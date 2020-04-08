IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
Monday, March 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Vagrancy South E St/Pending; Burglary Rodeo Dr/Report Taken; Three vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 230/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on domestic dispute Appaloosa Dr/No Report; Theft of campaign sign Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Theft of tools Hwy 12 MP 78/Report Taken; Civil standby Appaloosa Dr/No Report; Fraud Pine Ave/No Report; Theft of dog Beaverslide/No Report; Harassment by phone Ridgway Dr/No Report;
GPD
Domestic dispute N Junction; Theft of tire Hwy 95 N; Trespassing South E St;
CPD
Chimney fire Garrett St; VIN Smith St;
Tuesday, March 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 211/Transferred to ITD; Slide off x2 Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Trees across roadway Grangeville Salmon Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Trespassing Cove Rd/No Report; Disaster – Earthquake; Suspicious activity Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on domestic dispute Hwy 12/No Report; Welfare check for suicidal threat West St Stites/No Report; Loose dog Friendship Ln/No Report; Medical Esther St; Agency assist on suspicious subject Hwy 12 MP 66/Report Taken; Child abuse Beaverslide Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check Thenon St/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 35 yoa Kooskia male for DWP Main & 3rd St; Medical N St Stites;
GPD
Domestic dispute E South St;
Wednesday, April 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury one vehicle accident, resulting in the cite and release of a 65 yoa White Bird male for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash Hackberry Dr; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 235/No Report; Roll of paper in roadway Hwy 95 MP 255/No Report; Disorderly Mill Rd/No Report; Suspicious subject Deer Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 227/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential burglary alarm Hwy 12/No Report; Welfare check Overlook Ln/No Report; Residential burglary alarm Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Ridgewood Dr/No Report;
GPD
Disorderly subject N Junction;
Thursday, April 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Juvenile problem Butcher Creek/Report Taken; Sheep in roadway Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Welfare check N Main St/No Report; Brush fire Hwy 95 MP 179;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 23; Medical W N 6th St; Theft of morphine tablets Front St/Report Taken; Medical North St Stites; Medical Hwy 12; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 63 yoa Kooskia male for Possession of Paraphernalia/DWP Hwy 12 & Woodland Rd;
GPD
Medical North C St; Medical South C St; Welfare check Crook St; Domestic dispute Middle St;
CPD
Possible runaway juvenile King & Camas;
Friday, April 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra patrol Rapid River Ct; Suspicious activity Cherry Ln/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Theft of services Truck Rt/No Report; Chimney fire Ponderosa Ridge Ln; Medical Vollmer St Fenn; Agency assist Hwy 55;
Kooskia/Elk City
Weapon offense Franklin Dr/No Report; Injured owl Beaverslide Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Loose dogs View Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Suicide threat Park St; Vandalism of vehicle East South St; Fire W Cunningham;
CPD
Medical Butler St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, April 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 240; Citizen assist Ponderosa Ridge Ln/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 215; Welfare check Seven Devils & Hwy 95/Report Taken; Report of people fishing over the limit Hwy 14 MP 8/Transferred to Fish & Game; Deliver message Big Salmon Rd; Neglected horses White Water Wilderness/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle fire Lightning Creek Rd/Transferred to FS; Loose dogs Fir Road/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Assault Winona Grade Rd/Report Taken; Car alarm going off Rivers Loop Rd/No Report; Found items, recovered two stolen guns Depot St/Report Taken; Attempt to Locate overdue persons, located & OK Hwy 12/No Report; Medical Front St; Medical Hwy 13;
GPD
Contempt of Court East South St; Loose dog East South 6th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kamiah; Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, April 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Deliver message Hwy 95 MP 186/No Report; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 23 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia 221 Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 229; Medical Cooper St White Bird; Medical Division St Ferdinand; Vagrancy South E St/No Report; Report of bar serving alcohol Main St White Bird/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Moughmer Point Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 74/Unable to Locate; Deer vs vehicle Ought Seven Rd/No Report; Theft of wood Selway Rd/Report Taken; Possible prowler Hemlock Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 68.5/No Report;
GPD
Assault N Florence; Loose dogs S W Madison; Chimney fire N Junction; Custodial interference Cunningham St; Report of vehicle running over garbage cans N 5th & Junction; Disorderly conduct South E 3rd St.
