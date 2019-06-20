IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
Monday, June 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Rapid River Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 186.5/Report Taken; Threatening Twin River Ranch/No Report; Trespassing Cooper St White Bird/No Report; Hit and run Hwy 95 S/No Report; Theft of appliances/damage done to property Happy Hollow Rd/No Report; Trespassing Buffourd Flats/Pending; Reckless driver Mt Idaho Grade & Cove Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 259/Transferred to ISP; Weapon offense Big Canyon & Mountain View/No Report; Welfare check Norma Ave Ferdinand/No Report; Arrest of a 34 yoa Grangeville male for Introducing Major Contraband into a Correctional Facility W Main St; Reckless driver Happy Hollow/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Three Bear Ln; Medical Nez Perce Ln Kamiah; Hit and run State St/No Report; VIN Rock Rd;
GPD
Burglary South B St; Aggravated Assault arrest of a 34 yoa Grangeville male E South St; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 36 yoa Grangeville male Nez Perce St; Disorderly Tamera Dr;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Tuesday, June 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; Citizen dispute over lock being put on gate Joseph Rd/No Report – Civil; Large boulder in roadway Graves Creek/Transferred to Road Dept;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driver Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Non-injury deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 165/No Report; Citizen dispute over livestock on property Glenwood Rd/No Report; Report of stolen vehicle, resulting in the arrest of a 25 yoa Kamiah female for Idaho/Nez Perce County Warrants Appaloosa Dr; Assault Spruce Rd/No Report;
GPD
Report of females egging cars E S 6th St; Medical N Myrtle; Threatening W Main St; Trespassing resulting in the arrest of a 22 yoa Grangeville male for Aggravated Assault N Junction; Custodial interference W South 1st St; Traffic resulting in drug charges of a 30 yoa Grangeville male North C St;
Wednesday, June 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Baby deer found Stites Grade/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Main St Riggins; Vandalism Shuck Creek/No Report; Theft of realty sign Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 214/Unable to Locate; Suicide attempt Blue Grouse Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Cottonwood Butte Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 79/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 22/Report Taken; Medical White Pine Dr; Non-injury two vehicle fender bender Hill St/No Report; Neglected dogs Overlook Ln/No Report; Theft of money Main St/No Report; Missing juvenile Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 12; Welfare check Trenary Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute over parking River Edge Rd/No Report; Neglected horses Red Rock Rd/Pending;
GPD
Found property North B St; Multiple vehicle burglaries resulting in the arrest of a 12 yoa and 14 yoa Grangeville males Pine St; Vehicle vs pedestrian injury accident E Main St; Loose dog South E Madison;
CPD
Citizen dispute Broadway; Medical Broadway;
Thursday, June 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 188/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 188/No Report; Vehicle theft Norma St Ferdinand/No Report; House check Hwy 95 S; Custodial interference Riggins/No Report; Medical River St White Bird; Citizen dispute Ironwood Dr/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 162/Unable to Locate; Report of drone flying over Airport Lane/No Report; Citizen dispute over claim Florence area/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 245/No Report; Medical S Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of vehicle Pine Rd/Report Taken; Tree in roadway Hwy 162 MP 15/Transferred to Road Dept; Injury motorcycle accident x2 Hwy 12 MP 168/Transferred to ISP; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 136/Transferred to ISP; Disorderly Cedar Mill Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Medical Beaver Knob Rd; Domestic dispute Pine Rd/No Report;
GPD
Loose dogs North D St;
Friday, June 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose horse Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Bridge St White Bird; VIN Hwy 95 MP 223; Agency assist for fail to yield Hwy 95 MP 174/No Report; Welfare check Pines Rd/No Report; Medical Doumecq Rd; Disoriented elderly female Airport Rd/No Report; Citizen assist High Camp Loop Rd/No Report; Medical Rodeo Dr; Report of vehicle spinning brodies Rodeo Dr/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ridgewood Rd; Medical Chief Lawyer St; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 74; Extra patrol Selway Rd; Agency assist Idaho St Kamiah; Report of juveniles riding ATV without helmets West St/No Report; Agency assist on interview Valley Dr/No Report;
GPD
Hit and run W Main St; Citizen dispute over property dispute N Myrtle; Loose dog W Main St; Medical E N 2nd St; Suspicious activity Hill St;
CPD
Agency assist on welfare check Bash St;
Saturday, June 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Summer Breeze Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 7 & Schaffer Rd/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Pollock/No Report; Medical Mill Creek Ln; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; Burglary Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Main St/No Report; Prank phone calls Main St; Injury motorcycle accident Hwy 12 MP 148/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 112/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 123/No Report; Overdue person, located & OK Dixie; Mental problems 1st Ave South Elk City; Injury motorcycle accident Hwy 12 MP 120/Unable to Locate; Theft of vehicle Main St Stites/No Report – Civil; Domestic dispute Winter Ave/No Report; Medical Pine Ave;
GPD
Business alarm W Main St; Medical S College; Citizen dispute over dogs N Junction St; Domestic dispute N Junction; Barking dog S Meadow St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, June 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle S Main St; Grass fire Hwy 95 MP 193; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; Vehicle lost bumper Hwy 95 MP 248/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious male pedestrian Larch St/Unable to Locate; Weapon offense American River Rd/No Report; Gas tank leak Larch Rd/Transferred to Lewis County; Medical Hwy 12; Agency assist Selway Rd; Medical State St; VIN Hwy 13;
GPD
Weapon offense State St; Dog left in vehicle Main St; Citizen dispute over dog E North St; Harassing phone calls Idaho St; Suspicious vehicle S Meadow St; Medical N Myrtle;
CPD
Theft of dog Front St; Citizen assist Lewiston St;
