broadway Ave/Transferred to Fish & Game; Complaint of people driving on private drive Hillside Dr/No Report – Civil; Agency assist on warrant service Glenwood Rd; Medical Sonny Ln; Report of people shooting from vehicle/roadway, resulted in cite and release of a 59 yoa Kamiah male for Shooting from Roadway Woodland Rd; Traffic stop resulting in the cite and release of a 23 yoa Missoula, MT for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 12 MP 68; Vehicle pulling boat, failed to stop at boat inspection Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Grass fire Clearcreek Rd; Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 25 yoa Elk City female for a Clackamas County Warrant (OR) Hwy 14 MP 15.5; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd; Medical 11th St Kamiah; Citizen dispute Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report;
GPD
Funeral escort Main St; Lost child, returned to parents S Idaho Ave; Fraud N Myrtle St; Harassing text messages N State St; Loose dog Lincoln St; Burglary North C St; Business alarm North D St; Custodial interference Tamera Dr;
CPD
Suicidal threats East St; Medical Hogan St; Dogs locked in house Broadway St;
Sunday, June 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose gravel causing a traffic hazard Old Hwy 95 & White Tail Dr; Custodial Interference N Ranny Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to Adams County; Medical Jessica Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist for vehicle failing to yield Hwy 12 MP 61; Medical North St; Medical Front St; Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 54 yoa Stevensville, MT female for Open Container/DUI/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 80; Suspicious vehicle Glenwood Rd/No Report; Loose dogs, owners cited for dog at large x2, Main St Stites; Harassment Skyline Dr/No Report; Report of possible gunshots, found to be juvenile playing with fireworks Clearwater Ave/No Report;
GPD
Burglary North C St; Vehicle burglary N Hill St; DWP cite and release of a 34 yoa Grangeville male Main & Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Loose dog East South 2nd; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 21 yoa Grangeville male Meadow & 2nd St; Arrest of a 22 yoa White Bird male for Attempted Strangulation/Sexual Battery/Battery/Under the Influence of Narcotics in Public College St; Burglary West South 1st St; Loose dog Main St; Found bike West North 2nd St; Medical W N 2nd St.
