IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
5/4/2020 TO 5/10/2020
Monday, May 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 31 yoa New Meadows male for Possession of Paraphernalia Allison Creek; Business alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; VIN Hwy 95 MP 200; Cows in highway Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 21 yoa Cottonwood male Hwy 162 MP 13; Abandoned vehicle, tagged for tow Main St; Theft of guns Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report; VIN Hwy 162; VIN Clearcreek Rd; Trespassing Upper Maxwell Ln/No Report; Theft of package Hawthorne Ln/Report Taken; Theft of knives Front St/No Report;
GPD
Fender bender W Main St; Barking dogs South D St; VIN N Junction; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 31 yoa Stites male Tamara Dr; Barking dog N Hall St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, May 5
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 13 MP 5/Report Taken; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 213; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223; Abandoned vehicle Old White Bird Grade; Business alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; Medical River St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Spotted Eagle Rd; Extra patrol Main St Stites; Property damage American River Rd/No Report; Deer needing put down Hwy 12 MP 95/Transferred to ITD; Found wallet Main St;
GPD
Possible mental problems Scott St; Death Park St; Agency assist W North St; Fender bender Main St; Citizen assist N Junction; Juvenile problem Grangeville area;
CPD
Barking dog East St;
Wednesday, May 6
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Cove Rd; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 38 yoa Riggins male for Ada County Warrant Main St; Citizen assist Riggins area/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 38 yoa Kamiah male for Harboring, and the arrest of a 38 yoa Riggins male for a Felony Nez Perce County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 238; Trespassing Kessler Creek Rd/Pending; Threatening Georgianna Dr/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Grangeville female for Fail to Carry Drivers License Hwy 95 & Vollmer St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 162; Extra patrol Caribel Rd; Report of animal abuse Front St/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 71 yoa Kooskia male for DWP 3rd & Esther St; Agency assist Kamiah area; Extra patrol Tahoe Loop; Harassment Winona Grade/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 71 yoa Kooskia male for DWP Depot St; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Kamiah male for DWP Woodland Rd;
GPD
Fender bender Main St; Theft North B St; Medical South B St; Juvenile problem South East St; Possible drug activity N Myrtle; Juvenile problem W North 6th St;
Thursday, May 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Denver Rd/No Report; VIN Mill Creek Ln; Report of male driving without a license Rapid River/No Report; Loose cows Purdy Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Mt View Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Lazy J Dr; Harassment Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Disconnected 911 call, resulted in the arrest of a 49 yoa Kooskia male for Felony Domestic Battery Esther St; Trespassing Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Citizen assist Rivers Edge Rd/No Report; VIN Battleridge Rd; Reckless driving Mill St/No Report; Barking dogs 1st St/No Report; Harassment Main St/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 13 MP 19/Report Taken; Welfare check on pedestrian Main St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Medical E Main St; Possible burglary Hwy 95 MP 240;
CPD
Report of juveniles running in and out of traffic Broadway St;
Friday, May 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 39 yoa Nezperce male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana and the cite and release of a 36 yoa White Bird female for Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 13 MP 10; VIN Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Medical Riggins area; VIN Heath Dr; Overdose Deer Creek Rd; Medical Cooper St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Friendship Lane; VIN Harris Ridge Rd; Multiple 911 calls, kids playing with the phone Bridge St Stites; Report of turkey hunters trespassing Pleasant Valley Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; VIN Main St; Found property Scotts Grove/Transferred to Tribal Police; Found cell phone Main St;
GPD
Medical South B St; Report of a vicious dog East North 2nd St; Found wallet W Main St; Medical E N 2nd St; Suspicious vehicle E Main St;
Saturday, May 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 33 yoa Cottonwood female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Controlled Substance Halford & Day Rd; Non-injury one vehicle accident Truck Rt/No Report; Harassment Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report; Business alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; Theft of keys S Main St Riggins/No Report; Report of battery, resulted in the cite and release of a 27 yoa White Bird male for Malicious Injury to Property Mill Rd; Elk with injured foot White Bird area/Transferred to Fish & Game; Theft of business files Squaw Creek Rd/No Report – Civil; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 227/Transferred to ISP; Disorderly Mill Rd White Bird/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 250; Welfare check, subject OK Salmon River Ct/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Glenwood Rd; Citizen assist Hwy 12; Vandalism Main St/No Report – Civil; Fire Too Kush Rd; Kids prank calling 911 Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 72.5/Unable to Locate; Cows in roadway Hwy 162 MP 19; Found wallet, owner picked it up Beaverslide; Suspicious activity Paradise Dr/Report Taken;
GPD
Suicide threat South D St;
Sunday, May 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing report resulting in the cite and release of a 51 yoa Riggins male for Trespassing Georgianna Dr/Report Taken; Report of male causing disturbances resulted in the cite and release of a 51 yoa Riggins male for Disturbing the Peace/Georgianna Dr; Citizen assist Rainbow Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 14 MP 3.5/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report; Loose mules Old White Bird Hill Rd/No Report; Found ID card Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Report of juveniles shooting birds Margo Ln/Transferred to Fish & Game;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cows our Mule Deer Dr; Medical Spur Rd; One vehicle injury accident resulted in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Winchester, CA male Hwy 13 MP 17.5; Boating problem Hwy 13 MP 17/Transferred to Forest Service; Vicious dog Esther St/No Report; Possible trespassing, found to not be trespassing Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Domestic dispute Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Possible spotlighting Fort Misery Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Cite and release of a 32 yoa Grangeville female for Disorderly/Trespassing N Idaho & North St; Vandalism of car window E North 7th St; Violation of Protection Order E South 2nd St; Medical Lincoln Ave; Mental problems N College St; Report of possible intoxicated subject, resulted in the arrest of a 43 yoa Grangeville male for Felony DUI B St; Report of burn throwing sparks North C St;
