IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
9/16/2019 TO 9/22/2019
Monday, September 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 S Riggins area; Possible shop fire Sherwin St Fenn; Dead buck Frontier Ln/Transferred to Fish & Game; Abandoned vehicle, tagged for tow, Lions Camp Rd; Suspicious findings Salmon River/Pending; Threatening Lukes Gulch Rd/Pending; Nez Perce County Warrant arrest of a 62 yoa Pollock male Jessica Ln; Suspicious activity Allison Creek/Transferred to Forest Service; Neglected horses Gregory Creek Rd/Pending; Theft by credit card fraud Well St/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer needing put down Hwy 12 MP 80/Unable to Locate; Medical Caribel Rd; VIN N Glenwood Rd; Possible prowling Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr; Barking dogs Lightning Creek Rd/Pending; One vehicle non-injury accident Trenary Rd/Report Taken; Cows in roadway Glenwood Rd/No Report; Vandalism to gazebo Glenwood Rd/No Report; Unsecure premises Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Unsecure premises E Main St;
CPD
Medical Pine St; Medical Junction St;
Tuesday, September 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Injured owl Everest St White Bird/Transferred to Fish & Game; Trespassing Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Day Rd/No Report; Assault Big Salmon Rd/Transferred to BLM; VIN N Elk Lake Rd; Found property Hwy 95 MP 180/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Rocky Mountain Way; Welfare check Red River Rd/No Report; Disorderly Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; VIN Hwy 162; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 70/Unable to Locate; Deliver message Spotted Eagle Rd/Pending; Domestic dispute Carlisle Crt/No Report; Weapon offense Franklin Dr/No Report;
GPD
Disorderly W Main St; Theft of license plates N Meadow St; Abandoned vehicle Truck Rt; Welfare check E N 6th St; Extra patrol N W 6th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Medical transfer Kootenai;
Wednesday, September 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check North Loop Rd/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 263/Unable to Locate; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 7 & Cottonwood Creek Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 252/No Report; Possible vehicle theft Big Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Newsome St/No Report; Welfare check S Main St, subjects OK, S Main St; Agency assist Tinker Creek Ln/No Report; Motorcycle accident, non-injury Hwy 12 MP 98/No Report; Theft of misc items Loloyn Ln/No Report; Loose dog, trespassing Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident River View Rd & Hwy 12/No Report; Citizen assist Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 13 MP 25/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 14 MP 31.7/No Report; Prowler Caribel Rd/No Report; Missing hunter, found & OK, Big Basin Rd/No Report;
GPD
Theft W South St; Vehicle leaking fuel E N 2nd & Meadow;
Thursday, September 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Harassment Division St Ferdinand/No Report; Child abuse Ironwood Dr/No Report; Threatening Ironwood Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of vehicle in river, resulted in the cite and release of a 23 yoa male for DUI Hwy 13 MP 17; Agency assist on welfare check Hwy 13 MP 13; Theft of sprayer tank, located and not stolen Kooskia area/No Report; Possible animal neglect Broadway Ave/No Report; Phone harassment Main St Kooskia/No Report; Intoxicated pedestrian Main St; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 74 EB/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog W N 2nd St; Phone harassment N Middle St; Juvenile problem West Side Ln;
CPD
Hit and run Ctwd;
Friday, September 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Elk Haven Circle; Trespassing Meadow Creek/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ISP; Medical Reservation Line Rd; Information Grangeville area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Flying Eagle Ln; Medical Rock Rd; Threatening Main St/Report Taken; Extra patrol Hill St; Agency assist on disorderly 3rd St Kamiah;
GPD
Loose dog Main St; Citizen assist W Main St; Citizen assist S Idaho; Theft-automobile Cunningham St; Medical E N St;
CPD
Agency assist Lewiston St;
Saturday, September 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Main St Riggins/No Report; Large rock in roadway Hwy 95 MP 201/Transferred to ITD; Report of possible sinking raft Hwy 95 MP 212/No Report; Medical Jessica Ln; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 9/Transferred to ITD; Deliver message Old Hwy 7/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Aircraft beacon alert, everything OK, Whitewater Wilderness area/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 69; Medical Clearwater St; Medical Front St;
GPD
Medical S Blvd; Intoxication S College St; Report of tires being slashed S East 1st St; Asotin County Warrant arrest on a 43 yoa Grangeville male N Myrtle; Barking dogs Elk St; Domestic dispute E N 5th St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, September 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Zumwalt Rd/No Report; Medical French Creek Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Dumpster fire East Rd & Airport Rd; Cows out Old White Bird Hill Rd; Medical Sawmill Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Found property Main St Kooskia; Cougar attack on deer Fountain Ct Kooskia;
GPD
Barking dogs Elk St; Medical N D St; Trespassing Scott St; Assault Scott St; Loose dog Crooks St; Medical Cunningham St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.