IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
11/18/2019 TO 11/24/2019
Monday, November 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 267/Transferred to ISP; Hunters trespassing, shooting from roadway Golden Hills/Transferred to F&G; Domestic dispute Race Creek Rd/No Report; VIN Canyon Rd Ferdinand; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Suspicious note left Vollmer St Fenn/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute S Main St/No Report; Suspicious cow carcasses found Hwy 14 MP 38/Pending; Vicious dogs running at large View Rd/No Report; Medical Broadway Ave; Theft of guns Ranta Rd/No Report – Civil; Hunters trespassing Deer Field/Transferred to F&G; Welfare check Clearwater Ave/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Business alarm E Main St; Suspicious note left South E St; Report of house being egged S Hall St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Tuesday, November 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Ironwood Dr; Report of hunters shooting from the roadway Seven Devils Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Report of hunters trespassing/shooting from roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Problem with boar tearing up houses Deer Creek Rd/Pending; VIN Prairie View Ln; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230; Business alarm Hwy 95 N/No Report; Complaint of donkeys and dogs at large White Bird area/No Report; Theft of road signs Idaho County/Report Taken; Suspicious vehicle Pit Rd & Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Accidental discharge, injuring hand Hwy 12 MP 142/Transferred to ISP; Possible one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 20/No Report; VIN Harpster Dr; Tree in roadway Hwy 12 MP 93/Transferred to ITD; Unsecure premises Front St/No Report;
GPD
Neglected dogs N Myrtle; Business alarm E Main St; Domestic dispute West Side Ln;
Wednesday, November 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Hunters trespassing, shooting from the roadway Seven Devils Rd/Transferred to F&G; Medical Keuterville Rd; VIN Hwy 13; Mental problems Yellow Brook/No Report; Chip truck loosing it’s chips Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 29 yoa Rathdrum female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 234;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical River View Ave; Suspicious activity Selway Rd/No Report; Citizen assist on an injured animal Main St/No Report; VIN Battleridge; Theft of gun Clearcreek Rd/Report Taken; Female in distress Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Theft of gas can East St Stites/Report Taken; Complaint of hunters shooting a doe in the road Clearcreek Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Complaint of shooting after dark Red Fir Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute Clearwater Ave/No Report;
GPD
Commercial fire alarm S W St; Mental problems W South St; Barking dogs North A St;
Thursday, November 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Day Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Market Rd/No Report; Mules walking in roadway Hwy 7 & East Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 199/Transferred to ISP; One vehicle non-injury accident Twin House Rd/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 42 yoa Moyie Springs female for DWP/Felony Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia/No Insurance Main St; One vehicle non-injury accident resulting in a 25 yoa male cited and released for DWP Hwy 162 MP 13.5;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist serving search warrant Kamiah; VIN Beaver Hill Rd; Non-injury one vehicle accident Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Theft of phone Rock Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Lacey Rd; Medical Skyline Loop Rd; Report of pedestrian in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem N Junction; Citizen dispute Main St; Juvenile problem Scott St; Loitering Main St; Suspicious E Main St;
CPD
Medical King St; Medical transfer Ferdinand; Parking problem Lewiston St;
Friday, November 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical N Borah Ave; Weapon offense Fenn area/No Report; Possible drunk driver Hwy 13 MP 4/Unable to Locate; Report of male trying to start bar fights S Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose dog West St/No Report; Agency assist on interview Glenwood Rd/No Report; Report of black ice Hwy 14 MP 8.5-49/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Domestic dispute W Main St; Mental problems W South St; Violation of protection order S Idaho Ave; Vandalism of vehicle window N Junction; Disorderly E Main St; Medical E North 2nd St; Runaway juvenile E North 5th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Pullman; Injury one vehicle slide off Keuterville & Madison;
Saturday, November 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 162 MP 13/Report Taken; Vandalism by graffiti Denver Rd/Report Taken; Medical Ironwood Dr; Extra patrol Denver Rd; Extra patrol Free Use Rd; VIN Airport Rd; Possible abandoned vehicle FS Rd 221 & 9916/Transferred to FS; Loose horse Hwy 95 MP 176-177;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ridgewood Dr; Mental problems Clearwater Dr/No Report; Warrant arrest of a 30 yoa Kamiah female Hwy 12 MP 71; Possible house fire, brush fire only, controlled, Rabbit Creek Rd; Medical Hwy 12; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69; Possible DUI Main St/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical South D St; Suspicious activity at vacant house N W 5th St;
CPD
Medical Lewiston St;
Sunday, November 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of vehicle parked with doors open and nobody around Hwy 95 & Hwy 7/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Hwy 12/Transferred to Lewis County; Report of slick roads Leitch Creek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Intoxicated male reporting a possible domestic dispute Harris Ridge/No Report;
GPD
Medical Lincoln St; Abandoned vehicle E North St; Phone line down W South & South A St; Medical W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
