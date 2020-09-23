IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
9/14/2020 TO 9/20/20
Monday, September 14
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Elk Haven Circle; Welfare check Grangeville Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Extra Patrol Old Pollock Rd; Overdue hunter, located & OK French Creek/No Report; Horse in roadway Hwy 13 MP 8/No Report; Theft of gun Main St White Bird/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Non-injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 12 MP 134/Report Taken; Cow problem Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Suspicious subject Esther Spur/Unable to Locate; Theft of medications Skyline Loop Rd/Report Taken; Attempt to Locate, subjected located & OK, Hwy 12 MP 155/No Report; Threatening Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; VIN Stites Main St; Dead deer in roadway Kidder Ridge Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Report of speeders Mattoon Rd/No Report; Report of loose chickens & ducks Broadway Ave/No Report; VIN Elk City; Report of No Contact Order Violation Harris Ridge Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Disorderly subject North St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; VIN 3rd & South;
Tuesday, September 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St; Moose stuck in cattle guard Grangeville Salmon Rd/Transferred to F&G; Report of bicyclist impeding the roadway Old White Bird Grade/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Joseph Plains/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Old Hwy 7 MP 2.5/Report Taken; VIN Spirit Horse Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 210/No Report; Medical Paradise Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 6/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Nez Perce Drive Kamiah; Injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 12 MP 132/Report Taken; Vandalism of mail box Battle Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Suicide threats West St/No Report; Cows out Pineway Ln/No Report; Suicide attempt Spruce Rd/No Report; Medical Ridgeway Dr; Report of vehicle driving and shooting Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Report of reckless driving Main St Kooskia/No Report; Report of man in distress, resulted in the arrest of a 52 yoa Kamiah male for Aggravated Battery Adams Grade Rd; Cows out in roadway Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Property damage Chief Looking Glass/No Report; Weapon offense Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report;
GPD
Report of possible marijuana smell South E St; Suspicious subject N Junction;
Wednesday, September 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose horse W Main St; Report of a bus dragging a chain Hwy 162 & Jessup Rd/No Report; School bus stop violation Hwy 95 MP 216/No Report; Commercial burglary alarm Greencreek Rd/No Report;
Medical transfer Winchester; Rock in roadway Hwy 95 MP 236/Transferred to ITD; Threatening Bridge St White Bird/No Report; Loose dog Old Hwy 95/No Report; Agency assist on traffic offense Hwy 95 MP 305/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 67 yoa Bozeman, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 & Truck Route;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled vehicle Lukes Gulch & Lambs Grade; Fraudulent letter Kooskia area/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 151/Transferred to ISP; Report of people using jake brakes Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Threatening Doughty Rd/No Report; Suicidal threats Main St Clearwater/No Report;
GPD
Agency assist E North 6th St; Possible DUI Main St; Parking problem W South 1st St; Indecent exposure Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, September 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Ferdinand/No Report; Report of vehicle smoking Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 190; Residential burglary alarm Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; VIN Happy Hollow; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 77/Transferred to ISP; Loitering Hwy 95 MP 185/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 52 yoa Cottonwood male for DUI/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 95 & Pine; Possible fire Big Butte Rd; Weapon offense Cove Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Woodland Rd; Suspicious activity Big Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Extra patrol Florence St; Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 12 MP 88/Report Taken; Theft of medications Hwy 13/No Report; VIN Hwy 12 MP 67; Medical Powell area; Possible domestic Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Hwy 12/No Report – Civil; Report of neglected horses Three Bear Ln/Pending; Medical Hobart Rd; Missing person Wild Rose Ln/Pending; Citizen assist Powell Rd/No Report; Medical Powell Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 73/Report Taken;
GPD
Loose dog West North 3rd St; Property damage W N 6th St; Welfare check E North 2nd St; Harassment Lincoln Ave;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer Tri State;
Friday, September 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 190; Pedestrian walking in the highway Hwy 95 MP 204/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 24 yoa White Bird male for DWP/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia W South 1st St; Disabled vehicle Adams Station; Abandoned vehicle Old Hwy 95 & Doumecq; Vehicle failed to stop at school bus stop Truck Rt & Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Medical Rapid River Rd; Medical China Bar; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 225/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Threatening West St/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 13/Unable to Locate; VIN Ferguson Rd; VIN Glenwood Rd; Non-injury fender bender Main St Kooskia/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City; Nez Perce County Warrant Arrest of a 32 yoa Tacoma, WA male Hwy 12 MP 173; Report of juveniles on a four wheeler West St/Unable to Locate; Non-injury one vehicle accident Aitken Rd/Unable to Locate; Injury one vehicle accident Woodland Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Burglary E South 5th St;
CPD
No calls for service.
Saturday, September 19
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 201/Report Taken; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to ITD; Power pole on fire Fenn Rd; Large rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ITD; Found property Pittsburg Landing/Report Taken; Citizen assist Day Rd; Dredging issue McKenzie Creek Rd/Transferred to FS; Report of pedestrian in roadway Hwy 95 MP 243/No Report; Found and recovered road sign Truck Rt & Nez Perce St/Report Taken; Citizen dispute over camping permit Grangeville Salmon Rd/Transferred to FS; Citizen dispute Rapid River Rd/No Report; Slide off Johnston Cutoff Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Loftpacker Meadow; Report of neighbor shooting guns Sage Ln/Unfounded; Reckless ATV’s Beaverslide Rd/Unable to Locate; Burglary Spruce Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/Transferred to ISP; Theft of wood Glenwood Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 76; Traffic hazard Hwy 12 MP 121/Transferred to ISP; Medical Main St; Domestic dispute Main St Elk City/No Report;
GPD
Juvenile problem E North 7th St; Medical alarm E North 3rd St;
CPD
Reckless driving Lewiston St; Medical North St;
Sunday, September 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 167/Transferred to ISP; Suicide threat Big Salmon Rd; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Possible DUI Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Report of vehicle with no taillights Hwy 95 & Lake Rd/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injured deer needing put down Hwy 12/No Report; Parking problem Front St/No Report; Report of vicious dogs Glenwood Rd/No Report; Civil standby Tinker Creek Rd; Unattended child Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to Tribal Police; Vicious dog View Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical S Idaho Ave; Welfare check E S 5th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Tri State; Juvenile party King St;
