7/13/2020 TO 7/19/2020
Monday, July 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Golden Acres Dr & Golden Hills Dr/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Old Pollock Rd; Medical Ole Okie Ln; VIN Hwy 162; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 31 yoa Missoula, MT male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 205; Report of loud music, resulting in the cite and release of a 46 yoa Riggins male S Main St Riggins; Intoxication Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Main St/No Report; VIN Paradise Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Magruder Corridor Rd/No Report; Suicide threat East St Stites/No Report; Report of reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Loose horses Flying Elk Dr/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog W South 1st St; Barking dogs Lincoln Ave; Report of neglected dogs W Main St; Threatening N Myrtle St; Report of physical altercation, resulting in the arrest of a 27 yoa Nampa male for a Nampa PD Warrant/Owyhee County Warrant/Resisting/Obstructing Idaho & W N 5th St;
Tuesday, July 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist Salmon St/No Report; Report of man lying next to roadway Hwy 95 MP 200/No Report; Ada County Warrant arrest of a 27 yoa Nampa male W Main St; Citizen assist Poor Farm Rd/No Report; Loitering River St White Bird/No Report; Possible theft Hwy 95 MP 242/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 96 MP 267/No Report; Medical Pittsburg Landing; Two vehicle non-injury accident Cove Rd/Report Taken; Gas skip Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Race Creek Rd; Report of loud music S Main St/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 261/No Report; Medical Doumecq Rd; Suspicious subject loitering Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate; Medical Old Hwy 95;
Kooskia/Elk City
Extra patrol Elk St Harpster; Medical Main St Kooskia; Threatening texts Newsome St/No Report; Weapons offense Rivers Edge Rd/No Report; Stray dogs Winter Ave; 911 hangups, found to be for an accident Lolo Creek/Transferred to Clearwater County;
GPD
Loitering W Main St; Report of concern for kids screaming N State St; Medical S Boulevard;
CPD
Medical Maple St; Citizen dispute Main St; Fireworks Main St;
Wednesday, July 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Race Creek Rd; Medical Greencreek Rd; Vagrancy Old White Bird Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute over burning Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 95 & Sandspir Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident West Lake Rd & Cottonwood Butte Rd/Report Taken; Weapon offense Warren Wagon Rd/No Report; Loose dogs Airport Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223; Animal problem Slate Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Clear Creek Rd; Disorderly Hwy 12 MP 67/Transferred to Tribal Police; Disoderly Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Theft N Main St/Transferred to Tribal Police; Medical Franklin Dr; Report of neglected dogs N Main St/No Report; Theft S Main St/Transferred to Tribal Police; Suspicious subject Main St/No Report; Report of a vicious dog Esther St/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 169/No Report; Medical School House Rd; Harassment Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 12 MP 67; Suspicious activity N Front St/No Report; Medical Cottonwood Creek Rd; Medical Friendship Ln; Deliver message Front St/No Report; Domestic dispute E Pine St/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem S College & 3rd St; Parking problem W S 1st St; Disorderly South Meadow;
CPD
Business alarm Main St; Medical transfer Lewiston; Medical transfer;
Thursday, July 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 226/Report Taken; Neglected horse Hwy 95 MP 240/Pending; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 224/No Report; Disorderly Big Salmon Rd/Transferred to BLM; Trespassing Main St Riggins/No Report; Extra patrol Hwy 95 MP 188; Vagrancy Hwy 95 MP 224/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 39 yoa Grangeville female for DUI Hwy 95 MP 227; Suicide threats Crooks St/Unable to Locate; Emergency beacon Grangeville area; Trespassing resulting in the arrest of a 30 yoa Martin, KY male for Public Nuisance Race Creek Rd; Nez Perce County Warrant arrest of a 56 yoa Sandpoint male;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer needing put down Hwy 13 MP 26/No Report; VIN Fir Rd; VIN Clearcreek Rd; Report of subject driving on the river bank Rock Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Main St; Medical Winter Ave; Agency assist Kamiah/No Report;
GPD
Welfare check South E St; Found bike Main & State St; Citizen assist South C St; Medical E North 4th St;
CPD
Agency assist Lewiston St; Medical transfer Lewiston;
Friday, July 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle S Main St; Report of tractor driving slow Hwy 162 MP 12/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Pine St; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 135/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 245/Transferred to ISP; Citizen dispute over property Main St/No Report;
GPD
Assault E Main St; Barking dog Lincoln Ave; Property damage East South 6th St; Suspicious activity N Myrtle St; Medical alarm S College St; Welfare check North D St; Report of cats defecating on neighbor’s property Cunningham St; Report of dogs chasing cat East South 6th St; Medical W N 2nd St; Tenant/landlord issue East South 6th St; Report of a hit and run resulted in the arrest of a 38 yoa Grangeville male for DUI South A St;
Saturday, July 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Barking dogs Elk Ridge Rd/No Report; Report of juveniles acting suspicious Main St White Bird/No Report; Medical Berger St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 257/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 251/Unable to Locate; Possible vehicle accident involving property damage Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Business alarm Main St Kooskia/No Report; Audible business alarm Main St Kooskia/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 162/Transferred to ISP; Injury one vehicle accident Red Rock Rd/Report Taken; Cow problem Newsome Creek Drive/No Report; Welfare check Carlisle Ct/Transferred to Tribal Police; Report of prowlers Thorn Springs Rd/No Report;
GPD
Found property W North St; One vehicle accident involving utility lines W Main St; Burglary North D St; Fraud South A St; Juvenile problem South E St; Neighbor dispute over disorderly conduct resulting in the arrest of a 60 yoa Grangeville female for Disturbing the Peace Nez Perce St; Loose dog, taken to the pound, North A St; Barking dogs South E 6th St;
Sunday, July 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St Riggins; Property Damage View Rd/Report Taken; Medical Cooper St White Bird; Possible drowning, all subject accounted for, Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Possible traffic hazard Old Hwy 7 & Greencreek Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Cash Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 162/No Report; Possible fender bender Burgdorf area/No Report; Injured bald eagle Hwy 95 MP 187/Transferred to Fish & Game;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle vs deer Hwy 12 MP 82/No Report; Disabled vehicle Sourdough Rd; Overdue subject Hoodoo Lake/No Report; Reckless driving Crooked River Rd/No Report; Parking problem Hwy 13 & Broadway Ave/Unable to Locate; Found wallet Hwy 12 MP 94/No Report; Agency assist for cover unit Kamiah area/No Report;
GPD
Business alarm E Main St; Medical N College St; Domestic dispute N Hall St; Loud music North B St;
