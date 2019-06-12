IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
6/3/2019 TO 6/9/2019
Monday, June 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Found property Main St; Harassing messages Knoll Ln/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 199/Report Taken; Child pornography Grangeville area/Report Taken; Dogs attacking chickens, owners warned for Dog at Large Pollock Rd/No Report; Non-injury accident Fenn Rd & East Rd; Welfare check, subject OK Stites Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 70; VIN Lightning Creek Rd; VIN Prindle Ln; Loud music Pine Ave/No Report; Death Clearwater Main St/Report Taken; Extra patrol Clearwater Main St; VIN Main St; Report of vehicle spinning cookies Front St/No Report; Missing person, located & OK Schuster Ln/No Report; Juvenile problem 3rd St & Main St/No Report; Loose dogs Friendship Ln/No Report;
GPD
VIN Cunningham St; Medical N Idaho; Loose dogs Madison St;
Tuesday, June 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle theft S Main St/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Report of pilot driver throwing cigarettes out the window Hwy 95 MP 208/No Report; Juvenile party Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Broadway Ave; Medical Hwy 162; Extra patrol Beaverslide; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 13 MP 16/No Report; Welfare check China Grove Rd/No Report; Pedestrian laying in the highway Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog E S 2nd St; Agency assist to deliver message W N 6th St; Intoxicated pedestrian West North St; Animal neglect North D St; Abandoned vehicle N Hall St; Trespassing W Main St; Burglary S Hall & W S St; Marijuana smell Crooks St; Treso
CPD
Medical North St; Medical Cunningham St; Reckless driver King St;
Wednesday, June 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Ironwood Dr/No Report; Dogs barking Summerbreeze Ln/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 225/No Report; Juvenile hitch hiking Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Clearwater Main St; Parking problem Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Fraud Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Welfare check, subject OK Broadway Ave; Report of dog being shot Hemlock St/No Report; Stranded rafter Selway River/No Report; Vehicle pulling boat failed to stop at check station Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/No Report; Lost Property Lochsa area/No Report; Disorderly subject Moonhouse Rd/Unable to Locate; Suspicious activity Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Trespassing W Main St; VIN North D St; Problems with transient Hwy 95 MP 240; Vandalism of cut TV cable North E 4th St; Welfare check Lincoln St; Disorderly Crooks St; Report of dog left in vehicle Main St & North State; Found bike N State St; Extra Patrol Hill St; Medical W N 6th St; 911 calls from deactivated cell phone W S 1st & Hwy 95; Loose dog N Junction St; Attempted possible burglary Park St; Unsecure premises Hwy 13 & Truck Rt;
CPD
Threatening Main St;
Thursday, June 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible prowler Vrieling Rd/Unable To Locate; Domestic dispute Halford Rd/No Report; Medical N Main St; VIN Camas Dr; One vehicle injury accident Hwy 95 MP 189-193/Report Taken; Medical resulting in the arrest of a 59 yoa Riggins female for Contempt of Court S Main St; Custodial interference Riggins/No Report; Burglary S Main St/Pending; Rock slide Hwy 95 MP 196/Transferred to ITD; Medical Keuterville Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Suspicious activity N Hill St/Transferred to Lewis County; Agency assist for backup Pine & 6th St Kamiah; Theft of water hose Florence St Harpster/No Report; Medical Thenon St; Medical Sunny Lane; Dryer on fire Main St; Unattended raft floating downstream Clearwater River Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Slide off Woodland Rd/No Report;
GPD
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 & Pine St; Vehicle theft N State St; Medical W N 2nd St; Juvenile problem W N 6th St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Vandalism of vehicle E North 7th St;
Friday, June 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driver Day Rd/Pending; Report of male laying by the highway Hwy 95 MP 212/Unable to Locate; Identity theft Doumecq Rd/Pending; Extra patrol Doumecq Rd; Welfare check Ironwood Dr/Unable to Locate; Agency assist Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Child abuse Idaho County/No Report; Gunshots, found to be neighbor shooting at bear that was trying to get into his cabin French Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Woodland Rd/No Report; One vehicle accident Hwy 13 & Battleridge/No Report; Reckless driver Woodland Rd/No Report; VIN Main St; Extra patrol Main St; Suspicious activity N Main St/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 252/Unable to Locate; Report of someone shooting tannerite Hwy 13 MP 24/Pending; Vandalism of camper Harpster Dr/No Report; Agency assist on confirmation of address Hwy 12/No Report; Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 23 yoa San Leandro, CA male for Contempt of Court (Violation of Protection Order) and a 22 yoa Oakland, CA female for Domestic Battery Hwy 13;
GPD
Deactivated cell phone 911 calls E South 7th St; Attempt to Locate missing person Main St;
CPD
VIN East St;
Saturday, June 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in DUI arrest of a 36 yoa Cottonwood male Hwy 95 MP 250; Medical Pollock Rd; Citizen dispute over property Vrieling Rd/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Medical S Main St; Report of subjects in a vehicle throwing eggs at other vehicles Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; Medical River Rd White Bird; Extra patrol Day Rd – Prairie Rd; 911 hangups, kids playing with the phone, Westhoff Rd; Injury Accident Hwy 95 & Pierce Rd/Report Taken; Medical Ironwood Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Drug charges Hwy 12 MP 67/Report Taken; VIN Wall Creek Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Medical State St; Trespassing, trespass warning issued, Clearwater St; Citizen dispute, trespassing Glenwood Dr/No Report;
GPD
Medical Crooks St; Suspicious activity S Hall St; Vandalism/welfare check East South St; Dogs barking Crooks St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, June 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Contempt of Court Main St White Bird/No Report; Dead deer needing removed Hwy 14/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Doumecq Rd; Injury ATV accident Denny Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Complaint of airplanes flying on a Sunday Elk City area; Aircraft accident Shearer Airport; Vicious dogs Linder Lane/No Report; Reckless driving Glenwood Rd/No Report; House check Chief Looking Glass Ln;
GPD
Suspicious subject N Idaho Ave;
