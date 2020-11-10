11/2/2020 to 11/8/2020
Monday, November 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Bentz Ln; Medical Doumecq Rd; Disabled vehicle Keuterville Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken; Possible fender bender Hwy 95 MP 238/Report Taken; Cows on roadway Hwy 162 MP 10; Possible fire USFS RD 9450/Transferred to FS; Overdue hunter, located & OK, Riggins area/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Intoxicated subject needing escorted home Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer needing put down Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; VIN Tinker Creek; Theft of vehicle Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report – Civil; Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 31 yoa Stites male for Attempted Strangulation/Felony Domestic Battery Main St Stites; Possible fraud Esther St/No Report; Possible controlled fire out of control, not out of control, Broadway & Clearwater; Possible domestic dispute Woodland Rd/No Report; VIN Hwy 13; Rental problem Sears Creek Rd/NoReport;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; VIN E North 4th St; Theft of cell phone W Main St; Domestic dispute N Junction;
Tuesday, November 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Westhoff Rd; Reckless driver Hwy 162 MP 14/Unable to Locate; Medical S Main St Riggins; Cows out Jessup Rd; Medical Aces Place; Loose dogs resulting in Dog at Large Warning to a 38 yoa Grangeville female Powerline Rd; Medical Radar Rd; Domestic dispute Doumecq Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Hill St Kamiah; Cows in roadway Hwy 162 MP 15; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Medical Glenwood Rd; Report of child abuse Fountain & Riverside/Transferred to CPS; Medical Beaverslide Rd; Medical Beaverslide Rd;
GPD
Threatening texts E North St;
Wednesday November 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St; Controlled burn that got out of control Powerline Rd; Trespassing Bridge St White Bird/Pending; Controlled burn that got out of control Keuterville Rd & Westlake Rd; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical S Main St Riggins; Cows out Hwy 95 MP 218; Reckless driving Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cows out in roadway Hwy 13 MP 23; Sex offense Kooskia area/Pending; Medical East St Stites; Medical Appaloosa Ln; Abandoned vehicle S Front Rd;
GPD
Deliver message South E St; Power pole on fire N Junction; Vicious dog W South St; Fender bender W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, November 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 250/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 223/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 272/Unable to Locate; Hit and run Hwy 95 MP 197/Unable to Locate; Theft of tools Hungry Ridge Rd/No Report – Civil; Fire Snowhaven Rd/Transferred to FS; Medical Elk Haven Circle; Deer vs vehicle Johnston Cutoff Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate – turned into one vehicle injury accident, resulting in the cite and release of a 59 yoa CA female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 231/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential burglary alarm Tahoe/No Report; Agency assist on runaway juvenile Kooskia area/Unable to Locate; Medical Main St Kooskia; Theft of wire Motherlode Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing Elk St Harpster/No Report; Assault Elk St Harpster/Report Taken; Extra patrol Woodland Rd; House fire Leitch Creek Rd;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle E South 6th St; Citizen assist N State St; Medical N Hall St; Death N Myrtle St; Vandalism S College St;
Friday, November 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Cash Ln; One vehicle non-injury accident Johnston Cutoff Rd/Report Taken; Loose horse Hwy 95 MP 239/No Report; Traffic hazard from sign being down Johnston Cutoff Rd/Transferred to Grangeville Hwy District; Civil standby Keuterville Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 22 yoa Riggins male for DWP Main & Aces Place Riggins; Medical Frei Lane; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 25 yoa Riggins male for DUI Main St Riggins; Found purse, returned to owner, W Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of disorderly subject resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Harpster male for Felony Domestic Battery/Obstructing Elk St Harpster; Found property Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Harassment Hwy 14 MP 24/No Report; VIN River Front Dr; Possible sex offense View Rd/Pending; Attempt to Locate, subject located, Hwy 12/No Report;
GPD
Death E North 3rd St; Minor fender bender W Main St; Medical South E St; Agency assist on delivering a message S Florence St; Domestic dispute Scott St;
CPD
Medical Transfer St Joes;
Saturday, November 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible spotlighters Thorn Springs Rd/Unable to Locate; Disorderly subject Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Found property W South 5th St/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 231/Report Taken; Medical Vollmer Rd; Medical Vollmer St Ferdinand; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken; Medical Elk Haven Circle; Medical Canyon Rd; Individual alarm Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report – Accidental; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 232/No Report; Welfare check, subject located & OK, 2nd St Ferdinand/No Report; Disorderly Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Medical Locust Rd; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Report of dog attacking another dog Linder Ln/No Report; Death Rock Rd/Report Taken; Medical Main St Stites; Residential burglary alarm Tahoe Loop Rd/No Report; Medical Main St Stites; Threatening Main St Elk City/No Report;
GPD
Two vehicle non-injury accident W N & N 2nd St; Vicious dog N Junction St; Parking problem South E St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, November 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Large boulder in roadway Hwy 95 MP 200/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 17/Transferred to ISP; Multiple slide offs Hwy 95 MP 225-227/No Report; Report of trees and large boulder in roadway Woodland Rd/Transferred to ICRD; Citizen assist Diamond Springs Rd/No Report – Civil; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 259/Unable to Locate; Report of semi spun out Hwy 95 MP 229/No Report; Report of fire, controlled burn, Hwy 95 MP 186; Citizen assist Race Creek Rd/No Report; Slide off Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Slide off Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Vehicle fire Hwy 95 MP 185; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 229/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 229/Transferred to ISP; Report of dead cows in roadway West Lake Rd & Keuterville Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report; Medical Bridge St White Bird; Welfare check, subject located & OK, Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Disabled vehicle Lewiston St Cottonwood;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle injury accident Hwy 14 MP 9/Report Taken; Report of CPOR Violation Elk City/Report Taken; Power line across grader Wall Creek Rd & Shira Rd/Transferred to ICLP; Trespassing Adams Grade Rd/No Report; Agency assist resulting in the arrest of a 56 yoa Boise male for an Ada County Warrant x2 Woodland Rd; Power lines down Suttler Creek Rd/Transferred to ICLP; Medical Tahoe Loop; Welfare check Clear Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Citizen assist Cunningham St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.