IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
7/27/2020 TO 8/2/2020
Monday, July 27
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Country Court Dr; Report of battery resulting in the cite and release of a 61 yoa White Bird female for Battery Slate Creek Rd; Report of subject messing with osprey nest White Bird/Transferred to Fish & Game; Threatening Golden Acres/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 233/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 243/Unable to Locate; VIN Heath Dr; Extra patrol Old Pollock Rd; Cow in roadway Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Wild Plum Ln; Citizen assist Adams Grade; Possible stolen wallet, located, North Front St; Report of subject driving without a license Woodland Rd/Unfounded; Abandoned vehicle Lee Rd; Emergency beacon SOS activation Packs Creek/No Report; Citizen assist Valley View Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Welfare check Main St Stites; Agency assist Hwy 12 Kamiah;
GPD
Medical Scott St; Lost property East South St; Extra patrol Hill St; Barking dogs E N 6th St; Barking dogs 7th & Mill St; Loose dogs, owner picked them up, W Main St; Family dispute Elk & A St; Barking dogs 7th & Mill St; Report of kids screaming E Main St;
CPD
Agency assist on vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 255; Fireworks Lewiston St;
Tuesday, July 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Doumecq Rd; Possible protection order violation Country Court Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Transferred to Lewis County; Report of vehicle parked in middle of the road Hwy 95 MP 197/Pending; Citizen Dispute Dewey Saddle Rd/Report Taken; Mental Problems Ferdinand/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report; Animal Problem Hwy 95 MP 192.5/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Car vs dog Clear Creek & Tahoe/No Report; Welfare check Kooskia area/No Report; Citizen Dispute South Str Stites/No Report; Citizen Dispute Front Str/No Report; Medical Front Str; DUI Arrest of a 61 year old Stites female Hwy 13 MP 24;
GPD
Possible drug activity W North 6th St; Traffic Offense D Str; CPOR Violation ES 6th Str; Fire SW 1st; CPOR Violation ES 6th; Animal Noise WN 6th Str;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes; Suspicious Vehicle King Str;
Wednesday, July 29
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Inspection Main St/No Report; VIN Inspection Twin House/No Report; Suspicious Lake Rd and White Bird Hill Rd/No Report; VIN Inspection Green Creek Rd/No Report; Fire Hwy 95 N; VIN Inspection Mader Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 162 and Hwy 7/UTL; Animal Neglect Gregory Creek/No Report; Injury Accident Lukes Gulch Rd/Transferred;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Assist Beaver Nob Dr/UTL; Theft Tweedy Ln/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 247/Transferred; Suicide Threat Mill Str/Transferred; Sex Offense Front Str/Report taken; Lost Property Elk City/Report Taken; Weapons Offense Rhett Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Toll Rd/No Report;
GPD
CPOR Violation ES 6th; Traffic Offense S Idaho; Utility Problem North B;
Thursday, July 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Mt Idaho; Animal Neglect Hwy 95 S/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228/No Report; Medical Deer Crk Rd; Suspicious Lucille/Unfounded; Property Damage Accident Hwy 95 MP 227/Non reportable;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Hwy 13/No Report; VIN Inspection Hwy 12;Theft Front Str/Transferred; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Suspicious Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Injury Accident Red River Hot Springs Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Animal Noise Lincoln Ave; Disorderly Lincoln Ave; Extra Patrol E Main Str;
Friday, July 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main; Cow Problem Mt View Rd; Property Damage Accident Hwy 95 and Fish Hatchery Rd/Report Taken; Theft White Bird/Report Taken; Child Abuse Riggins/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hammer Crk and Hwy 95; Injury Accident Cottonwood Butte Rd/Report Taken; Disorderly S Main/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 268/Transferred;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Franklin Dr/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Mule Deer Dr; Parking Problem Park Ave/No Report; Found Property Main Str/No Report; VIN Inspection; Indecent Exposure Hwy 14 MP 6.5/No Report; Traffic Offense Elk City/No Report; Missing Person Newsome Creek/Located; Missing Person Schuster Ln/Transferred;
GPD
Animal Problem SW Str; Fire South A; Medical ES Str;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, August 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Rapid River Rd; Indecent Exposure Hwy 95 and Race Crk Rd/No Report; Suspicious Shells Lick/Transferred; Fish and Game Lupine Rd/Transferred; Idaho County Warrant arrest for 46 year old Riggins male also drug charges; Missing Person Western Sky Ln/Unfounded; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 246/No Report; Child Abuse resulted in the arrest of a 39 year old NV female; Fire Purdy Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Unsecure Premis Stites/No Report; Suspicious Tom Taha Crk Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 13; Medical Russell Ridge Rd; Suspicous Eller Ln/No Report; Agency Assist; Missing Person Hwy 12 MP 142/Unfounded;
GPD
Alarm Court Str; Disorderly E Main Str;
Sunday, August 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St; Grass fire Hwy 95 MP 246; Report of neglected dog Waterfront Dr/No Report; Deer vs vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 252/Transferred to ISP; Medical Cottonwood Butte Rd; Vandalism Diamond Springs Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 229;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 12 and Woodland Rd; Animal Noise Franklin Dr/No report; Vandalism Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Report of pedestrian walking in and out of traffic Hwy 12 MP 138/Transferred to Fish & Game; Report of poached deer Clearwater area/Transferred to Fish & Game; Harassment Elk St Harpster/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 & Mattoon Rd/Report Taken; Report of fawns trapped in a yard West St Kooskia/Transferred to Fish & Game; Trespassing Greencreek Ln/No Report;
GPD
Burglary; Medical WN 2nd; VIN East South St; Medical South State St;
