Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Log, Oct. 5-11
Monday, October 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist S Main St/No Report – Civil; Fraud Hwy 162/Pending; Farm equipment blocking roadway Old Hwy 7/Pending; Burglary Cove Rd/No Report; VIN McKinley Mine Rd; Cow in roadway Hwy 95 MP 258; VIN Old White Bird Hill Rd; VIN Long Haul Rd; Smoke report Cove Rd area/Transferred to FS; Property damage Deerwood Dr/Pending; Medical Camas St; Medical Doumecq Rd; Welfare check Day Rd/Pending; Deer vs vehicle Whitetail Dr & Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist Main St Kooskia; Cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73; Citizen assist Kooskia area/No Report – Civil; Residential alarm Caribel Rd/No Report; Medical West St Stites; Fraudulent check Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Trespassing Front St/No Report; Welfare check, subject OK, Hwy 12 MP 99/No Report; Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 12 MP 68/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical Tamera Dr; Property damage N State St; Medical E North 2nd St; Suspicious notes E Main St;
CPD
Welfare check King St; Medical transfer Tri State; Scam phone calls Foster Ave;
Tuesday, October 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible fire Hwy 95 MP 214/Transferred to FS; Parking problem Diamond Springs Rd/No Re-port; Two vehicle non-injury Hwy 95 MP 221/Report Taken; Found property Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 174/No Report; Loose horse Vollmer St Fenn; Medical Hwy 95 S;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cow problem Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Front St/No Report; Trespassing Friendship Ln/No Report; Loose dogs Larradon Dr/No Report; Report of intoxicated pedestrian Hill St/No Report; Injured deer Hwy 95 MP 265/Transferred to Fish & Game; Cow in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Possible accident Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report;
GPD
Trespassing E North St; Loose dogs Middle St; Disorderly Main St; Citizen assist Main St; Medical East North 4th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Wednesday, October 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute W Main St Grangeville/No Report; Field burn that got out of control East Rd & Old Hwy 7; Medical Rapid River Rd; Agency assist Idaho County/No Report; Welfare check Main St Riggins/No Report; Possible fire Fish Hatchery Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 197/Report Taken; Reckless driving Golden Acres Dr/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Caribel Rd/Unfounded; VIN Tuning Rd; VIN Crane Hill Rd; Medical Jacks Rd; Suspicious activity Shenandoah Dr/Unable to Locate; Welfare check China Garden Rd/No Report; Cow in highway Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle South B St; Medical E North 4th St; Suicide threats N State St; Abandoned vehicle A & West North 2nd St; Medical W North 6th St; Suspicious smell Scott;
Thursday, October 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Vandalism of property East Rd/Pending; Neglected horse Hwy 95 MP 239/No Report; Possible abuse Jessican Ln/No Report; VIN Keuterville Rd; VIN Whitetail Dr; Fraud Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 13 MP 23/Report Taken; Medical Rock Rd; Found property Trenary Rd; Suicide death Hidden Springs Rd/Report Taken; Disorderly subject Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Neighbor dispute over honey bees Hwy 12/No Report – Civil; Medical Elk City; Suspicious activity Tahoe Loop/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical North A St;
Friday, October 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Missing person/located Substation Rd/No Report; Report of someone driving with an invalid license Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Medical Fuzi Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 200/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 248/No Report; Fraud Hoots Lane/No Re-port; Medical River St; Missing Person/Located Ironwood Dr/Report Taken; Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Transferred to ISP; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 194/No Report; Unsecure Premise Airport Rd/No Report
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Hwy 13/No Report; Fraud Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Report of fire, controlled burn west of China Garden Rd in the Dewey Saddle Rd area; Trespassing Airway Dr/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Magruder Rd/No Report; Injured Deer Pine Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game; Welfare Check Hwy 12/Unable to Locate; Cow in highway Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate
GPD
Two vehicle non-injury accident West Main St/Report Taken; Citizen assist West South 5th St/No Report; Two vehicle non-injury accident South D St/Report Taken
Saturday, October 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Custodial interference Grangeville Area/No Report; Rocks in highway Hwy 95 MP 198/Transferred to ITD; Two vehicle damaged by rockfall Hwy 95 MP 226/Transferred to ITD/ISP; Vehicle Theft Carey Creek/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Trenary Rd/No Report; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; One vehicle roll over with injuries Suttler Creek Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Assault Rodeo Grounds/No Report; Mental Problems North College/No Report; Animal Problem North Junction/No Report; Animal Problem South East St/dog placed in pound/No Report; Animal Problem South Idaho Ave/dog placed in pound/No Report; Chimney Fire North B St; Fire/Utility Problem Cunningham St/No Report; Disorderly/warning issued North Myrtle St/No Report; Juvenile Problem North Hall St/No Report; Assault Rodeo Grounds/No Report;
Sunday, October 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 14 MP 2; Missing person/located Denny Creek Area/No Report; Assault Hwy 95/Report Taken; Burglary Knoll Lane/No Report
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Turner Ct; Medical Kidder Ridge; Death 1st Ave South/Report Taken; Rocks in high-way Hwy 14 MP 31-32/Transferred to ITD; Medical Mill St; Cow Problem Hwy 12/No Report; Juvenile Problem Hwy 13/No Report; Theft Kidder Ridge/Report Taken; Extra Patrol Clearwater
GPD
Suspicious person West South 1st St/Unfounded; Juvenile Problem State St/No Report; Domestic Dispute North Junction/No Report.
