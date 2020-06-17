IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
6/8/2020 TO 6/14/2020
Monday, June 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Fraud Riggins/No Report; Theft of fencing Sawmill Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute over vehicle Main St White Bird/No Report – Civil; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Post Falls male and a 24 yoa Post Falls male both for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 234;
Kooskia/Elk City
Weapons offense Godwin Ln/No Report; Power pole smoking Toll Rd/Transferred to Avista; Found mule, returned to owner, Elk Creek Rd Elk City/No Report; Cow problem Roby Rd/No Report; Report of pedestrian in the roadway causing a traffic hazard Hwy 12 & Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Report of juveniles driving four wheelers recklessly Fish Hatchery & Silver Lake Rd/No Report; Agency assist E Pine St/No Report; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Extra patrol East St Stites; Citizen assist Little Smith Creek/Pending;
GPD
Harassment N Myrtle; Hit and run South E St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Mental problems Trestle Dr;
Tuesday, June 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check, subject OK, Riener Rd/No Report; Two vehicle fender bender E Main St/Report Taken; VIN Meadow Grass Ln; Medical Main St Riggins; Medical Keuterville Rd; Citizen dispute Prairie Rd/No Report; Report of gunshots in town N Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Drug paraphernalia found Front St/Report Taken; Medical Crane Hill Rd; Medical Skyline Dr; Welfare check Tinker Creek Ln/No Report; VIN N Main St; Agency assist Celestial Way/No Report; Welfare check, subject OK, Motherlode Rd/No Report; Clearwater County Warrant arrest of a 43 yoa Stites male Clearwater Ave; Dead deer tangled in fence West St Kooskia/Transferred to Fish & Game; Injury crash Hwy 12 MP 127/Transferred to ISP;
GPD
Welfare check E North 2nd St; Suicide threat North A St; Trespassing E Main St; Medical E N 4th;
CPD
Medical Foster Ave;
Wednesday, June 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows in roadway Hwy 7 & Kube Rd/No Report; VIN Turner Ln; Juveniles recklessly driving ATV’s Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 205/Unable to Locate; Loose horses View Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Cochran Dr; Suspicious activity Toll Rd/No Report; Possible one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Residential burglary alarm Frasure Grade/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 71 yoa Kooskia male for DWP/Resisting/Obstructing Main St; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 14 MP 45/Report Taken; Neglected dog Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Report of pedestrian laying on side of the highway, resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa Stites male for Intoxicated Pedestrian on a Roadway/Resisting/Obstructing/Battery on an Officer Hwy 12 MP 68; Suspicious subject Hwy 12 MP 75/Unable to Locate; Report of bear cubs alone Hwy 14 MP 25/Transferred to Fish & Game; Welfare check, subject OK, View Rd/No Report; Medical Spur Rd Elk City;
GPD
VIN N Junction St;
Thursday, June 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Slate Creek Rd/No Report; VIN Reservation Line Rd; VIN Salmon Run Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 171/Transferred to ISP; Harassment S Main St Riggins/No Report; VIN Purdy Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 193/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute over vehicle Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report – Civil;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly subject Main St Kooskia/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Agency assist Aspen Ln Kamiah/No Report; Possible assault Rivers Edge Rd/Report Taken; VIN Spotted Eagle Rd; Medical Corral Hill; VIN Selway Rd; Found drug paraphernalia Valley Dr/No Report; Threatening Mattoon Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Main St Stites; Disorderly subject Main St/No Report; Parking problem Main St Stites/No Report; Citizen dispute Spruce Rd/No Report;
GPD
Harassment Cunningham St; Threatening North B St; Threatening W Main St;
CPD
Medical North St; Report of juveniles yelling obscenities Lewiston St;
Friday, June 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Doumecq Rd; Possible vehicle spotlighting Gold Rush Ln/Unable to Locate; Car vs boulder, no injury crash Hwy 95 MP 205/No Report; Citizen assist Mager Ln/No Report; Parking problem Hwy 95 MP 196/No Report; Extra patrol Whitetail Dr; VIN N Main St; Welfare check Mountain View Rd & Margo Ln/Unable to Locate; Death Cove Rd/Report Taken; Medical Cooper St; Medical Kirkwood Ranch area; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate; Injury ATV crash Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report; Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of a 42 yoa White Bird female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 245; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 37 yoa Woodward, OK female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of a Prescription Drug without a Prescription and the cite and release of a 33 yoa male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 240;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical No Horse Ln; VIN Swiftwater Rd; Reckless driving Woodland Rd & Friendship Ln/Unable to Locate; Report of gunshots, turned out to be fireworks Ridgewood Dr/No Report;
GPD
VIN South E St; Cable line down West North 2nd St; Report of juveniles riding dirt bikes Park St & Maple St; Disorderly subject Nez Perce St & Truck Rt; Suspicious activity E Main St; Medical N Idaho Ave; Disorderly subject E Main St; Extra patrol N State St;
CPD
VIN Lewiston St;
Saturday, June 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist Country Court Dr/No Report; Citizen dispute Hwy 95 & Rapid River/Transferred to BLM/Tribal Fisheries; Report of debris in highway Hwy 95 MP 246/Transferred to ITD; Fender bender Main St Riggins/No Report; Overdue persons, located & OK, Day Rd/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 243/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly subject Front St/No Report; Domestic dispute Main St Elk City/No Report; Theft of riding lawn mower Hwy 13/Report Taken; Citizen assist Sweeney Hill Rd; Possible slashed tire Rivers Edge Rd/No Report; Traffic stop resulting in the cite and release of a 21 yoa Kennwick, WA male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana and the cite and release of a 20 yoa Pasco, WA for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 101; Lockout Hwy 12 MP 155; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 12 MP 158/No Report; Found Drivers License Hwy 12 MP 162/Report Taken; Possible hit and run Hill St/Unfounded; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 68/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Parking problem N Myrtle; Extra patrol W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville Airport;
Sunday, June 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic stop resulting in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Fish Hatchery Rd; Arrest of a 70 yoa Cottonwood male for DUI Keuterville Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 & Goulette Ln/No Report; Fatal accident Hwy 95 MP 187/Transferred to ISP; One vehicle non-injury accident Old White Bird Grade/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury rollover Hwy 95 MP 245/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 215/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Bisbee, AZ male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 235; Report of loud music Hoots Ln/No Report; Dogs barking East St/No Report; Trespassing Foster St/No Report; Overdue persons, located & OK, Service Flats/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Rio Vista; Theft of trailer Rabbit Creek Rd/No Report; Family dispute Three Bear Ln/No Report; Citizen dispute Three Bear Ln/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report;
GPD
Medical E South 7th St; Citizen assist S Idaho Ave; Domestic dispute N Junction; 911 hangups W North 2nd & N State St; Medical E S 7th St; Welfare check Grangeville;
CPD
Possible DUI Foster St;
